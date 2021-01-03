.

.

JAN. 6!

.

.

DO NOT TRUST MIKE PENCE OR HIS CHIEF-OF-STAFF.

.

.

.

.

.

The more you know….

Just add traitor. Hang until Dead, Dead, Dead.

.

Joe Patriot ready to get wild in D.C. on January 6.

.

JFK and DJT -The best is yet to come

Audio: Trump berates Ga. secretary of state, urges him to ‘find’ votes

.

The Biden charade parade has been cancelled.

.

That’s five actual people who RSVPd for the parade and 4 who were going to watch on CNN. No one watches Fox any more – so no counts from them.

.

.

.

.

AIM Cat Linda writes: “Well, it seems the Klaus Schwab “great reset” meme and the one with the stadium full of “heil hitler” hands got me put in facebook jail for a full week…I usually get whacked for 24 hours…lol…so I guess I will have time to check out and sign up on a few other platforms…good time to do it!!! At least I can get messenger messages from my children…all I actually need!”

.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

.

.

Inquiring minds want to know if state governors who distribute bioweapons (called “vaccines” in the Great Information War) will be held accountable for damages, including death. We know that the vaccine bioweapon companies cannot be sued for damages. Can governors and state officials be held accountable? That would be like PREMEDITATED MURDER on a large scale…which is mass murder.

.

.

.

They’re not allowed to tell us it’s all b.s.. They’re showing us instead..

Originally tweeted by Peep’s Troll 🇺🇸 (@peoples_troll) on January 3, 2021.

.

.

.

.

Presenting, a new kind of mask.

.

Do not trust Lyin’ Ted. This is a globalshit tactic to kick the can down the road and do a backroom deal another day.

.

BeefChucker posts:

There is NOTHING to investigate. There is ZERO evidence Biden even came close to being President: he lost ALL bellwether states and counties (save for one) to an incumbent who GAINED votes. It is an indisputable fact the states in question stopped counting on election day for no valid reason other than to remove observers and witnesses to their widespread election fraud. Congress is NOT a court. They are not there to convict individuals of election fraud beyond a reasonable doubt. There is no burden of proof to meet–Congress only job is to REJECT suspect electoral votes. Get with the program Ted or get out of the way.

Tarkus adds:

WAIT ONE DAMN MINUTE!!! It was just a few weeks ago that Cruz was going to argue before the Supreme Court regarding election fraud and unconstitutional acts in PA. Now he wants to play kick the can? Bait and Switch!!!

No way. I say be men and take a damn stand period!!

Sidney Powell Points to Cruz and tweets: It is impossible not to see the fraud here unless one is a communist or part of it or part of the coup

Flakesfranco points out: It doesn’t take ten days! It takes five fucking minutes and if you don’t see it after five fucking minutes you’re a communist traitor and you need to jump immediately on a chopper for your last ride!!!

Dev404 posts:

You don’t need 10 days for jack shit. Based on the evidence, it should be 10 days to prove Biden and the democrats didn’t cheat if anything. You got it backwards. If they can’t prove they won fairly, it’s because they didn’t. When they need to hide and destroy evidence, refuse for cases to be heard in court for bullshit reasons, and dual electors are sent because they all got caught, you don’t have a fair and transparent election. You got treason. Quit bullshitting, the games are over.

.

.

.

“The Best Is Yet To Come” United Voices Choir w/ Anthony Brown

.

.

.

Douglas wasn’t making it up writes KazimirRising (formerly ‘Rampant’) who tweets: @Pontifex really is theirs. It’s not a “conspiracy theory.” It’s in Wikipedia.

.

.

Back to our discussion on the Internet of Things (IoT): What is going to make the system operate so efficiently and control all humans and their gadgets on the planet is something called Quantum Computers. Quantum Computers Explained – Limits of Human Technology

.

Share the tweet and drop in to tell Mr. Kline what you know about Zuckerberg’s crimes. Just type his name into our search bar and see the oodles of articles and videos on this TURKEY BUTT.

.

AIM Cat Indigo Rose writes about Kamala Harris:

Timing: The Senate certification vote will come just a day after two runoff elections in Georgia. If Democrats were to win both races, it would result in a 50-50 split chamber with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wielding tie-breaking power on behalf of the Democrats.

That’s why she hadn’t resigned her senate seat.

Our response: She needs to be arrested, and if not detained in GITMO for foreign election interference, she needs to be DEPORTED to Jamaica where she holds her citizenship. Why hasn’t Mitch McConnell reported that this Senator is not a U.S. citizen?

.

Since the left doesn’t have a clue of how to make an effective meme, they want to ban them. This would be like saying that the opposing army cannot use guns because your side doesn’t know how to load and fire them.

This is the Great Information War. Memes are weapons. Truth is the goal. Peace is the Prize.

.

.

.

.

.

.

It’s Over. | Ralph Smart

The Best Is Yet To Come

[Electro Swing Remix] Everybody Wants To Be A Cat (The Aristocats)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

