A Prayer for America (Sorry that some of the frames had pictures of traitorous presidents.)

We find Juan O. Savin a compelling storyteller, like reading a Ken Follett description of building a cathedral in the fictional town of Kingsbridge, England. Many people learn truth through stories that weave facts with fiction. Perhaps your audience can be nudged to higher truths with the ease of listening to a mystery man tell his story. Juan O Savin: An Exclusive Interview

Yes, Juan O. Savin, we do need a miracle! Third Day – I Need A Miracle

Anybody else get this as a YouTube recommendation after the Biden fake inauguration? United States Presidential Inauguration. Frankly, it’s hard to tell which one is closer to reality.

AIM Patriot ‘Just Sayin’ sends in the picture and video below for your consideration. Geez…are we looking at Joe Biden, fake president, sign away the United States to the Brits right there in Buckingham Palace…. and the inauguration was pre-taped or faked? Anything is possible in this clown world!!

Many people have questioned the inauguration video. There was the disappearing Lady in Pink and Jill Biden’s shoe color change in the middle of the event. Lots of other anomalies folks have noticed.

This should be easy to verify. Is there a room in the Capitol Building that looks like this? This would have been done immediately after the inauguration in a side room before everyone left the building.

Share this item with your downline: https://truthbits.blog/2021/01/24/was-biden-at-buckingham-palace/

Get a closer look of the room in which Biden and others are gathered. President Biden signs his first executive orders in office

UPDATE (8:29 EST): The room has been identified as being in the Capitol:

The President’s Room is one of the most ornate rooms in the United States Capitol, richly adorned with fresco paintings by Italian artist Constantino Brumidi. The room was completed in 1859 as part of the Capitol’s vast extension, which added new Senate and House wings and the new cast-iron dome.

– Kamala Harris in the News –

Seen anything yet?

Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said President Joe Biden made America less safe within hours of being sworn-in on January 20. He said the new president’s executive orders ending the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocol and stopping construction of border wall systems places Americans’ lives in danger.

Read article here……

The Lion King – Circle of Life

109-Year-Old Veteran and His Secrets to Life Will Make You Smile

Amazing Grace

