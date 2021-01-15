.

The Stars and Stripes are flying at the Capitol.

.

.

To patriot friends around the world, we have selected the Betsy Ross flag as an international banner of solidarity in taking down the British Imperial Empire and its overreach into countries around the world, including our patriot cousins in the UK who are constantly bullied by the Monarch. After all, this is why we left England and sailed to America to write the most incredible freedom document of all time – the Constitution.

No matter if you fly the Stars and Stripes, or Betsy Ross flag, citizens around the world are fed up with being slaves to these monsters.

We stand united.

AIM Patriot Horseman (UK) shares this message:

.

.

.

.

.

Trump vs Talking Heads – Swedemason

.

Yeah, yeah, yeah…we see all that declassification material coming out about Crossfire Hurricane and FISA abuse. For those new to our site, this community was revealing this info a few years ago, ad naseum, and we are sick of it. We have no interest in covering old battle grounds.

Let’s get going and Arrest the traitors, Saboteurs, and Pedophiles!

.

.

.

.

Inquiring minds are asking what type of security is this, Nan – private, Congressional, or military?

.

CIA Mike out there hustling his fake Trump loyalties. Do not trust Mike Pompeo. He is another backstabber. He’s tweeting real hard to be perceived as a good guy so he can stay infiltrated in the Trump administration. If he were a patriot, he would be tweeting out info on our enemy – the British-American Pilgrims.

And, NO. He doesn’t get a “pass” for not knowing about the Pilgrims. He is the friggin’ Secretary of State and if all us out here know and he doesn’t…more the reason to throw him overboard for being so stupid.

Heave ho, Dumbass. Watch out for the other backstabber Lardass on your way down the circles of Hell.

.

Dante Tells us where those Traitor are going – straight to hell.

Dante’s Inferno Part 12 – Treachery

once we get rid of these traitors in our government, we can get back to the business of a Trump presidency . keep your spirits high and your downline engaged.

.

FLASHBACK Donald Trump entrance to his Presidential Inauguration but with his WWE theme

MAGA YMCA parody 2.0

.

.

Time to make curls and curves great again, ladies.

All About That Bass – Postmodern Jukebox European Tour Version

Without effort it is impossible to attain a true knowledge

Without effort it is impossible to attain a true knowledge of the things which must gradually be made clear to the world through spiritual science. Today there are undoubtedly many people who argue: — “Why should we learn so many things through spiritual science? Must we become schoolboys again? Feelings or experiences seem to be the most important thing in it.” Indeed, feeling is precisely what should be taken into consideration — but, first of all, the right kind of feeling must be acquired.

The same thing applies to everything. A painter also would find it far more pleasant if there were no need for him to learn the elements of his art, and so forth, and if he were not obliged to paint his final picture slowly and gradually on the canvas. It would be far more pleasant if he could just breathe on the canvas, and so produce his finished picture! The peculiar thing in the world today is this — that, the more we reach the soul-spiritual sphere, the more people fail to understand that a mere breathing on the canvas does not suffice! In the case of music, few people will admit that a man who has learnt nothing at all can be a composer; this is quite obvious to them.

They will also admit this in the case of painting — although less strictly than in the case of music — and in the case of poetry they will admit still less that study and training is necessary. This is why there are so many modern poets. No age has been so unpoetical as our present age, in spite of its many poets! Poets need not learn much — they are simply expected to write (although this has nothing to do with poetry) — at least orthographically; it suffices if they are able to express their thoughts intelligibly.

And less still is expected from philosophers. For it is taken for granted that anyone may express his opinion concerning all kinds of things which belong to a conception of the world, or life-conception. Everybody has his own point of view. Again and again we find that careful study, entailing the application of all means available to an inner activity, in order to investigate and know at least something of the world, counts for nothing in the present day. Instead, it is taken for granted that the standpoint of one who has toiled and worked in order, to venture to say at least a few things concerning the secrets of the universe is equivalent to the standpoint of one who has simply made his mind to have an opinion!

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 143 – Reflections of Consciousness, Super-consciousness and Sub-consciousness – Munich, 25th February 1912

.

The Dead Poets Society: Why we (don’t) study the humanities

