Judgment Day is Near!

Citing an question asked earlier by another progressive colleague, AOC insisted that “Robinhood owes its customers a lot more than an apology…Mr. Tenev would you be willing to commit today to voluntarily pass on the proceeds of payment for order flow for Robinhood customers?”

GameStop Congressional Hearings – Part 2

Livestream C-SPAN

Livestream YouTube

Silver Squeezing SLV SIVR PSLV to the Future

BULLION BANKS ARE GOING DOWN: Silver “Pattern Shift” ALERT!

((((BUYING SILVER IN PROTEST AGAINST WORLDWIDE CORRUPTION))))) FREE SILVER (FROM $27 TO $1,000+) RISE UP, USE YOUR BUYING POWER TO PEACEFULLY FINANCIALLY LAWFULLY PROTEST TO SHOW THE WORLD THAT THE “EMPEROR HAS NO CLOTHES “!! Join the movement.

Fed In a Desperate Battle to Keep Commodity Prices Suppressed.

Cats sing “Be happy. Squeeze Silver.” (Share from GAB post)

RINO Bitch. The other one is Ronna ROMNEY.

Is This True?? Biden Was Never Invited Upstairs?! Start Bill at :057

If the military doesn’t take out our enemies in the skies…what is a citizen supposed to do?

Every U.S. Citizen Has the Right to Direct Their Laser Weaponry at any Military Jet Spraying Toxic and Weather-Modifying Chemtrail Aerosols Across the Country. Source

GOAT slang meaning in 2021? Here’s why G.O.A.T is trending!

Man pleads for help as rescue cat becomes obsessed with him

