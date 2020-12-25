.

Patriots Declaration

Folks remember that Pence was supposed to look into election fraud back in 2018, but failed to deliver diddly-squat. They see how he was leading the charge with Operation Warp Speed and look where we are today with the plandemic scam. Then, there was his visit to Catulent where he promoted bioweapons manufacturing to be used against U. S. citizens…and this is the man in charge of counting electoral college votes on January 6?

Don’t forget that he was a recipient of a mystery envelope at the GHWB funeral.

Why do you think Pence got the Envelopes delivered on D5 #75

Which reminded us of Sundance’s observations of Pence and the firing of Michael Flynn. The headline below comes from a March 2017 article (must see video).

There is the constant background noise in the internet from all kinds of places, not sourced- just rumor and innuendo at this point, that Pence is compromised because of child trafficking, pedophilia, and/or other heinous crimes.

There is this strange video that we have seen over the last few days. You probably have, too. To us it looks like Pence is being punked by Chris Miller who we hope is a better military strategist than actor.

All Donald Trump success quotes from ”The Apprentice” (Seasons 1-5). Great listen to understand that President Trump is the right leader for the right job. And this job is BIG BIG BIG…because what he does in the next four years will effect everyone on the planet.

NOTE: Approximately @ 27:00 “ DEATH TO TRAITORS “

We don’t have confirmation on this screen shot below. Could be disinformation or could be true. In this age of post-truth who knows? For now, just posting without comment and if anyone sees other activities like this and/or can provide sources, please post in the comments or send us a note for posting.

Why this fire seems interesting to patriots is that this printing business Blue City Imaging Services in Rochester, New York was printing ballots for the 2020 election as pictured from their own twitter. ‘Reborned20’ asked: “Did not a Pennsylvania truck driver testify to driving a load of mail in ballots from NY to Pennsylvania after November 3rd 2020 and was interrogated by the USPS Inspector and FBI?”

1989 Tomorrow’s World Predictions for 2020 Home They started their programming on us many, many years ago. As they show you the benefits of these technologies, look how they really turned out. Everything we are being offered by these Tech Overlords is leading us to our high-tech imprisonment.

The headline below is accurate. If you want to know what the enemy wants you to think, read the top headlines of Drudge. Top headline is always a give-away of the globalist agenda. Breitbart is no better than Drudge these days in using headlines to nudge readers to their globalist agenda.

And remember…nobody runs false flags like the Gestapo FBI, Except the CIA !

AIM Patriot Martin sends the meme below with this note:

“I felt something’s wrong with this patent office, at a very young age. A total overview of this office and its content is needed. How about a leaders technology US patent office? Pandora’s box need to be manipulated by angel’s with light and wisdom. I made this on November 13 regarding his stolen source code.”

AIM CATS KNOW!!!

Merry Christmas from Schroeder and Pam who talk about shopping at Costco

Hang in there, team 48. We need you to be fully conscious of what is happening.

AIM Patriot Mark sends this image with greetings to the community. Mark, who is currently imprisoned by de Blasio/Cuomo in NYC, is an artist who paints exquisite gold leaf lettering on high-end restaurants and businesses signs and windows. He brings us chalkboard memes from time to time.

Every “You’re fired!” ever (The Apprentice)

The dogs and cats were working overtime last night after dinner and just uploaded their fun time. Hope you had a wonderful Christmas day, AIM patriots. Santa’s Elves – Dogs and Cats with Human Hands Making Toys

