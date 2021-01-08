.

.

When have you ever seen the winners of an election acting like the Biden-Harris supporters? They are more panicked now than ever before. It is they who crossed the Rubicon by stealing the election. They are scared.

.

“The Biden team is likely to use the COVID narrative, in combination with the new mantra of domestic terrorist threats, as an excuse for the lack of public interest in a traditional inauguration event. There will not be crowds at the Capitol for a swearing-in.

Much like the Biden team created a Potemkin village of a presidential campaign, a ruse to hide the lack of visible support, the JoeBama team will likely hold a virtual ceremony of sorts devoid from physical supporter presence and with few on-line attendees.

The need for control is a reaction to fear. The far-left is in full totalitarian mode.”

.

.

.

.

Zi_Sly remarks: FYI Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t be FREAKING THE F^CK OUT if they already took care of Trump. STABLE GENIUS.

.

.

.

Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, is believed to be the first person to be publicly charged with federal crimes arising from Wednesday’s mayhem at the Capitol.

By Friday afternoon 13 people, including Mr. Barnett had been charged in federal court relating to the Capitol siege.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

If she were a student in the AIM School of Truth, she would know how to strike the EVIL EMPIRE and DOMINION. But, alas, she is a boxed-in attorney with limited vision of the BIG PICTURE. If you know Sidney, you might take her aside and explain the depths of who and what DOMINION is. Use our search bar and don’t forget to send her this graphic.

.

.

.

Flynn Exposes all! I Haven’t uploaded in 3 years because I know my channel will be canceled.

.

BREAKING: Apple gives Parler 24 hours to implement moderation plan or the application will be removed from the App Store — Stoll News (@StollNews) January 8, 2021

.

.

.

Anthony Brian Logan tweets: Fox just said that Trump accounts for half of all traffic on Twitter

Our comment to y’all: How is that social media stock in your portfolio going to do with these market and political upheavals? Is it time to cash-in on the great money you made during President Trump’s first term by cashing out of this highly volatile stocks market into safe havens? That’s what we do when the hurricanes roll in – we see the storm a comin’ and batten down the hatches, board up the windows, and seek safer locations.

.

The Great Purge Begins

Big Tech Purge Continues, Facebook Bans Walk Away Movement, Reddit Bans Pro-Trump Group, Twitter Purge Ongoing, Biden Labels Trump Supporters “Domestic Terrorists” Read all about it.

.

.

Supporter Video | Capital Hill strangeness and the aftermath

What we have in the video below is the Gestapo FBI stirring up trouble. They are really good at false flags and warring against Americans. FBI Raid And Arrest In West Virginia! State Delegate Arrested!

The Persecution of the Uyghurs in China – a window into our future?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

