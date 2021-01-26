.

Prince Charles’ Great Reset Fraud Scorecard

Conclusion: In addition to his Crown Agents working in America and directing the Senior Executive Service (SES), Prince Charles has deployed additional troops via Princes Trust America, Inc. to return of America to the British Empire.

If Prince Charles is not directing the British Pilgrims Society’s takedown of America, he knows who is and he is in league with him or her.

Evidently, Sir Nigel G. Knowles and Sir Bertie Ross are two of Charles’ handmaidens in the British takeover of America.

Wait: It’s “Russia! Russia! Russia! “…er “China! China! China”…er “The devil made me do it,” how’s that?

WAT? You don’t believe the British Pilgrims Society’s mockingbird press anymore?

Have Prince Charles and his Pilgrims Society Privy Council step-and-fetch-it sirs, lords, dames, dukes and earls, in league with traitorous American Pilgrims Society members, attacked the American Republic in the 2020 election and installed their puppets, the DLA Piper-Prince’s Trust groomed Douglas Emhoff and his spouse, Kamala Harris, a citizen of the British Commonwealth of Jamaica?

Besides American election rigging via Sir Nigel Knowles, Prince Charles is now also implicated in the world-reset trigger Coronavirus hoax emerging out of Gates-controlled Pirbright Institute (UK) (not China initially!) where Sir Bertie Ross, his former Duchy Estate CEO, is also spending Gates-Fauci blood money on deadly DNA-altering mRNA “vaccines” at Pirbright Institute

Gates’ former communications director, Brit Kate James, is now a Prince’s Trust America, Inc. director

Prince’s Trust International was founded (2015) and chaired by Sir Nigel G. Knowles.

Knowles is a director of SGO Smartmatic (2013-present) with Lord Mark Malloch-Brown and rigs elections worldwide, including the 2020 U.S. election.

Knowles led the law firm DLA Piper Plc (UK, US and globally) that is a donor, lawyer and personnel provider to the Prince’s Trust. Knowles was High Sheriff of Greater London (2016)

The Prince’s Trust America, Inc. incorporated in NY (2018), FL (2019), CA (2019) TX (2020) and is led director by Kate James. Ms. James , formerly CCO for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a funder of The Pirbright Institute’s (UK) Coronavirus U.S. Patent No. 10,130,701 with NIH (Fauci) and Wellcome Trust (GSK, GlaxoSmithKline). The U.S. Patent Office that granted the patent is run today by British SERCO, wholly-controlled by the British Monarch’s firm grip.

Like the Clinton Foundation, globalists all donate to the Prince’s Trust, including numerous American stock companies who are also Clinton contributors including Accenture, Amazon, American Airlines, Apple, AT&T, Bloomberg, Boeing, Clear Channel, Dell, Deloitte, Delta, DLA Piper, Facebook, Gap, HP, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, NBC Universal, Oracle, Qualcomm, TikTok, etc.

AIMCat Sharon sends us the meme image below:

About that fake photo of Kamala on her Facebook page to keep folks thinking she is still around. The picture was clearly placed on top of the background photo and lifting it out was easy-peasy. So we lifted her and placed her in other pictures. Clearly, the image that CNN wants you to believe is Kamala giving the oath of office yesterday is FAKE.

Reuters and UPI were sending out this story, suggesting that it happened on January 23rd/24th – except it didn’t. Notice that Harris is wearing the same outfit she wore on Inauguration Day.

The Breitbart article below shows the actual date of this event – January 20, 2021

So why would the media be trying to fool us about the CURRENT whereabouts of Kamala Harris?

Earlier today, this C-Span released a video of Janet Yellen being sworn into office by what appears to be Kamala Harris, not inside the White House with both President and Vice President participating, like the last Treasury Secretary’s ceremony, but on the porch of a building somewhere…

Inquiring minds want to know why a female Secretary of State, such as Janet Yellen, would have a less ceremonial setting than a male counterpart?

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) watches as Vice President Mike Pence (R) swears in Steve Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary next to his fiancée Louise Linton in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Who knows anymore with the Hollywood-type masks and make-up and voice technologies, coupled with social distancing and face muzzles. Could you swear in a police line up who is under the masks of the people purporting to be Yellen and Harris?

The headline should read: Masked Woman Purporting to be Kamala Harris Swears in Another Masked Woman Purporting to be Janet Yellen

“Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was ceremonially sworn-in by Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Treasury secretary. Ms. Yellen made history as the first woman to hold that position in the United States.”

Frankly, we need a better video of Kamala Harris to count this as “proof of life”. For all we know it’s just another false flag with staging and crisis actors posing for C-Span. We need to see Kamala’s real face in front of the cameras in an interview with an interviewer or on a channel we trust.

Maya Rudolph’s best ‘SNL’ moments as Kamala Harris. It’s so easy to find impersonators, especially when they can be hidden behid a face mask. Look how good Maya nailed Kamala’s voice.

In the video below, just released by C-Span, you see what appears to be a person depicting Kamala Harris, but we cannot confirm as she was hidden behind a face mask. She only appears at the beginning of the video and is not in her position as as Joe leaves the room.

JANUARY 26, 2021

JANUARY 26, 2021

Also…anyone seen her hubby Doug Emhoff? Certainly, having a FIRST GENTLEMAN in the White House would be quite the subject for a National Inquirer or Washington Post sizzle piece.

Until then, we double-down on our count down.

