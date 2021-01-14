.

JFK UNSILENCED

Polly is on fire! Make sure to send this through your downline and recommend that they share it with theirs. Fantastic overview of the events of January 6th, close-up look at false flags, and some Q discussion.

Why are so many troops inside the Capitol when the Biden- Harris inauguration is going to be virtual?

“All Of This Has Been Long ORCHESTRATED”

AIM Patriot dx sends us the pictures of Nancy and wants to know why she has a left black eye.

Sometimes it is good to listen to the enemy and see what they are thinking. Looks like Michael Moore is trying to soothe the worries of the left inside this video. To get through his ponderous talk, set your setting to 1.5x speed. Michael Moore: The Terrorist Attack Is NOT Over.

FYI – We know of NO patriot groups organizing anything on January 20th. The President has instructed us to stay home and have a nice day. Message from President Donald J Trump. Is Michael Moore trying to stir up trouble as a agent provocateur?

‘ReticulatingSplines’ adds an additional word to the combo – Damn Fagats.

Disney

Alphabet

Microsoft

Netflix

Facebook

Amazon

Google

Apple

Twitter

Snapchat

ThoughtCrime and NewSpeak

A poster commented: “I have a vision of an appropriate protest for inauguration day. A 100 thousand people (unarmed of course) standing silently dressed in black, all wearing Guy Fawkes masks. At the moment of the inauguration they just turn and walk away. Consent withdrawn.”

Why the Great Reset Won’t Work — How to Understand the Present Global Strategic Conjuncture

Chinese Corporate Bonds Are Defaulting As The Government Starts Tightening

BREAKING: Biden election official has been arrested for widespread election fraud in Texas. Felony charges include election fraud, illegal voting, illegal vote-by-mail, possession of official ballots. Election fraud is investigated and prosecuted in Texas. GA? Read all about it.

Simon Parkes ducks and runs from cover as he is outed for his real agenda. 13th January Update Part 2 – MisInfo Alert! Skip commercials and start at 2:00

Folks in the internet seem to enjoy the cryptic mystery of a mini-movie entitled The Called – Makings of a Perfect Day. It’s widely available so just do an internet search for it. Below is a link that takes you to a video discussion between Savin and Barr.

Juan O Savin (Mystery Insider) – Talks with Roseanne Barr!

Time to have some fun, AIM Cats. Under a recent Cat Report, David Mason welcomed new folks to the “cat box” or “litter box” which was a great segue into showing you how to make a special, cozy cat cave for your kitties. It’s a fun project for you and the kids…or maybe you could make and give as gifts.

We selected this DIY video, but if it doesn’t give you enough info, just search for others on the internet. Cat Cave – How it’s made.

Or you can buy one, cat-ready. Natural Wool Cat Cave from Walking Palm.

