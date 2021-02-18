.
We Like the Stock!
Reddit trader ‘Roaring Kitty’ explains his GME investment theory
“I Was So Scared” – Interactive Brokers Boss Warns Markets “Frighteningly Close” To Breaking During Reddit Raid. Boo Hoo Read all About it.
TEXAGEDDON: A False Flag Geoterrorist Operation With Multiple Nefarious NWO Goals
Chris Marcus Exposes Truth About Texas Electric Grid Outage
As 15 million folks are still without electricity in sub-freezing temps, Texas may be facing the greatest challenge in its history!
Facebook Blocks News From Australia – Yes, The Entire Country
Children in tunnels under DC rescued
Silver’s Clean Energy Future
“Silver plays a critical role in all “green revolution” discussions. Although renewable power generation and battery storage technologies may conjure visions of cobalt, lithium and nickel, we would argue that silver plays an even more fundamental role across many green energy technologies.”
Silver is found in many car components throughout vehicles’ electronic systems (see figure below). Silver is needed in conventional automobiles, as well as electric vehicles.
Has anyone told these auto makers that they may not be able to SOURCE silver for their electric batteries? What will the worth of Tesla, GM, and other EV auto stocks be when they are unable to find enough raw material (silver) to make their products. It won’t be about the price of silver, but its SUPPLY availability.
Jaguar To Go Fully-Electric By 2025
What about the value of silver and gold as a protector of wealth now that Joe Biden has turned on the printing presses, full steam?
Joe Biden Plans Second Coronavirus Package with $3 Trillion More in ‘Build Back Better’ Spending
Democrats: Order While Supplies Last
VIDEO THE INAUGURATION DECEPTION: MORE EVIDENCE BIDEN IS NOT AN OFFICIAL PRESIDENT
Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine
VIDEO Listen to Alexa explain who Bill Gates is
Gabriel’s Horn Paradox – Numberphile
Here are the last few Cat Reports in archive format. We will do this every week so that you don’t miss out on any updates.
|2/10/21
|Silver Bouillon Market
|https://archive.is/01vgj
|https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105709843236448169
|2/11/21
|Silver Fever
|https://archive.is/x1qr2
|https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105713281783583327
|2/11/21
|World without Central Banks
|https://archive.is/pkCVi
|https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105715471257892560
|2/12/21
|Silver Fever – Catch it
|https://archive.is/I6OM8
|https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105719015440772656
|2/13/21
|Silver and Truth
|https://archive.is/hFeUW
|https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105724989520747165
|2/14/21
|SLV confesses shorts
|https://archive.is/1q2Wv
|https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105730778900684018
|12/15/21
|We are organized
|https://archive.is/qqYC8
|https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105738446181197618
|2/16/21
|Hyperinflation and poison vaccines
|https://archive.is/1keIw
|https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105743093253373750
|2/17/21
|Rush Limbaugh and Punkin
|https://archive.is/bF4oX
|https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105752672182789476
As we sat back and watched today’s Congressional hearings on GameStop, Citadel, Melvin Capitol, et al, we did a happy dance, knowing that the plug has been pulled in the financial swamp. #SilverSqueeze will collapse it all, but YOU are prepared because you are holding REAL WEALTH, not fiat dollars. Get up out of that chair and boogie with us. GYPSY JAZZ – EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE A CAT – HOT CLUB DU NAX
