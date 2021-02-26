In light of the current financial reset, we bring your attention to credit cards being down. This was reported to us by an AIMCat in Florida who was unable to make credit card purchases in major retailers. We tried a few retailers in Michigan and didn’t have the problem.

We checked with down detector and this is what we found.

Screen shot to mark day/time: https://archive.is/zcJM1

Screen shot to mark day/time: https://archive.is/8d1iC

Additionally, an AIMCat in Ohio reported that Chase bank would not permit her to withdraw several $100 bills in cash today unless she made an appointment and would come to a meeting on Tuesday to sit with a bank manager to “discuss”. Since when did the bank need to discuss your cash withdrawals?

