Day One Agenda

Day Two Agenda

Day Three Agenda

And…so..it appears that the U.S. Military has abandoned the citizens it was established to serve. We have seen absolutely no indication that President Trump and the Marines are doing a damn thing to save our nation from the foreign threat to our national sovereignty. We know the Navy is compromised hook-line-and-sinker with British SERCO and that Crown Agents have infiltrated all the branches at the highest levels.

Despite the enormous amounts of intelligence that we have posted for the benefit of President Trump and his trusted network of patriots, our country has fallen to Prince Charles and the British Imperial Empire. There are no signs of a patriot “reset” to benefit humanity…only more news from Davos that the end is already here.

How sad – beyond measure – that the Marines abandoned our President, our nation, and the preservation of humanity.

With this note, we end our attempt to get the best citizen intelligence we could to the President. If you wish to follow our spiritual work, which we will continue to do, please find us on those sites that you have come to know.

Is the Biden Administration “show” a Rob Reiner production? Lots of folks are tying the entertainment company to the ‘stage set’ that the purported Biden and Harris use as their “White House” setting. What do you think?

Castle Rock Entertainment

Castle Rock Entertainment

The BEST MOVIE of ALL ?? LOL CASTLE ROCK

For total lack of oxygen:

Yet, Homeland Security and the Marines can’t take this bitch out…

This looks like “proof of life”, but we can’t be sure because the purported Harris is double-masked. InfoWars entitles the video “Kamala Harris displays bizarre behavior immediately after getting her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.”

And patriots think Telegram is a safe place to be?

Bond Observations on Day Five of Hell. He runs over an hour…listen to whatever interests you. AIMCat Rick recommends it: “This video was a follow up from a three part video series about the Deep State’s never ending attack on Christianity. I was in tears through them.”

Patriots reject any and all clicks, views, or listens to this propaganda turncoat network.

Thanks AIMCat Sharon for getting a better shot of this structure in front of the White House. Folks noticed it from the video of the White House the other day in the early morning – it was dark and hard to make out what the structure was. Are these the parade stands? I thought they had come down prior to the fake inauguration.

Now for Act 1 of Voyage to Arcturus. This discussion will continue on our Neoanthroposophy site tomorrow. This is offered as a literature lesson from the first sci-fi book written in 1920 by David Lindsay.

A Voyage to Arcturus – ACT 1

We enjoyed our journey with all of you the last four years, but we have to be realistic. We are unable to continue our political postings as Biden’s executive actions and recent actions by a corrupt government show us clearly that we are now living in a dictatorship and the British-American Pilgrims Society has CONQUERED the last place for freedom and liberty in the world.

Perhaps with our continued prayers, a MIRACLE will happen. See you on the other side of the bridge!

.