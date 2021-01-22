This page will be left open for Day Four of the HARD COUP. Articles and videos will be loaded throughout the day, with email subscribers receiving a full copy at its conclusion.

Hello….anybody working over there?

JSOC PREPARES ASSIGNED, ATTACHED, AND AUGMENTED FORCES, AND WHEN DIRECTED, CONDUCTS SPECIAL OPERATIONS AGAINST THREATS TO PROTECT THE HOMELAND AND U.S. INTERESTS ABROAD.

Have you arrested Kamala Harris, foreign agent and enemy? Or is everyone over there a Crown Agent, too?

Pass the question around to your downline: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105601882116216827

.

.

Go to your favorite internet browser and type ‘Kamala Harris in the news‘. If you see anything current where she is presented in a video or picture image, post it below. Old stories do not count – nor do body doubles, masked face, or photoshopped images. We need all eyeballs on Kamala…so odd that two days have passed without media interviews, cameos, speeches, etc.

.

Our RULERS have been selected for us for a very long time – not just here in America, but around the world. What you thought were elections were selections by Lord Mark Malloch-Brown and his British – American Pilgrim pals.

.

.

Hillary Clinton knows that Kamala Harris is not a U.S. citizen. Hillary Clinton is an expert on “birther” issues, now isn’t she? But this time, she could use the information to blackmail Kamala to do her bidding.

.

Kamala Harris is not a U.S. citizen – so for her it is not treason. Kamala Harris is just a straight up WAR ACTOR against America and needs to be arrested immediately, if she hasn’t been already. After her military tribunal, she must be executed as a dangerous enemy combatant.

.

.

What does the Federal Archive show today? Be the first to call out when Biden’s EOs are made official.

[As of this posting] Joe Biden issued 0 executive orders between 2021 and 2021.

2021 No executive orders issued.

.

.

.

1984: A Guide to Newspeak

.

.

The video below is a sophisticated piece of video propaganda. The globalshits are trashing Josh Hawley on their own propaganda channel ‘The Lincoln Project’ so that the inattentive viewer thinks that Hawley is actually a patriot. We call HOGWASH.

Hawley is just another globalist puppet trying to sneak in as a “Mitt Romney-lite”.

Funny, how we agree with the Lincoln Project on this one…not for the reasons they do, but from our own research into this globalist-groomed soy boy who wants us to think he is protecting us from Silicon Valley tyranny when all he has really done is N-O-T-H-I-N-G. Make sure your downline is wise about Hawley.

You Had It All, Josh

.

AIM Patriot Deborah sends us this note:

Started following you back in either 2016 or 2017 (not sure). You were on YouTube before your app. I really became interested in politics in early 2016 when Donald Trump announced he was running for President. I was so excited and just knew he would be our next President. I even invested in cable, bought a television so I could follow the news. Was not aware at the time that it was Fake News. Back to you. Followed you every chance I have and become more educated and informed every time. Thank you for all your knowledge that you share. I am very grateful!

.

Control the Unspoken Addiction

There is more coming throughout the day…check back to see what’s new.

