.

.

WE WILL WIN!

.

.

300: Making America Great Again [Donald Trump Parody]

It’s a spiritual war for the future of humanity.

.

“DEPLORABLES UNITE” – (Do you hear the people sing) Trump Anthem. We have come a long way, patriots, from the famous escalator ride in Trump Towers to January 6. Four years later, we know EXACTLY who the enemy of humanity are; the globalists have been identified and targeted with laser precision.

January 3 is a day where we will decide freedom or tyranny, not only for ourselves as Americans, but for the world as human beings.

Let people around the world join American Patriots in UNITING behind President Trump for our victory over the prison planet.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Well, DUH, Steve Scalise. Are you just figuring out that Nancy Pelosi is the head of the Chinese Communist Party in America, aka the Democrat Party, along with most of the traitors in the Republican Party?

Reminds of us of that time Senator Joseph McCarthy warned us of communists infiltration throughout the U.S. government. And everyone laughed him out of Congress! And now we see Chinese communists everywhere, from the DNC to the British-American Pilgrims Society.

[Coming in this sweet space right here, but it wasn’t ready when we were pushing out today’s Cat is a deep dive report from the AFI miners on CCP Nancy Pelosi. Check back later for the goods on Nan.]

.

Does anyone find this screen shot odd? There are 435 representatives in the House, yet the screen shot only accounts for 251 members…and at that, the RepubliCONS out number the DemonRATS.

.

.

.

.

.

.

What makes something “Kafkaesque”? – Noah Tavlin

.

.

.

.

Institutional buying frenzy!!

.

Was this brave mom homeschooler just murdered by a DEW because of her powerful championing of Christian-based values? The Tragic Death Of Emily Mitchell

.

Nice job, patriots! Let’s see more of you out there shopping without masks. If you don’t have the courage to do it by yourself, go with a few friends or family. Together, we can help break the trance that folks are in. We need to see human faces in public again.

.

.

.

.

.

Taking out the ENEMY FOX NEWS one viewer at a time. Troops, we can do better. This channel should have zip-zero views. Make sure your downline knows that even clicking on Fox who might have an interesting guest is AIDING and ABETTING the enemy.

On December 3, their stats looked like this:

Post-election ratings for Fox News are as follows:

Laura Ingraham -59%

Martha McCallum -58%,

Neil Cavuto -56%,

Sandra Smith -56%,

Brett Baier -54%,

Sean Hannity -54%,

Tucker Carlson -51%,

Dana Perino -50%

On December 22:

.

.

The hyperlinked video comes from a UK AIM cats. It may be of interest to others who are seeing the COVID camps emerge in their areas. UK MEET THE TYRANTS & PINAC Reports Vs COVID Site

.

YES!! Other bloggers are beginning to see how the British Imperial Empire and the Queen are involved….wait until they get to the intel that shows John F. Kennedy was assassinated by the orders from the Queen, a mission that was carried out by Allen Dulles and George H. W. Bush as a young CIA agent.

.

.

CodeMonkeyZ getting retweet action from POTUS:

.

Make sure your downline is familiar with the Boys’ Town story. This is important background info in understanding the child trafficking and pedophilia that is being exposed. Conspiracy of Silence (1993) Documentary

Another video that your peeps may not have seen is Ronald Bernard ~ Ex-Financial Dealer For Illuminati Bankers Tells His Story

Remember this article (below) from December 2018?

.

.

Lin Wood tweets: I would never make an accusation without having reliable source for it. Stakes are too high. So I did due diligence to validate the accuracy of the shocking information I am revealing tonight. I am entirely comfortable that you are learning the truth. A truth that explains much.

.

.

BTW, Lin Wood does say crazy things, like putting DUMBASS Mike Pompeo in charge of the Electoral College voting. Is he serious? Doesn’t he know that Pompeo is an inside placement by the Pilgrims?

What do we really know about General Flynn other than he gives nice patriotic speeches? If President Trump needs to pick another Vice President we suggest Devin Nunes or Michael McKibben.

Which reminds us to thank Kash Patel for all of his hard work…

….. behind the scenes to get Devin Nunes the intel needed to earn the attention of the President for this award. President Trump to Award Devin Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Patel is now over at the DoD helping Chris Miller look as good.

.

Enlarge these images to view. An AIM patriot gathered a collection of tweets from Lin Wood so that you can see the big picture.

.

.

The_Real_Jamison posts the image below with this note: Elephant in the room: Firearms in D.C. on Jan 6th. If you open/conceal carry a deadly weapon in DC, Law Enforcement WILL ARREST YOU. DC Police officially announced a firearm ban for Jan 4-7. It is however, your Constitutional Right. As in all things in life, “Do what you can afford.” Be safe/smart.

.

A patriot added this note to the post:

This entire endeavor is about numbers. It is about the number of Patriots v. the number of Traitors. It is about the number of people who march with their guns v. the number of people afraid they will do so. 10,000 people in a block with weapons v. the entire DC police department; who will win? Everyone knows the answer to that question, especially those giving this unconstitutional DECREE.

We don’t represent only the USA, we represent the entire world. We are the last defenders against the end of all the freedoms we have taken for granted our entire lives.

EVERYONE bring your guns!

LET THEM TRY AND TAKE THEM!

Live free or die.

.

.

Seneca the Elder posts:

Peggy Ryan over at American Thinker has the best article I’ve read about the electoral INSURRECTION that has just taken place. I urge everyone to read it and share.

“Can we now stop calling this an election? By pretending this insurrection is a legitimate democratic process, we’re playing into our enemy’s hands, giving credence to the lie that a decrepit, corrupt, sickly old man, Joe Biden, has been elected president of the United States. This is not an election; it’s a coup.”

They even announced their intention to steal the White House long before the election.

Speaker Pelosi: “One Way or Another,’ Trump Will Not Be President in Ten Months”

George Soros: “Trump ‘Will Disappear In 2020 Or Even Sooner’

“Democratic data firm predicts ‘chaos’ on election night with Donald Trump set for landslide victory which will take days to be revealed as victory for Joe Biden thanks to postal votes“

.

.

.

.

Trump the Lion Will Destroy the Jackals

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

