SILVER SQUEEZING!!!

Ripping the balls off the bull.

Have you done your part to destroy the Central Banks and Rothschild debt slavery?

Silver lease rates are rising; here’s what it means: Chris Marcus w/David Jensen

VIDEO Listen to Mario explain Central Banker Admits Our Monetary System Is a Ponzi Scheme.

Soon, silver will be known as the metal unobtainium.

Will gold be the next precious metal to become scarce?

“Unfortunately for the central bankers, their policy of giving trillions in free money for financiers and speculators is suffering from diminishing returns: where $100 billion once had a significant effect on financial markets, now $1 trillion no longer has any effect at all, and so the only dose that causes the patient’s eyelids to flicker briefly is $3 trillion–no wait a minute, make that $5 trillion, nope, not enough, make it $10 trillion, yikes, still not enough, pump in $20 trillion!”

What’s in your wallet?

Silver Gold Update Across the Globe | #SilverSqueeze

Pay attention, class. She will show you how to say it.

The House is expected to vote on the Equality Act, H.R. 5, next week. The legislation, which would rewrite civil rights law to include “sexual orientation and gender identity” as protected classes, would likely upend the national culture as Americans have known it.

VIDEO Outages Morph Into Outrage As Texans Hit With “Mind-Blowing” Power Bills

Shout out to COACHisCOOL for remembering the early history of Q, with this GAB post.

Please distribute this important link to your downline.

Or on GAB: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105764988560723611

This video was released from Dan Scavino, President Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff. Is this a soft-introduction to the terrors we expect to hear soon about the tortured children in the tunnels.

I just love the smokey, Southern voice of Erica Lewis. She is a real and authentic American performer. The band is Tuba Skinny. Tuba Skinny – “C. C. Rider” Rhinebeck Farmers’ Market

If you liked it, here is another one: Tuba Skinny -“Gotta Give Me Some”

Here’s a cool cat that also likes to belt out the jazz – talking cat jazz cat

