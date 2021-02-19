.
Judgment Day is Near!
.
Citing an question asked earlier by another progressive colleague, AOC insisted that “Robinhood owes its customers a lot more than an apology…Mr. Tenev would you be willing to commit today to voluntarily pass on the proceeds of payment for order flow for Robinhood customers?”
Game Stopped For Griffin? Maxine Blasts “Financial Threat” Citadel For “Fleecing” Retail Investors
.
.
GameStop Congressional Hearings – Part 2
SEC Data Show $359 Million of GameStop Shares Failed to Deliver
.
Silver Squeezing SLV SIVR PSLV to the Future
.
Enough is ENOUGH. The banks are robbing us and committing crimes in broad daylight
.
BULLION BANKS ARE GOING DOWN: Silver “Pattern Shift” ALERT!
.
((((BUYING SILVER IN PROTEST AGAINST WORLDWIDE CORRUPTION))))) FREE SILVER (FROM $27 TO $1,000+) RISE UP, USE YOUR BUYING POWER TO PEACEFULLY FINANCIALLY LAWFULLY PROTEST TO SHOW THE WORLD THAT THE “EMPEROR HAS NO CLOTHES “!! Join the movement.
.
Fed In a Desperate Battle to Keep Commodity Prices Suppressed.
.
Cats sing “Be happy. Squeeze Silver.” (Share from GAB post)
.
RINO Bitch. The other one is Ronna ROMNEY.
REPORT: Nikki Haley Wanted Meeting With President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Trump Turned Her Down
.
Is This True?? Biden Was Never Invited Upstairs?! Start Bill at :057
.
German State Forbids Drivers From Wearing Masks, Sunglasses & Hats At Same Time
.
Every U.S. Citizen Has the Right to Direct Their Laser Weaponry at any Military Jet Spraying Toxic and Weather-Modifying Chemtrail Aerosols Across the Country. Source
NYC Waitress Fired For Waiting To Take COVID Vax Over Pregnancy Concerns
.
GOAT slang meaning in 2021? Here’s why G.O.A.T is trending!
.
Man pleads for help as rescue cat becomes obsessed with him
.
Make sure to check GAB throughout the day where we post breaking news and memes as we see them.
GAB with the GABriels
.
.