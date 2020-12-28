Henry Paulson: American Traitor

Well, if it isn’t Henry Merrit “Hank” Paulson Jr., former U.S. Treasury Secretary (2006-2009)during the 2008 bank “bailout” and former CEO of Goldman Sachs (1974-2006)

Why is Paulson (and his Pilgrims Society bunk buddies) cavorting with the Premier of the Chinese Communist Party just as President Trump is taking power?

In 2006, Paulson as Treasury Secretary triggered the events that have led to the disastrous 2020 election fraud surrounding Dominion Voting Systems, et al—in other words, Paulson set up the dismantling of U.S. elections for the Pilgrims Society

The 2017 photo below of the American business traitors is the culmination of 11 years of Paulson planning and action by the Pilgrims Society to take down the American Presidency and Republic.

U.S. et al v. Election Systems and Software Inc. (ES&S). (Jun. 30, 2010). Case No. 1:10-00380-JDB. U.S. Department of Justice, D.D.C.

