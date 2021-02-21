.

Here's a high-energy video that explains what is going on with hedge funds.

David H. Smith: The Financial System Starting to Crack

More Lumber Shortages Coming, Update 2-20-2021, Western Red Cedar Supply. We point you to his information on lumber prices and housing. We disagree with him when he promotes cryptocurrencies. You can’t hold a crypto in your hands, folks. It’s more imaginary than fiat money. Digital casino chips.

The question is not why is Bitcoin so high, it is why a kilo of gold isn’t higher. Another question is…when the banks collapse because of #SilverSqueeze, how are holders going to get Bitcoin out of the system back into bank accounts and fiat cash? If the credit system freezes up, how will those Bitcoin debit cards work?

An AIM Patriot writes us a sentiment that we are beginning to see more and more in social media:

I have lost all my enthusiasm for Trump.

We were all so wrong about him, or weren’t we? Was/is he an actor?

He now goes to CPAC endorsing, wtf does it matter?

When everything from the top to the bottom is rigged?

The British-American Pilgrims have us divided into two classes in America – the Aristocrats and the Deplorables.

The Secret Spells of Language & the History of Magic

Chapter Seven of The Human Heart is a Supersensible Organ of Perception:

The Centrality of the Human Heart by Douglas Gabriel

#SilverSqueeze

Live stream at 5:30 PM February 21

Is the paper silver market starting to unravel?

