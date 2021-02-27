.

.

The article below was posted in February 2017. That’s how far along the AIM community is in recognizing how the central bank Ponzi scam works. If it has been awhile since you read this report, please review. It is highly relevant for what we are seeing today. If you are a new student in the AIM School of Truth, giddy up. Consider this a homework assignment from Betsy.

.

More inflation on its way.…have you protected your bank accounts and wealth before fiat currency and digits are worthless?

.

.

Looks like there are many folks who understand what is coming and are already moving to safe havens. Is this you or are you going to be washed away by the tsunami of hyperinflation?

.

.

Why Hasn’t the Stock Market Crashed Yet? The Everything Bubble Skip the Trends commercial and start at 1:55.

.

Did you watch all or part of the 12-hour SILVER MARATHON hosted by Chris Marcus? If not, drop in and get the scoop: #$ilver$queeze gets traction

.

Gold and Silver Are Antidotes to the Tower of Babel of Irredeemable Debt.

.

.

The Market Is Going Negative

.

.

Huge discounts on silver last week as silver riggers slammed the prices down as far as they could go. Do not let these great buying opportunities pass you by. These are the best purchases in town, especially when you can use their worthless paper to buy and hold real wealth.

Even if your coin shop or bullion dealer says they are “all out”, make sure you get on a list to buy precious metal products as soon as they get inventory. We want to keep a consistent and measurable demand on silver at the retail level to put pressure on the commercial users who will then put pressure on the bullion banks who will then demand physical deliveries from the COMEX, which creates more demand pressure…until finally, physical prices are no longer suppressed by the banksters.

Every ounce counts so don’t think your actions will not mean anything. Ounce by ounce, we are winning!

.

.

.

See how we were all played by LAWFARE, from Robert Mueller to John Durham? There was never any intention on getting to the bottom of the corruption in the swamp, only swamp rats like John Durham who kept the charade going and kept their criminal buddies protected.

Moral of the story: Trust absolutely nothing and no one that comes out of Washington D. C.

Wonder if Lisa Page and Peter Strzok have purchased silver to protect their financial assets in the coming collapse? If not, they, along with their swampy colleagues in the SES, will sink into the muck and mire of the swamp once their money and fortunes have no value.

.

.

.

Parents, you might save this pdf for homeschooling about the Constitution.

.

.

World Economic Forum leads a ‘concerted effort’ for global socialism

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

By authority of the apostolic and prophetic office, the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate urgently warns against vaccination autogenocide . Read all about it.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

IT’S HERE AT LAST!!! 😲 You won’t believe what I’m about to tell you

.

Another reminder that NOW is the time to get silver wires for making your homemade colloidal silver water. The wires/rods last a long time, but they may not be available in the future with all this #silversqueezing. Pick up a few sets for yourself and some extra to share with friends or pass down through the generations. Inside the recipe are instructions for purchase.

.

What if Gamestop locations became places for silver exchange? You could go into a Gamestop with 1 ounce of silver and have it converted, at the going spot price, which would be real not fake, for tokens (physical or digital) that represented grams of silver. These tokens could be used in retail establishments that accepted them.

And why wouldn’t a merchant accept these silver-backed tokens when they could go to a local Gamestop, cash in the tokens and/or credits and walk out with real money – silver. Gamestop would make its revenue in transaction fees and other gains in the increasing value of silver. Maybe they have a “members club” with an annual fee. Please read our proposal and send it through your network to reach the folks at Gamestop. Thank you.

(Let them know that our engineers have an amazing new encryption system that would be perfect for their crypto platform – far superior than the current crypto platform on Bitcoin and others. We would love to collaborate.)

.

Here’s an article that we just now ran across. It was tucked away in the internet for 3 years – which goes to show you that just when you think you know everything, the Universe reminds you how little you know.

.

ChickenWW3 posts: “If you think you got it bad, somewhere out there is a two-year-old with a mom who is a stripper, daddy is a crackhead, and her grandfather is President of the United States.”.

.

Why do cats act so weird?

.

.

.