.

.

.

“Thanks to Dodd-Frank, if you happen to hold your money in a savings or checking account at a bank, and that bank collapses, it can legally freeze and confiscate your funds for purposes of maintaining its solvency.

So instead of relying on government funds (taxpayer money) to save itself from going bankrupt, a bank can simply dip into your deposit accounts to stabilize itself.

To compensate you, the bank will exchange your money for its equivalent value in company shares.” Source.

.

We have the globalshits and their paper tigers running for dear life with #SilverSqueeze. They never saw it coming, that 1 – 2 action of pushing on the paper market while we scarfed up all the physical silver in the retail market. This squeezes the market for both supply and price. The commercials are now demanding delivery from the COMEX, while citizens are buying up physical silver at deep discounts. Pretty soon, decades of price suppression will explode and only heaven knows how high silver will go…maybe to the Moon.

While the globalshits at JPMorgan Chase are scurrying around like the Rothschild rats they are, let’s lower the THIRD BOOM. Start withdrawing cash from the too-big-to-fail banks. It’s in your best interest anyway…and if you don’t believe us, listen to Clif High below in Wooflation. If we work together, just as we have with #SilverSqueeze, we can end the Federal Reserve, central banks, fiat paper Ponzi schemes, and war because all wars are banker wars.

.

Bank Runs Explained in One Minute: How Banks Become Insolvent and Fail

.

This Silver Patriot put $70 towards having a sign made for the war effort. Not sure where it is going, but a SHOUT OUT for stepping out and doing something!

.

Marketing and Stacking

Smart physical silver owners will want to promote PHYSICAL SILVER in any way they can. It drives up demand and increases the value of your asset. Don’t wait to be told to promote silver. Start your own marketing campaign today. Put a sign in your yard. Buy some billboard time at a busy road. Create direct mail flyers, hire a direct mail distributor, and mail to selected zip codes. Make some bumper stickers or tee shirts and pass around to your downline. How about some business-size cards with a special message to leave around town?

If all physical silver owners do a little bit of marketing as well as stacking, we will see our stacks get wealthier each day. Advertising 101.

.

It’s A Wonderful Life Bank Run

.

Listen to Clif describe how #SilverSqueeze is taking down China’s industries. Isn’t SILVER the most amazing metal on the planet? This audience and its downline have a consciousness about silver and what it can do for humanity – enslave us or free us. We are educating and enlightening our audience about how important it is at this time in history to cash out of fiat currencies and hold precious metals, the future of honest money. Wooflation 2021-2-23

.

Disclaimer: We do not agree with Clif about extraterrestrials and space technologies. The technologies he is referring to have been invented by real-life inventors who had their patents stolen and conspiracy-space-alien theories of where they originate get pushed around as the narrative. We are getting ready to show you an example of this with Klaus Schwab’s plasma generators….oops that he won’t release to humanity, but keeps for the aristocrats to use in their big ships and yachts that the elites will be using to escape the coming human tragedies and Great Reset. Yep, they will be boarding their huge yachts, full of food, provisions, and ample plasma energy to circle the globe until all of us have been killed off and they can reclaim the lands.

Pirates. British – American Pilgrim Pirates.

.

.

Put your thinking caps on and pierce the veils of propaganda in this video entitled How Tesla and Bitcoin are tethered together. Keep in mind that Tesla needs SILVER. It’s not an interchangeable component. It’s a must. Can’t build a Tesla or any electric vehicle without it. Other problem Tesla has is how reliable electric grids are in charging these hefty users of electricity. Think ‘Texas’ and the ‘grid shut down’ and the ‘price of electricity’. Investors are paying attention and Tesla’s future looks like it stalled out. VIDEO HERE

.

.

Why do we have to pay INCOME TAXES? The rogue “U.S. Government” can print as much Federal Reserve notes and digits as it likes so why not pick up the tab for the American worker…unless, of course, the tax collection operation is really just about CONTROL and SUBMISSION of the citizenry.

.

.

Great Reset Now Being Pushed By Corporate America!! (Shocking Intel Revealed)

.

.

.

.

.

.

When the fiat dollar collapses, the banks will follow and so will the use of credit and debit cards. How will you pay for groceries and gas? Best now to fill your pantries, your gas tanks, and get cash. Before the petro-dollar is completely annihilated, places of business will welcome cash.

If you are standing in a long line, waiting to get to an ATM to pull out cash, remember that Betsy gave you plenty of advanced warning that the crash is happening. Why were you procrastinating? This is not a Hollywood movie where a super hero comes to save the day. President Trump is not coming to save the Federal Reserve financial system. Janet Yellen and Joe Biden are at the helm of the ship, and it’s going down, just like the Titanic did.

Every man, woman, and child for themselves. We will emerge a better nation, but not until we demolish this tiresome financial beast and break out of this prison planet.

Eye-Opening Video Shows Empty Grocery Shelves In Texas

.

.

.

9 million ounces (8’914’734.495) of silver gone. Only 137’290’014.310 remain in the registered category, and march delivery has not even taken place yet (a record is expected). The comex will be drained this month. RIP. Source

.

.

.

.