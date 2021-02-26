.

Use It or Lose It

Rickards: “I’ve said all along that you cannot put negative interest rates on consumers until you eliminate cash. Otherwise, savers would just withdraw cash from the banks and stuff it in mattresses to avoid the negative rates. Implicitly, the European Central Bank (ECB) seems to agree.

One of the ECB Board members says that negative rates (really confiscation) will be applied as a “penalty” against “hoarding” cash. In plain English, that means they will create digital money, force you to spend it, and if you don’t spend it, they will take it away as a “negative rate.”

Now all of the pieces of the global elite plan are converging.”

Combine FedCoin with social credit scoring (check http://www.mylife.com for your SCS now being created) and you have the total enslavement of humanity until we have all been used up and exterminated for their evil satanic world. WE MUST ACT NOW. #SilverSqueeze every ounce you can afford to purchase for the protection of your family, fortune, and future.

David Jensen: Silver Shortage Could End Paper Pricing

It’s called hyperinflation. It will take your money that you earned today and make it WORTHLESS in no time. The only way to protect yourself is by moving your fiat currency into safe havens. Check yesterday’s Cat Report for suggestions of safe havens.

This WallStreetSilver group has started their own campaign to market and advertise silver. What can you do to promote silver ownership?

Anybody notice how those financial committee hearings about Robinhood-Citadel-Melvin Capitol – WallStreetBets took a recess and haven’t resumed? Did DFV (Roaring Kitty) made such a great case to purchase GME that they had to stop the show….but it hasn’t stopped the rush into GME stock! Why I am bullish on Gamestop.

Who’s shorting PSLV, and what happens next? It takes Jim and Chris about 5 minutes to man-talk and warm up to the content of the video. Enjoy the banter or skip and get to the point.

Silver Squeeze: Can the COMEX Be Broken? Mike Maloney. Here is the Sprott article that Mike refers to: Ahead of March COMEX Silver Deliveries

Kansas Bill Will Make Gold and Silver Legal Tender In The State

In this interview by Chris Marcus, Matt Carr discusses BAIL-INS. Pay attention, AIMCats, this is what Dodd-Frank legislation was set up to do. Once the banks start faltering on their derivative exposure (shorts to the moon), they can literally go inside your bank account and “legally” STEAL your money. US treasury bond crisis starting to “feed on itself”

Vanilla interview with Kash Patel, in our opinion. The interviewer asked lame questions and Kash Patel offered nothing other than the low-hanging info tidbits that this audience knew years ago. Snooze…so boring.

Hidden Russiagate docs expose more misconduct, evidentiary holes: ex-investigator

This is why #SilverSqueeze is the new battlefront. There is no law and order in this country, other than prosecuting regular citizens in their British-controlled court system (federal courts). We had to take the war to a new front – the financial markets.

President Trump won the election. Forget all this talk about 2022 and 2024 elections and MAGA wins. Isn’t going to happen until we destroy the British -American Pilgrim control over the planet. Dominion (the Brits) SELECTS our candidates with their rigged fractionalized voting system. We must obliterate their entire corrupt system. Until then, they will select our rulers, inject you with harmful DNA modifiers, rape and murder our children, spoof and short the markets, hyper inflate currencies until they are worthless, create blood wars all over the planet to feed their military-industrial-banking complex … with the final solution being extreme COLD to exterminate us all.

What has the government done to our money? | Dominic Frisby

The British-American Pilgrims know that the world will be cooling into a MINI-ICE AGE. Why do you think Klaus Schwab is hoarding plasma generation technology? (More coming on Schwab in the next few days.) This actually assists the Pilgrims in their plans for GLOBAL GENOCIDE. While everyone is frantically running around trying to ‘drain the swamp’ and avoid being shot with a bioweapon injection, the globalshits know full-well that our future COLD will cull the human herd quite nicely.

CLIMATE FORCING | Our Future is Cold

Looks like Fridays are becoming F^^K JPMorgan Chase day with the silver stackers. Each ounce of silver you take out of the market place is a SILVER BULLET into the Deep State Global Cabal, headed by the British-American Pilgrims and their Rothschild banking system.

If you want to break out of this INSANE prison planet, you have to get the keys to unlock the cell door. SILVER is the key.

Interest rates rising.

Basically, women are being extinguished from civilization.

Check out this 1966 Department of Commerce symposium.

It is a record of the insider Pilgrims beneficiaries of The Marshall Plan (Bank for International Settlement stolen Nazi-Japanese gold).

John T. Connor. (Nov. 16-17, 1966). Technology and World Trade Proceedings of Symposium. U.S. Dept. of Commerce.

Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Boeing Company Company Cornell Corning Glass Works (Corning) Corporation Dow Chemical E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (Du Pont) Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak) Firestone Tire and Rubber Company (Firestone) Ford Motor Company (Ford) General Dynamics General Electric Company General Mills Inc. General Motors Corporation (GM) Gulf Oil Corporation Harvard Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) International Telephone and Telegraph Corporation (ITT) Litton Industries Mellon Institute Merck Polaroid Corporation Radio Corporation of America (RCA) Sharp & Dohme Company Inc. Standard Oil Company of New Jersey Texas Instruments Inc. (TI) Union Carbide Corporation United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) Westinghouse Electric Corporation Worthington Corporation Xerox Corporation (Xerox)

