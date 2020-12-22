.

Keep in mind that everything we have seen over the last few years since Donald Trump was elected President is a British-American Pilgrims plan for the Cecil Rhodes New World Order – now called the Great Reset. From the Russia Collusion operation run by Mueller and UK spy operative Arvinder Sambei to the Pirbright patented coronavirus to the Great Reset. The enemy of the world is a beast known throughout the centuries as the British Imperial Empire, today known as Pilgrims Society.

Educate and enlighten your audience with this chalk board meme by AIM Patriot Mark who is currently bunkered down in NYC.

Disce Pati Learn to Endure

Money Printer Go Brrr

1 $300,000,000 for Migrant and Refugee Assistance pg.. 147 DA FUQ?!

2 $10,000 per person for student loan bailout

3 $100,000,000 to NASA, because, who knows why.

4 $20,000,000,000 to the USPS, because why not

5 $300,000,000 to the Endowment for the Arts – because of it

6 $300,000,000 for the Endowment for the Humanities/ because no one even knew that was a thing

7 $15,000,000 for Veterans Employment Training / for when the GI Bill isn’t enough

8 $435,000,000 for mental health support

9 $30,000,000,000 for the Department of Education stabilization fund/ because that will keep people employed (all those zeros can be confusing, that’s $30 BILLION)

10 $200,000,000 to Safe Schools Emergency Response to Violence Program

11 $300,000,000 to Public Broadcasting / NPR has to be bought by the Democrats

12 $500,000,000 to Museums and Libraries / Who knows how we are going to use it

13 $720,000,000 to Social Security Admin / but get this only 200,000,000 is to help people. The rest is for admin costs

14 $25,000,000 for Cleaning supplies for the Capitol Building / I kid you not it’s on page 136

15 $7,500,000 to the Smithsonian for additional salaries

16 $35,000,000 to the JFK Center for Performing Arts

17 $25,000,000 for additional salary for House of Representatives

18 $3,000,000,000 upgrade to the IT department at the VA

19 $315,000,000 for State Department Diplomatic Programs

20 $95,000,000 for the Agency of International Development

21 $300,000,000 for International Disaster Assistance

22 $90,000,000 for the Peace Corp pg. 148

23 $13,000,000 to Howard University pg. 121

24 $9,000,000 Misc. Senate Expenses pg. 134

25 $100,000,000 to Essential Air carriers pg. 162. This of note because the Airlines are going to need billions in loans to keep them afloat ($100,000,000 is chump change.)

26 $40,000,000,000 goes to the Take Responsibility to Workers and Families Act This sounds like it’s direct payments for workers pg. 164

27 $1,000,000,000 Airlines Recycle and Save Program pg. 163

28 $25,000,000 to the FAA for administrative costs pg. 165

29 $492,000,000 to National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak) pg. 167

30 $526,000,000 Grants to Amtrak to remain available if needed through 2021 pg. 168 (what are the odds that doesn’t go unused) Hidden on page 174 the Secretary has 7 days to allocate the funds & notify Congress

31 $25,000,000,000 for Transit Infrastructure pg. 169

32 $3,000,000 Maritime Administration pg. 172

33 $5,000,000 Salaries and Expensive Office of the Inspector General pg. 172

34 $2,500,000 Public and Indian Housing pg. 175

35 $5,000,000 Community Planning and Development pg. 175

36 $2,500,000 Office of Housing

What DOES ALL of this have to do with the Virus?

Ronpaulblican posts: It should be against the law for Congress to give foreign aid when we’re $27 trillion in debt.

Rand Paul EXPLODES On Senate Floor Over $600 COVID Stimulus Checks

‘Unauthorized immigrants’ is globalist-speak for ILLEGAL ALIENS which are foreign invaders coming across the border to destroy our nation.

If the Bill is approved by the President, it will be a felony to stream any copyrighted material, including music.

Dear President @realDonaldTrump #VETO that bill.

A stimulus bill so large that it collapses the U. S. economy right into the hands of Klaus Schwab and the British-American Pilgrim Society.

The video below is REQUIRED viewing for students in the AIM School of Truth. Don’t let the slow start keeping you from watching all the way to the end. We need folks in your downline to get up to speed on how the globalists plan on collapsing our economy so that we fall into their digital controls which leads to social control which will lead to the total annihilation of the human as we know ourselves today.

Government Agenda For Digital Dollar Revealed! Is Communism Next?

We offered the ‘Betsy Ross’ plan that directs the collapsing economy and currency into patriot hands. Basically, we let the Federal Reserve fiat dollar collapse because DUH all fiat currency eventually fails. Instead of dropping into the globalist digital system as described in the video above, we fall back on a United States Treasury backed currency that uses its “reset” MI (that is money supply #1) as a combination of gold-silver-and asset backed currency, all U.S. banking accounts (savings, checking -personal, business). There could even be land and property rolled up into M1. We basically re-start our money supply with real assets to back the U.S. dollar.

There are other great features of this plan. For example when the companies that hold most of the mortgages in America like Blackrock is seized by the U.S. government for their violations of EO 13848 , then mortgages can be “reset” to benefit the homeowner. So many great things about the ‘Betsy Ross Plan’, but I just don’t have time in today’s Cat to explain everything. Meow.

This is what THEIR property seizure looks like (watch video below). But it doesn’t have to be that way. In the ‘Betsy Ross Plan’ these assets fall back into the hands of patriots, and the evil ones are left broke and imprisoned, if not hanged for treason.

Property Seizure | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film

AIM Patriot Bill writes: Hi Betsy, Have you heard of anyone having acks and pains in 5G areas? Lately a bunch of people in my neighborhood have been complaining. I do see lots of the 5G transmitters on the telephone poles. I hope that the people involved know what they are doing. Like to know your thoughts on this.

Betsy replies: That can certainly be a side effect of 5G, Bill. My suggestion to you, sir, is to take hemp CBDs every day (not recommending the THC variety…but, they, too, have amazing therapeutic results). Growing old has its issues with aches and pains and I found popping a few non-THC CBDs a day gives me wings to soar and I do not experience ANY old age pains. I am 64 years old in physical body (about 200 years old in wisdom and knowledge – wink). I use the Garden of Life CBDs; although there are many great varieties so fun to explore and try. Have you read our article on cannabinoids?

Don’t forget the sigils and other methods of mitigating the negative effects of EMFs. We have written lots about that, too. Here’s one.

This headline below is not to be taken for face value. If it interests you, go inside and read the article. There are shades of gray and lots of hidden agendas going on here. Can you spot them? Please leave your insight below.

(March 2019) How the Rothschilds prepared China to be the Next USA

The Royal Family, aka British Imperial Empire, explains the Great Reset.

More globalshits explain the Great Reset | Highlights

“You Will Own Nothing” By 2030

A reminder that NEWSMAX is another limited hangout. They push disinformation all the time so be cautious in your viewing. Remind your downline about them. Here’s what they had to say about Smartmatic recently:

“Newsmax has found no evidence either Dominion or Smartmatic owns the other, or has any business association with each other.

We have no evidence Dominion uses Smartmatic’s software or vice versa.

No evidence has been offered that Dominion or Smartmatic used software or reprogrammed software that manipulated votes in the 2020 election.

Smartmatic has stated its software was only used in the 2020 election in Los Angeles, and was not used in any battleground state contested by the Trump campaign and Newsmax has no evidence to the contrary.

Dominion has stated its company has no ownership relationship with the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s family, Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s family, the Clinton family, Hugo Chavez, or the government of Venezuela.

Neither Dominion nor Smartmatic has any relationship with George Soros.”

See how NewsMax is a piece of propaganda garbage like Fox Pravda? This chart illustrates what is really going on with the globalshits election rigging systems, used worldwide to suppress citizen votes so that they can RULE over us and put us all in submission muzzles as we walk into global genocide.

.

Is the pandemic being used to mask a wealth & power transfer? | Russell Brand

National Guard Can Now Vaccinate All Ohio Residents, Targeting ‘Hard To Reach’ Locations

Red Pill Your Friends: Hollywood

But you can’t buy it in the shops

Щедрик, яким ви його ще не чули – оркестр ВПС США акапельно

‘UsqueAdFinem26’ posted the image of the night sky and wrote: “Once in a lifetime 21st December 2020. The stars and planets have aligned for you Mr President. God’s speed – four more years!!”

HanAsshoeSolo reminded everyone: On Jan. 6, 2021, Moon/Earth/Mars/Uranus align, as do Mars/Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto; together, these form a giant planetary capital “T”

Patriots are getting jazzed for the WILD celebration in Washington on January 6

‘Wulkans’ gives you a template to use to call your Congressperson.

My name is _______ and I am a resident of ________. My zip code is _______. I am calling today to express my disappointment that you chose to support this stimulus package. This stimulus package is not an American stimulus package, this is a special interest giveaway wrapped in bacon grease. I am embarrassed that Republicans supported this bill. If this bill is vetoed by the President, I expect you to vote it down in the Senate. Further, it is now clear that there was substantial, validated, wide spread voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential election. Our country is at a crossroads, either we remain a free country or we allow communists to take over. I expect you to support the contesting of electors in the Senate, as these electors will be challenged. If you vote against Donald Trump, you do so at your own peril. Thank you for your time.

Richard Shelby (R-AL) (202) 224-5744

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) (202) 224-6665

Dan Sullivan (R-AK) (202) 224-3004

Martha McSally (R-AZ) (202) 224-2235

John Boozman (R-AR) (202) 224-4843

Tom Cotton (R-AR) (202) 224-2353

Cory Gardner (R-CO) (202) 224-5941

Marco Rubio (R-FL) (202) 224-3041

David Perdue (R-GA) (202) 224-3521

Mike Crapo (R-ID) (202) 224-6142

Jim Risch (R-ID) (202) 224-2752

Todd Young (R-IN) (202) 224-5623

Joni Ernst (R-IA) (202) 224-3254

Chuck Grassley (R-IA) (202) 224-3744

Jerry Moran (R-KS) (202) 224-6521

Pat Roberts (R-KS) (202) 224-4774

Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (202) 224-2541

Bill Cassidy (R-LA) (202) 224-5824

John Kennedy (R-LA) (202) 224-4623

Susan Collins (R-ME) (202) 224-2523

Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) (202) 224-5054

Roger Wicker (R-MS) (202) 224-6253

Roy Blunt (R-MO) (202) 224-5721

Steve Daines (R-MT) (202) 224-2651

Deb Fischer (R-NE) (202) 224-6551

Ben Sasse (R-NE) (202) 224-4224

Richard Burr (R-NC) (202) 224-3154

Thom Tillis (R-NC) (202) 224-6342

Kevin Cramer (R-ND) (202) 224-2043

John Hoeven (R-ND) (202) 224-2551

Rob Portman (R-OH) (202) 224-3353

Jim Inhofe (R-OK) (202) 224-4721

James Lankford (R-OK) (202) 224-5754

Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (202) 224-5972

Tim Scott (R-SC) (202) 224-6121

Mike Rounds (R-SD) (202) 224-5842

John Thune (R-SD) (202) 224-2321

Lamar Alexander (R-TN) (202) 224-4944

John Cornyn (R-TX) (202) 224-2934

Mitt Romney (R-UT) (202) 224-5251

Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) (202) 224-6472

John Barrasso (R-WY) (202) 224-6441

Mike Enzi (R-WY) (202) 224-3424

