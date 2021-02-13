.

Brilliant! President Putin just called for love and the scraping of the 120-year British-American Pilgrims Society “new world order” theory at the World Economic Forum

Putin called the “centralized and uni-polar world order” a moribund strategy that has embroiled Russia and the world in more than a century of war and godless, culture-destroying monopolies

This same British-American Pilgrims Society, after deposing Czar Nicholas (1917), and then murdering his entire family by firing squad (1918), devastated Russia with a godless Pilgrims-financed Bolshevik terror, enslaved satellite nations too, and repressed the citizens for 70 years while murdering tens of millions of souls to suppress dissent.

Vladimir Putin. (Jan. 28, 2021). Russian President Putin’s Speech At The World Economic Forum: Complete English Translation. Russia Briefing News.

So-called “new world order” is moribund

Danger of false flags

Attempts to fix fake problems

Russia! Russia! Russia! er China! China! China! er white supremacy er systemic racism er misogyny er toxic masculinity er …

“New world order” tech monopolies are usurping elected governments

Love conquers all

