We Like the Stock!

Reddit trader ‘Roaring Kitty’ explains his GME investment theory

“I Was So Scared” – Interactive Brokers Boss Warns Markets “Frighteningly Close” To Breaking During Reddit Raid. Boo Hoo Read all About it.

“Silver plays a critical role in all “green revolution” discussions. Although renewable power generation and battery storage technologies may conjure visions of cobalt, lithium and nickel, we would argue that silver plays an even more fundamental role across many green energy technologies.”

Silver is found in many car components throughout vehicles’ electronic systems (see figure below). Silver is needed in conventional automobiles, as well as electric vehicles.

Has anyone told these auto makers that they may not be able to SOURCE silver for their electric batteries? What will the worth of Tesla, GM, and other EV auto stocks be when they are unable to find enough raw material (silver) to make their products. It won’t be about the price of silver, but its SUPPLY availability.

What about the value of silver and gold as a protector of wealth now that Joe Biden has turned on the printing presses, full steam?

Democrats: Order While Supplies Last

VIDEO Listen to Alexa explain who Bill Gates is

Gabriel’s Horn Paradox – Numberphile

Here are the last few Cat Reports in archive format. We will do this every week so that you don’t miss out on any updates.

As we sat back and watched today’s Congressional hearings on GameStop, Citadel, Melvin Capitol, et al, we did a happy dance, knowing that the plug has been pulled in the financial swamp. #SilverSqueeze will collapse it all, but YOU are prepared because you are holding REAL WEALTH, not fiat dollars. Get up out of that chair and boogie with us. GYPSY JAZZ – EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE A CAT – HOT CLUB DU NAX

