.

Here we go again with another AIM School of Truth lesson plan. Just when I thought the internet had no more worthwhile material in it, an information avalanche happened and here I am holding all this good material….and there you are in lockdown with bad television and that awful Netflix channel….probably as bored out of your mind as I am. So here comes another collection of sizzling articles to keep your mind engaged and your hindsight 20/20.

Let’s talk about the Internet of Things, a concept that you may have first heard here at AIM, but now see its evidence everywhere. For those that need a catch-up on what this is, let’s turn to Arnold Schwarzenegger. What Is SKYNET? Explained

This is why the advancement of these robots are getting freaking scary! Look how agile and quick these bots are? Could you defend yourself and your family from them? What are they capable of doing with people like Bill Gates or Eric Schmidt behind the control panel?

Patriots, we need to do a better job waking up our brothers and sisters about the evil intentions that the Pilgrims have in store for us.

Boston Dynamics: Rise of the Dance of the Machines

Yes, we are engaged in a SPIRITUAL WAR just as much as an INFORMATION WAR .

Tech-science has created a form of omnipotence through the software and hardware called, The Internet of Things. This program controls your entire life from your phone and coordinates your personal life, work life, and global life through one system that links every digital devise you own to one central command system. Net-bots link your doorbell, microwave, house lights, alarms, coffee-maker, car, computers, and everything else to your phone. You can program your net-bots to react as soon as your phone passes by and creates an augmented reality to the real world.

.

Could Google Become Skynet? 8 Products That Prove It’s Already There (If the thumbnail has a grey screen tap it to open the video. It seems that when you embed it, Google-Skynet covers it up with a grey screen. It’s a censorship trick. Alternatively, you can read this article: Google is Skynet)

.

.

We already see what this technology is capable of doing to people. You may think that it’s just China…so far away…would never happen to us. Looks like your brainwashing has been effective and your consciousness has been put to sleep. How China Tracks Everyone

There us a U.S. Patent for the Internet of Things. We showed you years ago that this was being rolled out on the world. Remember when we discussed Richard C. Walker?

.

5G is an important component of running the IoT as well as a technology to assist with the coronavirus genocide.

.

You have seen what is happening to the Uighur. You are a FOOL if you think it won’t happen in your nation. It is literally their GLOBAL RESET plan to control and exterminate us. Why more than a million Uighur are being held in camps in China

A type of mind control is to show us scenarios of what they plan to do to us in the form of movies, especially science fiction or dystopia type genres, over and over again. Since it is only a movie, you know that no matter what happens on the screen, you will not be harmed. You might have been frightened and thrilled during the movie or game, but once it is over, you go back to “real” life again.

The repetition of these images and themes, over time and throughout all of Hollywood, conditions the mind to experience terrifying images without the innate “fight or flight” response because it knows it is “just a movie or game.”

Then comes the REAL THREAT TO YOUR EXISTENCE and your consciousness is dulled and you keep wondering when the nightmare is going to end. We are here to tell you that this is not a dream, a movie, or a nightmare. The Pilgrims have a plan to take care of you just as the CCP is doing with the Uighur.

Stop standing around thinking that this is going to end. You have been brainwashed through sophisticated social and psychological engineering. Stop standing there in your conditioning that this is just an episode of the Terminator or another ‘life’ of your avatar. We’ve gone live.

They also use this technique when they lampoon, cartoon, and parody, such as the Simpsons, South Park, or Family Guy. The themes they want you to accept are played over and over again until deep inside your consciousness, you accept these agendas and don’t question them when they arise in your “real” life. For example, there is a constant degradation of the white male or the family father figure. They have lampooned the white male into a laughable, pudgy, dullard deep in your mind so that when white men and fathers are denigrated in the “real” world, we just accept it.

To get us to accept Big Brother surveillance, they put a marketing image in front of their evil. Facebook is a glittery front for a DARPA operation. Those Atlas robots are dancing so that you aren’t terrified of seeing them for what they can really become.

As they roll out, they will be introduced as something benign, maybe have little Japanese robots with cartoonish faces or appear with human surfaces like Sophia the robot talking head.

Once we have been accustomed to them, it will be ever so easy to flip the switch and turn them into mechanical monsters.

This is why so many people aren’t able to call out what is going on. But YOU know; you are called upon to SPEAK UP and explain to your downline what is really going on. Then teach them to teach their downline.

.

.

.

We can’t verify this as it comes from a source that has not been too reliable over the years, but we leave it here so you can be on the look out for better sources. If you find verification, please leave a comment and link in the comment box.

.

.

OMG did you see that BITCOIN broke $33,000? Probably all the globalshits running for cover because the U. S. Treasury is seizing their assets and offshore accounts for FOREIGN ELECTION INTERFERENCE.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the U.S. Treasury Department wing tasked with monitoring potential legal violations of domestic financial laws, wants Americans to report if they have more than $10,000 in cryptocurrencies with foreign financial or virtual asset service providers. Read all about it.

.

.

We will always be suspect of this Canadian born politician who tried to trick us that he was eligible to hold the office of President when he ran in the 2016 primaries. He is an attorney and knew full well that he was not eligible because of his birth status. Then there is that Harvard-Goldman Sachs wife of his Heidi. We would vigorously reject his nomination to the Supreme Court because of his birther con and his globalist family ties. The miners have a special file on “Lyin’ Ted” and we won’t hesitate to use it, if needed.

.

.

.

.

.

.

GWHQ President Trump asked us to watch this

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

