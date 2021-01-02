.

4Mitchell4 posts: “I am a 75-year-old woman and cannot make the trip to DC although I would LOVE to go but don’t have the physical strength. I am BEGGING all of you and your friends to do whatever you need to do to BE THERE in TRUMP and OUR COUNTRY’S HOUR OF CRISIS. If you were my age, you would understand from experience how critical this moment is in our history. It is now or never to take our country back. They have been coming against us silently for a long time now. PLEASE GO TO DC! PLEASE!!”

President Trump tweets: Massive amounts of evidence will be presented on the 6th. We won, BIG!

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

President Trump tweets: Why haven’t they done signature verification in Fulton County, Georgia. Why haven’t they deducted all of the dead people who “voted”, illegals who voted, non Georgia residents who voted, and tens of thousands of others who voted illegally, from the final vote tally?

Elaine Chao’s CCP Ties Exposed | Mitch McConnell Acknowledged Biden As President-elect

AIM Patriot Peg sends the AIM community wishes for health, happiness, and prosperity with the image below.

You mean, THIS Richard Blum?

Since Congress hasn’t been able to clean up the mess caused by the social media censors…how about PATRIOTS implement this solution, offered by Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel?

The Miller Act Notice is a HUGE pitchfork against the Globalists

This EO was issued on September 24, 2020. One of our team members suggested that we remind folks of what this order provides:

“Researchers from Tel Aviv University have proven that the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, can be killed efficiently, quickly and cheaply using ultraviolet (UV) light-emitting diodes (UV-LEDs) at specific frequencies.“We discovered that it is quite simple to kill the coronavirus using LED bulbs that radiate ultraviolet light,” said Prof. Hadas Mamane, head of the Environmental Engineering Program at Tel Aviv University’s School of Mechanical Engineering, who led the study with Prof. Yoram Gerchman and Dr. Michal Mandelboim.

She said that the UV-LED bulbs require less than half a minute to destroy more than 99.9% of the coronaviruses.

Anthony Quinn Warner?

Amazing Polly Video: NASHVILLE DIG FEATURING ANTHONY QUINN

Prepare to enter the 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙏𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙕𝙤𝙣𝙚. Anthony Quinn Warner?

Originally tweeted by PunisherPatriot (@PunisherPatrio3) on January 1, 2021.

About those Atlas robots…. are we going to use them for good or evil? If you look at the human condition, we are always suppressing one class of people or another to be the slave class of workers that do the manual labor that most do not want to do – from building pyramids to picking cotton. We could harness these mechanical devices to set man free from grueling, repetitive, dangerous, or tedious work by using these robots. We would not need a slave class of humans ever again; instead, we would want engineers and technicians to build, program, and manage these machines.

New Robot Makes Soldiers Obsolete (Corridor Digital)

Leaving this video below without comment. There are no sources so just take this as an FYI to all you lizard hunters our there. Did you know that CATS love to hunt lizards? BTW, we don’t want the lizard people to run the robot machines.

Anybody been thinking about dominoes falling lately? This is our level of expectation for January 6, 2021, metaphorically speaking. What is yours? NEW DOMINO RECORD + Most INSANE Spiral Ever!

The screen images below are from Monkey Werx’s channel. Would love to hear from you in the comment boxes if this is something that warrants attention and if you can give feedback. Is this hopium or something of significance? Thanks to AIM Patriot John for bringing this up from the internet depths.

Q: Why is the acft with Pence on it not showing as AF2 but instead as SAM391? It had fighter escorts for DC, now returning from Vail. Still as SAM391. VIP TFR is no longer over Vail so he is def on the acft A: could he no longer be VP?

We added another segment to Douglas’ book The Human Heart is a Supersensible Organ of Perception. Hope you are joining us as we leave the old world behind and head into a new age of Human Evolution.

