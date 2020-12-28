Henry Paulson: American Traitor

Well, if it isn’t Henry Merrit “Hank” Paulson Jr., former U.S. Treasury Secretary (2006-2009)during the 2008 bank “bailout” and former CEO of Goldman Sachs (1974-2006)
Why is Paulson (and his Pilgrims Society bunk buddies) cavorting with the Premier of the Chinese Communist Party just as President Trump is taking power?
In 2006, Paulson as Treasury Secretary triggered the events that have led to the disastrous 2020 election fraud surrounding Dominion Voting Systems, et al—in other words, Paulson set up the dismantling of U.S. elections for the Pilgrims Society
The 2017 photo below of the American business traitors is the culmination of 11 years of Paulson planning and action by the Pilgrims Society to take down the American Presidency and Republic.
|Date
|Traitorous Action
|2019 Sep 25
|Dominion Voting Systems Corporation. (Nov. 25, 2019). PTO-1595, Patent Assignment to HSBC (Hong Kong Shanghai Bank) Canada, Pat. Nos. 8844813, 8913787, 9202113, 8195505, 9870666, 9710988, 9870667, 7111782, 7422151, D599131, D521050, D515619, D521051, D537469, 8714450, 8910865, 8864016, 8876002. USPTO. China’s Nov. 22, 2019 Great Hall group shot with Henry Kissinger and Henry Paulson with Xi Jinping, Chinese Communist Party Boss; all plotting the takedown of President Donald J. Trump, and the American Republic
|2017 Oct 31
|Henry Paulson appeared as China Communist Party leader Xi Jinping’s left-hand man in an all-hands-on-deck Pilgrims Society meeting in Beijing to destroy the new Presidency of Donald Trump and to facilitate the final absorption of the American Republic back into the British Empire
|2010-present
|Paulson Institute, promoting China
|2010 Jun 30
|FISA Judge John D. Bates orders that the various ostensibly competitive voting machine companies all be granted access to a common voting machine core software application named OpTech (the “common DNA” among the voting machines [Sidney Powell])—thus enabling a central tabulator access to all machines no matter the brand name: U.S. et al v. Election Systems and Software Inc. (ES&S). (Jun. 30, 2010). Case No. 1:10-00380-JDB. U.S. Department of Justice, D.D.C.
|2010 Mar 08
|Discombobulated mergers and rebranding (using the names of previously purchased companies) among Diebold, Premier, ES&S, Dominion and Hart InterCivic (shifting around the deck chairs) triggered a lawsuit among various State Attorneys General U.S. et al v. Election Systems and Software Inc. (ES&S). (Jun. 30, 2010). Case No. 1:10-00380-JDB. U.S. Department of Justice, D.D.C. Judge John D. Bates presided, a FISA judge appointed by John G. Roberts, Jr.
|2007 Nov 08
|Smartmatic announced plans to divest Sequoia Voting Systems
|2006-2009
|U.S. Treasury Secretary (under Baby Bush), thru the 2008 bank “bailout” where his Nixon staff Pilgrims Society colleagues Henry Kissinger and Paul Volcker had become Vice Presidents
|2006 Dec
|Smartmatic withdraws from CFIUS review and selling/”divest” Sequoia
|2006 Oct 29
|Smartmatic and Sequoia Voting Systems submits to voluntary CFIUS evaluation, initiated by Pilgrims Society’s Henry Paulson
|2006 Oct 06
|Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (NY-14th). (Oct. 06, 2006). Letter to Treasury Secretary Henry M. Paulson, Jr. re. CFIUS, Smartmatic, Sequoia, ES&S Voting System Venezuelan ownership. U.S. Congress.
|1993-present
|Goldman Sachs has been setting up and promoting cryptocurrency ever since Bill & Hillary Clinton became co-presidents in 1993, see Philip J. Venables, Goldman Sachs.
|1992 Sep 17
|George Soros ostensibly “crashed” the UK Pound to profit $1.4 billion in a bid to top up the Pilgrims Society coffers off the backs of the British people
|1974-2006
|Henry Paulson, CEO, Goldman Sachs, visited China “more than 70 times” (Daily Telegraph, London, July 16, 2008 – British Pilgrims Society)
|1972-74
|John Ehrlichman (Nixon), Assistant, Cabinet fully staffed with Pilgrims Society members
|1970-72
|Asst. Sec. Def., Staff Assistant
|1968
|Dartmouth, BA English
|1970
|Harvard Business School, MBA
U.S. et al v. Election Systems and Software Inc. (ES&S). (Jun. 30, 2010). Case No. 1:10-00380-JDB. U.S. Department of Justice, D.D.C.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.