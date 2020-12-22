.
Keep in mind that everything we have seen over the last few years since Donald Trump was elected President is a British-American Pilgrims plan for the Cecil Rhodes New World Order – now called the Great Reset. From the Russia Collusion operation run by Mueller and UK spy operative Arvinder Sambei to the Pirbright patented coronavirus to the Great Reset. The enemy of the world is a beast known throughout the centuries as the British Imperial Empire, today known as Pilgrims Society.
Educate and enlighten your audience with this chalk board meme by AIM Patriot Mark who is currently bunkered down in NYC.
House Passes 5593 Page Stimulus Bill Without Anyone Having Read It
1 $300,000,000 for Migrant and Refugee Assistance pg.. 147 DA FUQ?!
2 $10,000 per person for student loan bailout
3 $100,000,000 to NASA, because, who knows why.
4 $20,000,000,000 to the USPS, because why not
5 $300,000,000 to the Endowment for the Arts – because of it
6 $300,000,000 for the Endowment for the Humanities/ because no one even knew that was a thing
7 $15,000,000 for Veterans Employment Training / for when the GI Bill isn’t enough
8 $435,000,000 for mental health support
9 $30,000,000,000 for the Department of Education stabilization fund/ because that will keep people employed (all those zeros can be confusing, that’s $30 BILLION)
10 $200,000,000 to Safe Schools Emergency Response to Violence Program
11 $300,000,000 to Public Broadcasting / NPR has to be bought by the Democrats
12 $500,000,000 to Museums and Libraries / Who knows how we are going to use it
13 $720,000,000 to Social Security Admin / but get this only 200,000,000 is to help people. The rest is for admin costs
14 $25,000,000 for Cleaning supplies for the Capitol Building / I kid you not it’s on page 136
15 $7,500,000 to the Smithsonian for additional salaries
16 $35,000,000 to the JFK Center for Performing Arts
17 $25,000,000 for additional salary for House of Representatives
18 $3,000,000,000 upgrade to the IT department at the VA
19 $315,000,000 for State Department Diplomatic Programs
20 $95,000,000 for the Agency of International Development
21 $300,000,000 for International Disaster Assistance
22 $90,000,000 for the Peace Corp pg. 148
23 $13,000,000 to Howard University pg. 121
24 $9,000,000 Misc. Senate Expenses pg. 134
25 $100,000,000 to Essential Air carriers pg. 162. This of note because the Airlines are going to need billions in loans to keep them afloat ($100,000,000 is chump change.)
26 $40,000,000,000 goes to the Take Responsibility to Workers and Families Act This sounds like it’s direct payments for workers pg. 164
27 $1,000,000,000 Airlines Recycle and Save Program pg. 163
28 $25,000,000 to the FAA for administrative costs pg. 165
29 $492,000,000 to National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak) pg. 167
30 $526,000,000 Grants to Amtrak to remain available if needed through 2021 pg. 168 (what are the odds that doesn’t go unused) Hidden on page 174 the Secretary has 7 days to allocate the funds & notify Congress
31 $25,000,000,000 for Transit Infrastructure pg. 169
32 $3,000,000 Maritime Administration pg. 172
33 $5,000,000 Salaries and Expensive Office of the Inspector General pg. 172
34 $2,500,000 Public and Indian Housing pg. 175
35 $5,000,000 Community Planning and Development pg. 175
36 $2,500,000 Office of Housing
What DOES ALL of this have to do with the Virus?
Ronpaulblican posts: It should be against the law for Congress to give foreign aid when we’re $27 trillion in debt.
Coronavirus Package Spends Hundreds of Millions of Tax Dollars Securing Borders of Middle Eastern Countries
Coronavirus Package Keeps MS-13 Gang Amnesty Pipeline, Limits Border Wall
Coronavirus Relief Package Restores Pell Grants for Prison Inmates
Rand Paul EXPLODES On Senate Floor Over $600 COVID Stimulus Checks
If the Bill is approved by the President, it will be a felony to stream any copyrighted material, including music.
Dear President @realDonaldTrump #VETO that bill.
A stimulus bill so large that it collapses the U. S. economy right into the hands of Klaus Schwab and the British-American Pilgrim Society.
World Economic Forum: Digital Davos 2021 to Reveal ‘Great Reset Initiative’
The video below is REQUIRED viewing for students in the AIM School of Truth. Don’t let the slow start keeping you from watching all the way to the end. We need folks in your downline to get up to speed on how the globalists plan on collapsing our economy so that we fall into their digital controls which leads to social control which will lead to the total annihilation of the human as we know ourselves today.
Government Agenda For Digital Dollar Revealed! Is Communism Next?
Banking for All Bill
We offered the ‘Betsy Ross’ plan that directs the collapsing economy and currency into patriot hands. Basically, we let the Federal Reserve fiat dollar collapse because DUH all fiat currency eventually fails. Instead of dropping into the globalist digital system as described in the video above, we fall back on a United States Treasury backed currency that uses its “reset” MI (that is money supply #1) as a combination of gold-silver-and asset backed currency, all U.S. banking accounts (savings, checking -personal, business). There could even be land and property rolled up into M1. We basically re-start our money supply with real assets to back the U.S. dollar.
There are other great features of this plan. For example when the companies that hold most of the mortgages in America like Blackrock is seized by the U.S. government for their violations of EO 13848 , then mortgages can be “reset” to benefit the homeowner. So many great things about the ‘Betsy Ross Plan’, but I just don’t have time in today’s Cat to explain everything. Meow.
This is what THEIR property seizure looks like (watch video below). But it doesn’t have to be that way. In the ‘Betsy Ross Plan’ these assets fall back into the hands of patriots, and the evil ones are left broke and imprisoned, if not hanged for treason.
Property Seizure | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
AIM Patriot Bill writes: Hi Betsy, Have you heard of anyone having acks and pains in 5G areas? Lately a bunch of people in my neighborhood have been complaining. I do see lots of the 5G transmitters on the telephone poles. I hope that the people involved know what they are doing. Like to know your thoughts on this.
Betsy replies: That can certainly be a side effect of 5G, Bill. My suggestion to you, sir, is to take hemp CBDs every day (not recommending the THC variety…but, they, too, have amazing therapeutic results). Growing old has its issues with aches and pains and I found popping a few non-THC CBDs a day gives me wings to soar and I do not experience ANY old age pains. I am 64 years old in physical body (about 200 years old in wisdom and knowledge – wink). I use the Garden of Life CBDs; although there are many great varieties so fun to explore and try. Have you read our article on cannabinoids?
Secrets of Cannabis Revealed
Don’t forget the sigils and other methods of mitigating the negative effects of EMFs. We have written lots about that, too. Here’s one.
How to use sigils with the power of the Qube.
This headline below is not to be taken for face value. If it interests you, go inside and read the article. There are shades of gray and lots of hidden agendas going on here. Can you spot them? Please leave your insight below.
Patrick Byrne was in the 4 hr meeting with Trump – There are traitors in the Oval Office!
(March 2019) How the Rothschilds prepared China to be the Next USA
The Royal Family, aka British Imperial Empire, explains the Great Reset.
More globalshits explain the Great Reset | Highlights
“You Will Own Nothing” By 2030
A reminder that NEWSMAX is another limited hangout. They push disinformation all the time so be cautious in your viewing. Remind your downline about them. Here’s what they had to say about Smartmatic recently:
“Newsmax has found no evidence either Dominion or Smartmatic owns the other, or has any business association with each other.
We have no evidence Dominion uses Smartmatic’s software or vice versa.
No evidence has been offered that Dominion or Smartmatic used software or reprogrammed software that manipulated votes in the 2020 election.
Smartmatic has stated its software was only used in the 2020 election in Los Angeles, and was not used in any battleground state contested by the Trump campaign and Newsmax has no evidence to the contrary.
Dominion has stated its company has no ownership relationship with the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s family, Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s family, the Clinton family, Hugo Chavez, or the government of Venezuela.
Neither Dominion nor Smartmatic has any relationship with George Soros.”
See how NewsMax is a piece of propaganda garbage like Fox Pravda? This chart illustrates what is really going on with the globalshits election rigging systems, used worldwide to suppress citizen votes so that they can RULE over us and put us all in submission muzzles as we walk into global genocide.
.
Is the pandemic being used to mask a wealth & power transfer? | Russell Brand
National Guard Can Now Vaccinate All Ohio Residents, Targeting ‘Hard To Reach’ Locations
Red Pill Your Friends: Hollywood
But you can’t buy it in the shops
Щедрик, яким ви його ще не чули – оркестр ВПС США акапельно
‘UsqueAdFinem26’ posted the image of the night sky and wrote: “Once in a lifetime 21st December 2020. The stars and planets have aligned for you Mr President. God’s speed – four more years!!”
HanAsshoeSolo reminded everyone: On Jan. 6, 2021, Moon/Earth/Mars/Uranus align, as do Mars/Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto; together, these form a giant planetary capital “T”
Patriots are getting jazzed for the WILD celebration in Washington on January 6
‘Wulkans’ gives you a template to use to call your Congressperson.
My name is _______ and I am a resident of ________. My zip code is _______. I am calling today to express my disappointment that you chose to support this stimulus package. This stimulus package is not an American stimulus package, this is a special interest giveaway wrapped in bacon grease. I am embarrassed that Republicans supported this bill. If this bill is vetoed by the President, I expect you to vote it down in the Senate. Further, it is now clear that there was substantial, validated, wide spread voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential election. Our country is at a crossroads, either we remain a free country or we allow communists to take over. I expect you to support the contesting of electors in the Senate, as these electors will be challenged. If you vote against Donald Trump, you do so at your own peril. Thank you for your time.
Richard Shelby (R-AL) (202) 224-5744
Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) (202) 224-6665
Dan Sullivan (R-AK) (202) 224-3004
Martha McSally (R-AZ) (202) 224-2235
John Boozman (R-AR) (202) 224-4843
Tom Cotton (R-AR) (202) 224-2353
Cory Gardner (R-CO) (202) 224-5941
Marco Rubio (R-FL) (202) 224-3041
David Perdue (R-GA) (202) 224-3521
Mike Crapo (R-ID) (202) 224-6142
Jim Risch (R-ID) (202) 224-2752
Todd Young (R-IN) (202) 224-5623
Joni Ernst (R-IA) (202) 224-3254
Chuck Grassley (R-IA) (202) 224-3744
Jerry Moran (R-KS) (202) 224-6521
Pat Roberts (R-KS) (202) 224-4774
Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (202) 224-2541
Bill Cassidy (R-LA) (202) 224-5824
John Kennedy (R-LA) (202) 224-4623
Susan Collins (R-ME) (202) 224-2523
Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) (202) 224-5054
Roger Wicker (R-MS) (202) 224-6253
Roy Blunt (R-MO) (202) 224-5721
Steve Daines (R-MT) (202) 224-2651
Deb Fischer (R-NE) (202) 224-6551
Ben Sasse (R-NE) (202) 224-4224
Richard Burr (R-NC) (202) 224-3154
Thom Tillis (R-NC) (202) 224-6342
Kevin Cramer (R-ND) (202) 224-2043
John Hoeven (R-ND) (202) 224-2551
Rob Portman (R-OH) (202) 224-3353
Jim Inhofe (R-OK) (202) 224-4721
James Lankford (R-OK) (202) 224-5754
Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (202) 224-5972
Tim Scott (R-SC) (202) 224-6121
Mike Rounds (R-SD) (202) 224-5842
John Thune (R-SD) (202) 224-2321
Lamar Alexander (R-TN) (202) 224-4944
John Cornyn (R-TX) (202) 224-2934
Mitt Romney (R-UT) (202) 224-5251
Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) (202) 224-6472
John Barrasso (R-WY) (202) 224-6441
Mike Enzi (R-WY) (202) 224-3424
