David meets Goliath in Epic GameStop Hearings

.

Thanks to the AFI engineers, our comment section has been fixed and is ready to receive your incoming truth bombs as we watch the train wreck about to happen in Congress this week, when GAMESTOP becomes GAME CHANGER.

.

We are leaving this page open for articles, comments, etc. that will be added over the next few days of Congressional hearings. To get started, here are the players, not including the lying scumbags in Congress asking the questions to CYA this outrageous criminality supported by the SEC, DTCC, Cede and company, and the U.S. government, etc.

.

This is a C-Span link that will be recording the event which starts at NOON EST. Robinhood CEO, Reddit Co-Founder & Others Testify on GameStop Stock

.

Open the headline below to read a “pre-game” analysis of what is at stake in this hearing.

.

.

As you watch the hearings, think about this – THE BIG UGLY is not GME and the shorts exposed by retail investors. It is the #SilverSqueeze now in progress around the world to take down the disgusting Rothchild Central Bank financial system. Watch for questions and answers that are intimidation tactics to dissuade citizens from empowering themselves with truth. Then go out and do your part to remove physical precious metals from the marketplace. First target was silver…but if you can’t find silver, use GOLD to preserve your wealth for the coming COLLAPSE of the Federal Reserve fiat dollar Ponzi scheme.

We have shown you pictures, articles, and videos of patriots around the world joining the #SilverSqueeze movement. The sign below comes from Belgium which is located in Genk next to a traffic circle. There are pictures showing 25 of these across Belgium, which can be confirmed at this Twitter account. https://twitter.com/TheLastDegree

.

.

What the globalshit banking criminals are really getting SPOOKED about is shown in the graph below.

.

The clueless morons in Congress have no idea what is about to hit their own financial portfolios as citizens around the world, from Africa to Belgium, Mexico to Japan are calling BULLSHIT to Jamie Dimon and the bankster’s Ponzi scheme of ripping off average investors, usually called a suckers’ rally, but today as citizens punch back, known as THE BIG SQUEEZE. The folks on WallStreetBets showed us the template and it took all but 30 seconds for Boomers and Stackers to see the way forward in exposing massive crimes in the precious metals market.

.

.

JP Morgan warns of commodity short squeeze

.

#Silver​ will take down the wolf of #WallStreet

.

Yield Curve Steepening Pointing to Major Move in Gold And Silver.

.

Check back throughout the day for newly added material. We also created a GAB post so that you can share and comment on social media. Please use our comment box below to add your own findings and/or observations. Note that if you include more than one hyperlink, your comment will be held in moderation to insure the post is not spam. If you have never commented before on the site, your comment will be held in moderation until we invite you in to the community.

On GAB here: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105752889392779676