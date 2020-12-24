.

The President and First Lady’s 2020 Christmas Message (Still not going to take those globalshit vaccines…no matter what he says. Patriots think for ourselves and we do our own research. We follow NO ONE, including the President, blindly. But the rest of the Christmas message was delightful and we hope you will listen to the President and First Lady of the United States of America.)

Is Santa going to be making a delivery to patriots tonight?

Big Red is in the house, over. #BigRedDetail

Originally tweeted by U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) on December 24, 2020.

Hundreds of Peaceful, FACEMASKLESS Christmas Carolers in Thousand Oaks, CA

Christmas Dinner with an AIM Cat and the in-laws – the dogs!

Go ahead and make our day! Can’t wait to get started with discovery, chumps! First witness to be called – Mark Malloch-Brown. Next – George Soros, then add a third stooge – Mitt Romney.

Tick. Tock. Nancy Pelosi, your time is up. Your Globalist Stimulus Bill is Dead. And a new Congress Arrives in January.

The 117th United States Congress is the next meeting of the legislative branch of the United States federal government, composed of the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives. It is scheduled to meet in Washington, D.C., from January 3, 2021, to January 3, 2023

Guydence Ft Ask Gabz – Vaccination

Don’t get your downline all worked up about FBI asset Patrick Byrne. It wouldn’t be the first time the Gestapo FBI tried to spread disinformation about President Trump. AIM Patriot Ulrich (all the way in Germany) gets it. He sent us the latest Thomas Wictor video – I’ll stick with the things that matter

Respect the Flag – Trump Painting

Silent Night – Jay Sekulow Band

BITCHUTE VIDEO TODAY THEY WERE FORCED TO ADMIT THAT ‘COVID-19’ DOES NOT EXIST

Mash and the Coronavirus

Speaking of the Queen (who ordered the assassination of President Kennedy and then ran this four-year operation to overthrow Donald Trump), this video is trending today on our YouTube channel.

John F. Kennedy warned us. Will we take heed?

[Yule Log Audio] Auld Lang Syne – Pentatonix

How To Wrap A Cat For Christmas

