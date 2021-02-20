.
SILVER SQUEEZING!!!
#SilverSqueeze
Ripping the balls off the bull.
Have you done your part to destroy the Central Banks and Rothschild debt slavery?
.
Silver lease rates are rising; here’s what it means: Chris Marcus w/David Jensen
.
VIDEO Listen to Mario explain Central Banker Admits Our Monetary System Is a Ponzi Scheme.
.
.
Who Bought the $4.5 Trillion Added in One Year to the Incredibly Spiking US National Debt, Now at $27.9 Trillion?
.
Soon, silver will be known as the metal unobtainium.
Will gold be the next precious metal to become scarce?
Next Up: Global Depression
“Unfortunately for the central bankers, their policy of giving trillions in free money for financiers and speculators is suffering from diminishing returns: where $100 billion once had a significant effect on financial markets, now $1 trillion no longer has any effect at all, and so the only dose that causes the patient’s eyelids to flicker briefly is $3 trillion–no wait a minute, make that $5 trillion, nope, not enough, make it $10 trillion, yikes, still not enough, pump in $20 trillion!”
.
Silver Gold Update Across the Globe | #SilverSqueeze
.
.
.
Pay attention, class. She will show you how to say it.
.
The House is expected to vote on the Equality Act, H.R. 5, next week. The legislation, which would rewrite civil rights law to include “sexual orientation and gender identity” as protected classes, would likely upend the national culture as Americans have known it.
Joe Biden’s ‘War on Women’: Equality Act to End Legal Recognition of Biological Sex
.
Who’s to Blame for the Texas Power Crisis?
VIDEO Outages Morph Into Outrage As Texans Hit With “Mind-Blowing” Power Bills
.
Shout out to COACHisCOOL for remembering the early history of Q, with this GAB post.
.
Remember that time when we were ‘Q’?
.
Please distribute this important link to your downline.
Vaccine Bill of Rights
Or on GAB: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105764988560723611
.
This video was released from Dan Scavino, President Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff. Is this a soft-introduction to the terrors we expect to hear soon about the tortured children in the tunnels.
.
“Rise Up, Fight Back!” – Detroit Rent Protest Erupts Amid Nationwide Eviction Crisis
.
.
I just love the smokey, Southern voice of Erica Lewis. She is a real and authentic American performer. The band is Tuba Skinny. Tuba Skinny – “C. C. Rider” Rhinebeck Farmers’ Market
If you liked it, here is another one: Tuba Skinny -“Gotta Give Me Some”
.
Here’s a cool cat that also likes to belt out the jazz – talking cat jazz cat
.
GAB with the GABriels
.
.