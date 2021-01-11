.

Rise Of The Phoenix.

AIM Patriot John Barnwell just sent us a note that the President will be speaking at 2:00. Corporate propaganda media won’t be covering it, so check around your favorite places to find. Of course, we will post it once we see it.

.

“It’s Not Over Yet!” — When the man of God speaks

.

.

Tonight, in the first interview with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi since a mob smashed its way through the Capitol, Speaker Pelosi tells Lesley Stahl one motivation for impeaching POTUS is to assure he never runs for the presidency again.

https://cbsn.ws/3sdqfFC

Originally tweeted by 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) on January 10, 2021.

.

AIM Patriot Dave reminds us to stock up now!!. We order our special event popcorn from the Detroit Popcorn Company. They have awesome, reusable tin cans and ship anywhere.

.

Remember these words, spoken by President Trump (see last paragraph from this article):

“You may not see me for a while. And the hardest thing to do is to do nothing.”

.

.

.

.

.

Time to exit the casino.

.

.

.

Gab.com @getongab Twitter lost $4 Billion today. LOL

.

.

“We were told this week that not only is Gab blacklisted by Visa as a business, but my personal name, phone number, address, and more are all also blacklisted by Visa. If I wanted to leave Gab tomorrow (something that isn’t going to happen) and start a lemonade stand I wouldn’t be able to obtain merchant processing for it.

Simply because my name is Andrew Torba.

If my wife wants to start a business she won’t be able to obtain merchant processing because she lives at the same address as me and would be flagged by Visa.”

.

.

.

The Cat Report is always stocked with fresh, dank memes and cartoons. Make sure to push these image weapons through your downline. Let’s keep patriots engaged and on-fire. YOU are like the digital version of Bob Hope entertaining the troops, while also providing valuable word weapons.

.

.

QuietSpark left the image below with this note: People are missing something huge: the twitter purge was not an action it was a REACTION. An opponent forced to act reactively is no longer in control.

We add: Do your part to make these companies crash. Delete your account and/or sell all your shares of social media.

.

.

.

Thomas Wictor: My last solo video on YouTube.

The word is out. Make sure your downline knows that MAGA rallies are being planned by the enemy (BLM/ANTIFA/swamp rats) as a way to draw patriots into a false flag. For the time being, please ALERT your network to stay away from rallies at this time.

.

Don’t doubt him. If you are despairing, fall on your knees and pray for the protection of President Trump and his family. He is doing many things that he can not tell us at this time. He is doing it for his family, too.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Norene left this note in a comment box: On all that Simon Parkes BS: I followed him on YT for about 6 months (pre-2015) and when I listened to his testimony about his E.T. contact and offering up his sperm to a Blue Cat Woman alien supposedly because they were losing their race and needed more biological diversity, my stomach turned and I immediately crossed him off my list.

He said that he directly performed the sexual act with her, which I envisioned as bestiality. All these years later, whenever his name comes up, I get the same physical reaction. He was quite proud of what he did “to help save their race” and claimed to have at least 1 “cat child” as a result of his behavior. IMO, this guy is one of the more intense weirdo’s that I’ve run across…”

OPEN YOUR EYES AND SEE THE ENEMY.

.

We add to Norene’s observation: Let’s revisit the three BRITISH propagandists who are reminding everyone that the Brits and Americans have a “special relationship”. Folks, this is a straight up LIE. The British Imperial Empire is THE Evil Empire of the entire world.

Do you need them to stand in their REDCOATS to show you who they are? Yes, they seem chatty and benign, but it is just more British brainwashing, and I can’t believe so many AIM cats are falling for this. Reminding you again that this is 5GW warfare. It’s an INFORMATION WAR and the war is going on between your ears. Shake out the dust and listen to their British agenda.

Nick, Charlie & Simon | The President is a very clever man.

.

This is what those BLOODY BRITISH-AMERICAN PILGRIMS have planned for everyone in the world. Yet, many of you are pushing the three British YouTube musketeers as though they spoke words from heaven.

.

.

.

.

.

Joe Biden tells the Truth Part 1

.

Heads up… the miners have found a new swamp rat who is a major player and is NOT pictured below. He is waiting in the wings and is as dangerous as these two snakes standing beside POTUS. We will have the research for you this week.

Seriously, guys….our beloved president is ALONE in the swamp.

.

.

How To To Use Gab Social Media Platform 2020 Tutorial

.

STRANDBEEST EVOLUTION

Sign in the heavens: “Christmas Star 2020” // Prophet Kim Clement. Recorded April 2009.

Play sound effect while reading the message below.

When we were recording a brief B&T for Nina last night, she recorded it on her Apple device and sent it to my computer via iCloud, an Apple cloud storage space which I never use. When I went to retrieve the file, I saw that the video file was there, plus one other folder that contained a surprise.

Nothing else – just the audio recording and the one slide.

Here’s the slide image below.

I think this is a message for all of us.

.

We wrote about that a while ago.

.

Sophia: Rise of the Divine Feminine

