Video link just added for your consideration: JUAN O SAVIN * PRYME * JENN * GERRY * MILITARY WILL RESTORE LAWFUL GOVERNMENT * (NEW AUDIO).

Prompt at the 5:00 mark to skip the warm-up talk. We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Permission to Exercise our Rights

Take away: We may not have spoken up loudly enough in the beginning of the coronavirus lockdowns, face muzzles, and bio weapon injections, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t do it now. Say no to COVID tyranny, criminal politicians, the Great Reset (or whatever it is being called now), and any path leading to global genocide.

Just Say No!

Thanks to several AIMCats for sending in this transcript of a whistleblower. I had been trying to read it before posting it on the CAT, but looks like I will not get to the end of the 191 pages before it becomes stale news. Thanks, Condor, for sending me a reminder to post. Would welcome comments below on what you think about this transcript.

F L A S H B A C K

Guess what goes into Tesla cars? Silver. Two ounces per car.

Not saying that’s what it is, but it certainly COULD BE. We are well aware of the stress in the silver retail supply, as well as semiconductor shortages.

Is Comex Trying to Pull a Fast One as ScotiaBank Vault Disappears?

Read all about it! “Another 1.9 million oz removed from registered yesterday. That’s an 11.8% reduction since the squeeze started. But this time it isn’t just moving to eligible. Ha, Ha! 2.6 million oz has moved out of the vaults just yesterday, 8.1 million oz so far. Looking good for the #SilverSqueeze!”

We have one job, posts Bulky_Negotiation:

“That job is to buy physical silver and hold it until the COMEX defaults on silver.

Do not borrow money to do so. Do not spend more than you can afford to do without indefinitely. No matter what the price action does UP or DOWN, don’t even think about selling until the COMEX defaults. Consider dollar cost averaging or using a certain percentage of every paycheck. Keep in mind that this is a volatile market and don’t let price action affect you emotionally.”

‘pisteuoYhwhkeseph’ remarks: Billboard next to Mar a Lago!

“We need Trump to say something about silver. If even 5% of the die hard Trumpers started buying silver it‘d be all over. Probably within a week. Think about what Chris Duane said about his supporters knowing the election theft. I’d go out on a limb and say Trump calling to buy silver would be bigger than Musk saying so. 5 million people all at once at least. Just gotta make sure it ain’t $SLV.”

WHY Are Silver Riggers Leasing 400M oz to Smelters, Refiners & Fabricators?! (Bix Weir) Please note that this video placement is not an endorsement of Theta which Weir discusses at the second-half of the video.

COMPLAIN to the CFTC!!! It’s really easy. Only takes a few minutes. Ask them to investigate potential manipulation/spoofing going on in the Silver market!! https://forms.cftc.gov/Forms/TipsAndComplaints.aspx

Numbers from the U.S. Debt clock.

U.S. Patent for a Thermal Power Plant with MHD Generators

Why is this technology being suppressed from humanity when we will need energy sources like this to get through the Maunder Minimum? You will soon learn that this technology is being hoarded by white supremacists, Swiss Nazi Klaus Schwab and his company Escher Wyss AG, Zurich.

BTW – this technology is not rocket science. Any good engineer could look at this patent and make similar devices. My goodness, we even write about MHD generators in our Gospel of Sophia series.

This patent (below) has been censored from the USPTO search.

PLASMA GENERATORS IN THE HUMAN BODY

(An excerpt from the Gospel of Sophia: A Modern Path of Initiation)

How they work

Plasma generators are some of the most powerful direct current generators known. To produce direct current, they stream a heavy-metal impregnated gas/plasma (a conductor) across an open magnetic gap. As closed systems, they will keep going once started and continue as long as the magnetic field holds and the gas/plasma keeps passing over the gap in the magnetic field.

Magneto-hydrodynamic generators are capable of transforming thermal energy and kinetic energy directly into electricity. Likewise, the magnetic energy of larger systems such as the earth and sun are generated in a similar fashion.

It may surprise many that the circulation of the blood throughout the body by the pumping heart produces enough kinetic energy to establish a field of magnetic force in and around the heart and torso. As the blood stream passes through the heat of the lung/blood exchange, the presence of iron and other metals establishes the metallic fluid necessary to create this MHD dynamo. Blood also acts like a gas. What most of us cannot see – but clairvoyants can – is that near the heart is a flame about the size of a human thumb. A small furnace driven by the breathing process, the little flame arises from the interaction of the lung passing the warmth of oxygen to the heart.

When the heat from the lungs creates this flame between the lung and heart, the metal-laden gas of the blood flows through this gap. Here, direct electrical current is established. Both electrostatic and electromagnetic forces create a torus of energy in a coherent field of bio-electromagnetic energy.

The energy created by this human MHD generator is far beyond the previous attempts to explain bioenergetics as a simple transfer of cellular energy. The human heart creates a field of magnetism that extends up to fifteen feet. This energy field is basically the center of three fields of force: one in the heart, one in the brain, and one that extends from the combined three lower chakras.

TRUTH #39: The human heart is an energy dynamo with a plasma-generated magneto-hydrodynamic force.

These centers of energy production in the brain, heart, and lower abdomen relate to soul capacities that also find their centers of activity in these three areas. Thinking finds its home in the brain, feeling in the heart, and willing in the three lowest chakras.

It only takes modern science to examine the three centers of vital forces (thinking, feeling, and willing) to reveal a wealth of information about the resonant fields of morphic energy that are created by these plasma generators. Still little understood by science, the three centers generate a tremendous amount of energy. Although scientists may use instruments to determine accurate measurements of this energy, they still have not yet discovered its source and nature..

Interestingly, these fields of force have been found to resemble the Van Allen belts of the earth that create and maintain the magnetic sphere of the globe. These donut-shaped fields of force are called toroidal fields, which are the key mechanisms for thinking, feeling, and willing. When activated by consciousness through practices such as tantric yoga, meditation, prayer, or contemplation, these forces evolve to become the spiritual forces of Imagination, Inspiration, and Intuition – topics we have covered repeatedly throughout The Gospel.

Here is the key: the processes whereby these toroidal fields of force come into being and are sustained are directly connected to the earthly and cosmic nutrition streams. They constitute the manifested energy that arises from the expansion of consciousness.

When nourished properly, these force fields are potentially unlimited, giving the aspirant the ability to attain unlimited spiritual power.

In the following chapter, the seeker can learn how plasma generators produce the toroidal fields of force that support the psychological aspects of thinking, feeling, and willing – critical elements to our continuing dialogue about Sophia.

Questions for Discussion:

How does the energy process in the body resemble the machination of the plasma generator? Why do you think the fields of force are similar for the human body as well as in larger systems, such as the Van Allen belts and planetary systems? What are toroidal fields? What happens within the body when consciousness expands?

4558 patents under Klaus Schwab’s control (that we can see and have not been censored)

Klaus Schwab, Escher Wyss et al. (Accessed Mar. 03, 2021). Assignees: Escher Wyss, Sulzer, Andritz, Stoll, Festo, Festool. U.S. Patent Office.

Rest of these documents are contained in the link above…..also here.

House cancels session tomorrow due to threats of violence by extremists

