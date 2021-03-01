.

AIM and AFI now on GAB TV

We added the Gabriel’s GAB TV link to the AIM app. Easy to access our newest uploads by accessing your phone app. The app is free (and still available)) on Apple and Google Play. The channel is inside the Starship category.

.

Join us on GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/gabriels_horn

.

Vimeo shut us down because we exposed the Rothschild connection to Qinetiq and the Monarch. YouTube changed its terms and conditions in December 2019 that would have exposed all of our videos and channel to termination so we had to stop uploading to YT.

Now that we are on the GAB, we started a GAB TV account and will be uploading some of our vintage materials as well as new discussions. They will include videos of a wide range of interests that the Gabriels have, not just political. If you are easily offended by our eclectic and far-reaching discussions, best to stay away.

Our first upload is The Theft of Social Media. https://tv.gab.com/channel/gabriels_horn/view/the-theft-of-social-media-603cf1e36944c8d06cd71d65

Then, we uploaded a discussion about silver. Watch the video here:https://tv.gab.com/channel/gabriels_horn/view/why-silversqueeze-will-free-us-from-603d1b7f8b23e0a304d7effa

.

In the video, Tyla mentioned a silver/gold stacker friend who attended a Detroit coin show this weekend. Our friends is not in our AIM orbit so had no idea why he was seeing these crowds. This is what he wrote:

Today I went to a Coin Show. It was only the second one in southeast Michigan this year due to COVID restrictions. But what I saw today is unprecedented. The crowd was HUGE from open to close. Customers were buying all the gold and silver they could afford. It was almost frantic. And the thing is, except for the super high value coins, the dealers were all saying their suppliers are SOLD OUT.

And just as important is that the premiums for the bullion coins were running at around 20%. This means that a one ounce gold coin worth $1735 in gold, was selling for $2050 or more. And the Saint Gardens double eagle coins worth $1685 in gold were selling for $2000 or more. Silver was carrying even a bigger premium with $10 face value in pre-1965 US Silver coinage selling for $230. One ounce silver eagles were selling for $40.

When I got home I did some research and found that the biggest Silver ETF (SLV) changed its prospectus to state that anyone wanting physical silver delivery, may not get it for quite some time to to supply demand imbalances. Also that the US Mint can not supply dealers as orders exceed stocks by an order of at least 3x.

Here’s a video of an interview with one if the largest silver bullion dealers in the US. I personally think we are about to see a major run up on both gold and silver. Hope you folks all have enough, and if you are thinking if buying – now US the time.

.

.

COVID Propaganda Roundup: Mounting Evidence COVID-19 Created in Lab, After Vaccinations Still Cower in Fear

Is this how they are even killing fetuses with the COVID-19 vaccines?!

Biden Predictably Gives $4 BILLION to WHO and Bill Gates for a Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund

Pfizer to test Covid vaccine on children aged five to 11, boss reveals

220,000 Brits Sign Petition Against Vaccine Passports, Forcing Debate in Parliament

Here is the CDC recommendation for eliminating your human face from the public:

.

Seriously…they have everyone brainwashed into insanity. Cover your head with a stocking and mask, cut off your penis or breasts, Joe Biden is President. CRAZY!!!

.

Trump SHREDS Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney anti-Trump Republicans at CPAC

.

.

.

.

Like we always said…. Do not send your money to the RNC filled with RINOs and ROMNEYS. Send your $$$ straight to http://www.donaldjtrump.com. Now the big guy says it, too.

.

.

.

Told you so. Atlas robots will be used for tyrannical purposes.

.

.

Voting didn’t work because the globalshits rig elections worldwide (Dominion fractionalized voting)….so let’s rip the balls off the bulls with GME and Silver and stop their criminal operations via finances. Share from GAB: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105811049626957001

.

.

Best Cat Report! Thanks for the shout-out, State of the Nation. Meow.

.

Some great points and strategies discussed in this 2 hour video, if you have time and interest. Silver post-COMEX delivery Sunday open roundtable: Andy Schectman, Dave Kranzler, David Smith, WSS

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The person who posted this image remarked that he printed these and placed them around town in places that where folks can see them discreetly.

.

What a great meme upgrade of this popular video. Nice work, WSB apes! Share from GAB: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105811544002341365

.

AIMCat Rick sends us this video below. We listened and found some interesting insight into the final days of the Trump administration as told by Garrett Ziegler who claims to have held a position in the administration. Here is Ziegler’s Instagram account.

Monkey Business Special w Garrett Ziegler

.

Here is an analysis of the interview: GARRETT ZIEGLER: Inside The White House – Former staffer on Trump’s final days

.

Lockdowns and way too much time inside with the cats. Cats and Ping Pong Trick Shots

.

.

.