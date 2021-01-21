.

This is Day Three of the FOREIGN REGIME that is occupying the White House. Throughout the day, January 22, 2021, we will add relevant content. You are welcomed to add comments and links below. When the day is complete, we will send out a complete report via email to our subscribers.

Listen to how many times Joe coughs through this video. WOWOW is that how he is going to exit the performance of being fake president, then turning over the reigns of the presidency to Kamala, the illegal alien, who, when outed by Nancy Pelosi for not being eligible to hold the office, becomes the PRESIDENT?

Joe Biden is going to contract COVID-19 and DIE!!

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House

Day After Inauguration – National Guard troops continue arriving to DC

Is China Joe signing blank pages?

Originally tweeted by Wide Awake in Switzerland (@timetowakeupsw1) on January 21, 2021.

To check the status of the Imposter President’s EOs, go to https://www.federalregister.gov/presidential-documents/executive-orders.

As of 9:47 PM, no orders have been issued. AIM Patriot Sharon tells us: “We need to check back on Monday 01-25-21. Historically it takes 3 working days for the Executive Orders to be entered in the Federal Register.”

100 DAYS OF MASKING — Peggy Hall

PSA: If you are looking for TheDonald.win, they were removed, but not before they secured their new site. Spread the word.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and US Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller have co-signed the UK-US Joint Declaration for the Carrier Strike Group 2021 deployment.

We uploaded Chapter Five: Rudolf Steiner on the Human Heart

Note that the number of inspectors general SES positions tripled 2016-2020

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/03/obama-hired-them-trump-cannot-fire-them.html#barack-obama-treason

We Are The Harvest (Video)

Look What They Did to The White House YouTube Channel After the Inauguration. Start at 00:56 mark

This video from September 2019 is trending in our old YouTube channel. Elites know the power of blood…do you?

More content coming….. so come back throughout the day and see what’s new or head over to https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn for updates.

