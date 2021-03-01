.

US Capitol Barbed Wire being removed by work crews today

…”The Democrats don’t have grand-standers like Mitt Romney, little Ben Sasse, Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey; and in the House, Tom Rice, South Carolina, Adam Kinzinger, Dan Newhouse, Anthony Gonzalez. That’s another beauty. Fred Upton, Jamie Herrera Butler, Peter Meyer, John Katko, David Valadeo. And of course the warmonger, a person that loves seeing our troops fighting, Liz Cheney. How about that? The good news is in her state, she’s been censured. And in her state, her poll numbers have dropped faster than any human being I’ve ever seen. So hopefully, they’ll get rid of her with the next election. Get rid of them all.”… President Trump

Meneco63 recommends this video to learn what happened to fiat currency in Venezuela as hyperinflation ate its value. Gold and Hyperinflation Lessons from Venezuela

Klaus Schwab’s’ father Eugen was running the Escher-Wyss manufacturing operation in Ravensburg that Hitler awarded. Klaus Schwab was born on Oct. 30, 1938

What are we seeking? Truth and honest money.

Perhaps you envisioned “time” as being the 4th dimension….but after you hear this young man describe the Fourth Dimension, you may have a new understanding. 4th Dimension Explained By A High-School Student. Isn’t it beautiful that the chair back looks like angel wings wrapped around this young man?

The comments under this video were funny. You have to see the video to appreciate these remarks.

When he was born, he named his parents.

When he caught Covid, the virus quarantined for a month.

When he got wrong in history class, history gets rewritten.

His parents sleep in his room when they’re scared.

One day he stayed home from school; his professor didn’t learn anything.

Then there are property and real estate taxes, car and business license fees, state and local taxes….sales, wealth, inheritance, income, and gasoline taxes. If you own a business, EVERY single fixture in your store is assessed property tax. The newest tax – carbon credits – is a tax on the very breath you breathe.

Buy and hype. This is the principle on which bitcoin has operated from day one. Everyone getting into it would become a hype artist. And there would be no metric by which its price could be judged. These two factors were the true genius behind bitcoin.

This has nothing to do with monetary anything, but is a form of gambling that relies on ever more new gamblers entering the casino and bidding up the price, with more and more gamblers selling each other the bitcoin, all united in the singular purpose of driving up its price so that everyone could get rich.

This form of gambling relies on ever more new gamblers entering the casino and bidding up the price, and that it would be everyone’s job to draw in new gamblers, like a giant pyramid scheme.

We the People say:

