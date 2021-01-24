.

See anything in the news today about Kamala Harris, first Jamaican citizen to be selected by Mark Malloch-Brown’s DOMINION to be U. S. Vice President? Proof of life must be video or picture images of her AFTER January 20, 2021.

– Kamala Harris in the News –

The vice president-elect made headlines pushing $2,000 checks, but suddenly she’s nowhere to be found on the issue.

Here’s a version to share in your network: https://patriots4truth.org/2021/01/24/where-is-kamala-harris/ or on Gab https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105612258034640151

HOPIUM ALERT: Did Homeland Security finally pick up this illegal alien, now foreign interloper in our elections, and haul her off to military prison? Why should she be treated any differently than any other illegal alien?

In all of our research, we could never find official documentation that she is a U. S. citizen, only that she was born to two foreign students in California – which doesn’t make her a citizen automatically, and certainly doesn’t make her eligible for the office of presidency. The Democrats, who are supposed to check the eligibility of their candidates, approved her candidacy which makes all of them complicit in this crime! See:

Citizen Files Lawsuit Against Kamala Harris for Illegal Status as VP Candidate

Kamala Harris is an illegal alien.

We aren’t sure what to make of this video and citizen report below. Leaving it here for your information only. If anyone can add insight or further information, please do:

PatriotPen posts: “Odd Midnight Run from the White House overnight? 2:30 AM – Motorcade leaves with police escort and is followed shortly after by an ambulance with lights on which does not seem to be in a hurry. White House goes dark after.”

Why isn’t the Secret Service call box on fake president Joe’s desk?

Originally tweeted by Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) on January 21, 2021.

This video is recommended by ‘gamepwn’ who writes: “Netflix made a very disturbing show that is extremely close to what is currently going on called The Plot Against America. In the show after a coup against the president and him disappearing America turns into fascism. Americans are rounded up and put into camps.”

CAN WE SAY PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING!? Reject these types of programs!

(The Plot Against America) Martial law after coup against president. People are rounded up to camps.

Originally tweeted by Raymond (@Raymond999USA) on January 23, 2021.

Thank you AIM Patriot ‘wildwildweeds’ for pointing this out:

Jill Biden Inauguration with blue shoes

Jill Biden Inauguration with tan shoes

By Douglas Gabriel

Lots of beautiful videos inside for contemplation and meditation.

Don Moen – Our Father | Live Worship Sessions

