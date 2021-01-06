Nancy Pelosi, The Mob, and China

FBI FOIA documents tie Rep. Nancy Pelosi to disgraced FBI-Chinese double agent William Cleveland Jr. in San Francisco

Double-agent Cleveland whitewashed Pelosi’s father’s corruption to get him a White House post

Why did the FBI redact Nancy Pelosi’s name and her brother’s who became Baltimore mayor?

Has Pelosi ever disclosed her father’s ties to the mob and American Communist Party?

What was Pelosi’s involvements in giving Lawrence Livermore Laboratory nuclear secrets to the Chinese?

Cleveland was involved with the theft of the social networking technology source code

Greg Krikorian et al. (Apr. 12, 2003). Nuclear Lab Official Quits in Spy Probe [William Cleveland Jr.] Los Angeles Times.

Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr. (Accessed Jan. 06, 2021). FOIA disclosure to Friends of Ours [Rep. Nancy P. Pelsoi’s father], ca. 1941-1964. FBI Vault. (56 MB).

William Cleveland Jr. Memo whitewashing Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr.’s crimes, and hiding his daughter, Nancy P. Pelosi. This was even after he disclosed evidence of D’Alesandro’s racketeering and conspiracy with the American Communist Party. See below.

Important Note: On Apr. 12, 2003, FBI William Cleveland Jr., who later became San Francisco Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of Chinese Counterespionage, quit his “sensitive post at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory” after he acknowledged having a “longtime affair” with a Chinese double agent. At that time Rep. Nancy Pelosi (neé D’Alesandro), daughter of racketeering father Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr, a man FBI Cleveland protected from communist racketeering. At this same time William Cleveland was exposed, Pelosi was the Democrat Party’s Minority Whip, then Caucus Leader.

PDF, p. 207

PDF, p. 212

Nancy P. Pelosi’s name, as well as her brother (future Baltimore mayor) Franlin, was redacted from this report: Siblings: Thomas III, Nicholas, Franklin, Hector, Joseph and Nancy

PDF, p. 224

“constant companion of John Cataneo… “local big-time gamblers” who “worked hard for Thomas D’Alesandro…”

PDF, p. 220

Agents reported Thomas D’Alesandro supporting the National Council of American-Soviet Friendship on Nov. 18, 1943.

PDF, p. 221

Thomas D’Alesandro sponsored District 4 of the Communist Party, Communist Party or the Communist Political Association of Maryland and Washington, D.C.

PDF pp. 223

Thomas D’Alesandro provided protection to mobster Charles F. Cammarata who had “gotten away with all sorts of criminal activities.”

Nancy Pelosi, the penultimate aggrandizer (money grubber)

Nancy P. Pelosi. (Compiled Jan. 05, 2021). Biography and Timeline. Anonymous Patriots.

