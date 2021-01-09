.

Military on the streets.

Former #3 in the U.S. Air Force fingers British Intelligence (Read: Pilgrims Society) in the Trump Russia Hoax and 2020 Election Fraud

Says U.S. Special Forces infiltrated the Antifa provocateurs vandalizing the Capitol and captured Nancy Pelosi’s laptop from her Congressional office

Says a DNC insider opposed to the treason is singing like a song bird

Thinks Pence has committed treason

Much more.

Ann Vandersteel. (Jan. 08, 2021). WAR!!! Twitter and Facebook PURGE has Begun! Mike Smith Out Of Shadows! The Steel Truth.

She told the Pentagon to defy the orders of the President. This is ACTUAL sedition. This is ACTUAL treason.

Nancy Pelosi violated the separations of power far more than just terrible legislation. She has become a public enemy of the Republic.

The video below from Tim Pool who we don’t really care for…but he analyzes this NYT article well.

Pentagon Officials Say Pelosi Asked Them To Stage A Military Coup Against President Trump VIDEO

The enemy has no idea what’s coming….Donald Trump Elevator Fight Scene

Patriots are deleting their profiles. What do you think this will do to Facebook stocks inside your investment funds inside your retirement account?

Happy Birthday Eric! Hey look a red folder! A red folder in the military is for “hot action” and is meant for processing right away.

“You guys remember when we were told to bring cameras and to have lots of different angles of the events on the 6th? thank God we have video evidence of antifa and capitol police waving in patriots and removing barricades.” Drop inside this link to see what patriots found.

In our version, Luke removes his helmet and POTUS says, “Still your President” DARTH TRUMP. Hey, Mike over at Infotoons…can you give us an updated version of this?

Spinmeister Bill O’Reilly show his colors with this tweet: President Trump’s failure to tamp down the angry protestors supporting him in Washington has destroyed his legacy.

The concept of four “generations” in the history of modern warfare was created by a team of United States analysts, including William S. Lind, for the purpose of an argument for “the changing face of war” entering into a “fourth generation”.

First-generation warfare refers to Ancient and Post-classical battles fought with massed manpower, using phalanx, line and column tactics with uniformed soldiers governed by the state.

refers to Ancient and Post-classical battles fought with massed manpower, using phalanx, line and column tactics with uniformed soldiers governed by the state. Second-generation warfare is the Early modern tactics used after the invention of the rifled musket and breech-loading weapons and continuing through the development of the machine gun and indirect fire. The term second generation warfare was created by the U.S. military in 1989.

is the Early modern tactics used after the invention of the rifled musket and breech-loading weapons and continuing through the development of the machine gun and indirect fire. The term second generation warfare was created by the U.S. military in 1989. Third-generation warfare focuses on using Late modern technology-derived tactics of leveraging speed, stealth and surprise to bypass the enemy’s lines and collapse their forces from the rear. Essentially, this was the end of linear warfare on a tactical level, with units seeking not simply to meet each other face to face but to outmaneuver each other to gain the greatest advantage.

focuses on using Late modern technology-derived tactics of leveraging speed, stealth and surprise to bypass the enemy’s lines and collapse their forces from the rear. Essentially, this was the end of linear warfare on a tactical level, with units seeking not simply to meet each other face to face but to outmaneuver each other to gain the greatest advantage. Fourth-generation warfare as presented by Lind et al. is characterized by a “post-modern” return to decentralized forms of warfare, blurring of the lines between war and politics, combatants and civilians due to nation states’ loss of their near-monopoly on combat forces, returning to modes of conflict common in pre-modern times.

as presented by Lind et al. is characterized by a “post-modern” return to decentralized forms of warfare, blurring of the lines between war and politics, combatants and civilians due to nation states’ loss of their near-monopoly on combat forces, returning to modes of conflict common in pre-modern times. Fifth-generation warfare (5GW) is the battle of perceptions and information. 5GW is also a cultural and moral war, which distorts the perception of the masses to give a manipulated view of the world and politics.

HenkZeilstra writes and posts the image below: “As a grandson of a Holocaust survivor, I recognize the situation we are in based in her stories. Hold on to your guns, because they’re going to leave you fighting with sticks while they eradicate any and every freedom you have left.”

We add: This is why the face masks are so dangerous, and we hope that as soon as possible President Trump will put a nationwide ban (at least during the national emergency) on the mandatory wearing of these as a national security threat. Governments and commercial operations SHOULD NOT BE ABLE TO MANDATE THEM; wear them for personal choice only.

Share the tweet and make sure your downline knows about the traitor Mike Pompeo.

Coronavirus – 1970s Public Information Film

Let ole Betsy translate this Zero Hedge article below over another cup of coffee. Big Companies, like Tesla and Facebook, and Big Investment Funds, like Morgan Stanley and Blackrock, are seeing the end game for their stocks which are not giving them the returns they need to keep their Ponzi scheme going … so they are all rushing to the Bitcoin Casino to buy crypto chips. It’s an institutional buying frenzy to get in on the Bitcoin high – like junkies who need their next fix.

In the meantime, sensible patriots who see what’s coming are cashing out and investing in the future of real money – silver, gold, and the blue striped $100 bill.

The elites would love to invest in real silver and gold, but if they bought at the levels they need for financial protection, the prices would skyrocket and their Ponzi scheme exposed even faster. Plus, there isn’t enough physical product to cover their needs.

We can help Klaus Schwab crash the system by cashing out of their Ponzi scheme and moving into real money. As patriots get grounded in real money, the Ponzi Gang will float off into the heights with their fake system of cryptos, Bitcoin futures, and derivatives off of anything that isn’t anchored.

The easiest way to exit out of paper silver and gold is to sell the phony paper and digits outright and have the check sent to you where you can go to your local coin store and purchase precious metals. Don’t wait for your precious metal ETF to send you the real stuff – They don’t have it. Always remember that owning REAL silver and gold makes a sound that the paper or digital stuff does not.

The sounds of Silver

What Does Gold Sound Like? 22k Gold ‘Ping’ Test

Hilarious Job Interview

As we think about integrating technology into our future, we need to be mindful that they should AID humanity, not enslave and kill us. This amazing technology could help eliminate the slave class of humans that we used to build our civilizations, and that is a great thing. But in the hands of the British-American Pilgrims, this technology would lord over the planet as one big human-animal plantation for the elites. Let’s choose wisely.

US Testing Creepy $40 millions Robots to Replace Horse: Legged Squad Support System

AIM Patriot Vermithrax writes: “Just had this visual and aural daydream of what will be the outcome of the POTUS election steal. It consists of face shots of all the traitors and a final visual of a gallows backlit by the sunrise. During the whole time of the daydream Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture is playing and at the finale where the traitors are hung, instead of cannon shots, the sound of the trap door on the gallows is substituted… with heavy reverb.

Tchaikovsky – 1812 OVERTURE (full with Cannons, Fireworks and Bell Tower)

How has man really come to what we call his freedom — that is to say, to his ability to distinguish between good and evil, and in freedom to do either good or evil?

What we human beings did not possess before the midpoint of our earth evolution was freedom of choice between good and evil. Now we cannot talk about good and evil in the subordinate kingdoms of nature. It would be ridiculous to discuss whether a mineral wanted to crystallise or not; it crystallises if the appropriate conditions are present. It would be equally ridiculous to ask whether the lily wants to blossom or not; or to ask the lion to abstain voluntarily from killing and devouring other animals.

Only with man, only in our phase of evolution, do we speak about what we call freedom of choice. Only to human beings do we ascribe the capacity to distinguish between good and evil. How man got this capacity is described in the Bible, in the great symbol of the Fall, in the scene of the temptation, where the Devil or Lucifer appears to Eve and persuades her to eat of the Tree of Knowledge. Through that, man obtained free will; with it he began the second part of his evolutionary path. We can no more inquire into freedom, good and evil for man prior to that evolutionary mid-point, than we can for minerals, plants and animals.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 93 – The Temple Legend: Lecture 14: CONCERNING THE LOST TEMPLE AND HOW IT IS TO BE RESTORED – Berlin, 5th June 1905

AIM CATS: Please let us know if you can confirm or debunk a claim, put out by the Brits (cough, cough), that there was an assassination attempt on President Trump. The source of the claim is questionable so we are asking folks to crowdsource the truth.

We are entering a fast-moving time in the war. Thank all AIM Cats for sending us updates that are amazing. You are the REBEL ALLIANCE that is saving the world!

