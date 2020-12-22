.

Special Message from President Trump

Fox Pravda Lou Dobbs is certainly years behind the news. If he had been paying attention instead of working for the enemy, he would have known how Zuckerberg did this for Hildabeast.

Giddy up, Lou! We don’t have all day to wait for you and your media pals to figure out the end of this story – The Privy Council Did It.

F. U. C. K., The Pope is a Jesuit

For all of you upset that we occasionally use colorful language to describe the enemy and our situation in the Great Information War, please leave the site and go find another. I need lots of words on a full spectrum of our language to express everything that needs to be said, from hearkening the angels to calling out the traitors.

There are millions of blogs on the internet that might suit you better if these words offend you. In the meantime, let’s look at the origins of the word FUCK.

I never said that word as much as I do nowadays since marrying a former Jesuit who cusses like a …. Jesuit. He explained that Jesuits and priests are supposed to be discreet when discussing sexual matters so they had a code word – F. U. C. K. which stands for “Forbidden, Under Carnal Knowledge”. They were forbidden “under” the rule of “carnal knowledge” to discuss sexual matters so had to use a code word.

Meanwhile…80,000,000 votes for Joe and only 19 waiting for his scheduled video event?

Twitter bans those who Trump retweets

Devin Nunes needs to see evidence of voter fraud before he’ll fight against it. Please take a moment to enlighten Mr. Nunes. Read thread and contribute to the conversation.

THE PRESIDENT

The bill is sent to the President for review.

A bill becomes law if signed by the President or if not signed within 10 days and Congress is in session.



If Congress adjourns before the 10 days and the President has not signed the bill then it does not become law (“Pocket Veto.”)



If the President vetoes the bill it is sent back to Congress with a note listing his/her reasons. The chamber that originated the legislation can attempt to override the veto by a vote of two-thirds of those present. If the veto of the bill is overridden in both chambers then it becomes law.

THE BILL BECOMES LAW

Once a bill is signed by the President or his veto is overridden by both houses it becomes a law and is assigned an official number.

DO

NOT

TRUST

PENCE

Vice President @Mike_Pence says “Come Jan. 5th, we are going to hold the line in the Senate and reelect a Republican majority, as our election continues we are going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is thrown out.”

Originally tweeted by Newsmax (@newsmax) on December 22, 2020.

Short film about the inability to travel | “Untravel” – by Ana Nedeljkov

I have lost all my friends to the Covid lockdowns. He has a thoughtful “call to action” at the end of the video.

Wow. A Betsy Ross flag, a cat, and an AR-15. The ATF is back at it – Enough Is ENOUGH

AIM Patriot Martin sends this golden heart to all in the AIM community. He says it is a giant mirror that reflects all of our love and light.

Dad Gives Tired Son Permission to Sleep

