The January 6, 2021 Cat Report will be left ‘open’ for posting items during the day. Please crowdsource the day’s truth as you care to report it in the comment boxes. Your comments could make history. We will also upload updates as they come in throughout the day.

President Trump tweets: I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early — doors open at 7AM Eastern.

BIG CROWDS!

President Trump tweets: I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen.

WATCH This BEFORE January 6th | Rudy Giuliani

Mitt Romney, in a flight full of patriots in their way to DC

@johnRutand1

Originally tweeted by Non timebo mala (@AncPerl) on January 5, 2021.

“One reason for the confusion is that the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued opaque statements on the order that confounded investors and the Big Board on how soon action was required and which securities would be affected. Still, the unprecedented flipflop “far from insulates the companies from eventually being delisted before November”, when U.S. investors are required to divest their stakes, according to more Bloomberg sources.

Another potential catalyst: the Treasury published a document Monday that offered “clarifications” on the order hours before the exchange announced its decision to not delist the companies. It is possible that the language was diluted enough to where the NYSE lawyers decided they would rather piss off Trump than China, and ignore the presidential E.O.”

Publication of Communist Chinese Military Companies Frequently Asked Question

This was interesting…just to show you how good these deep fake videos are becoming. Deepfake: Queen Elizabeth Trump (Deep voice)

