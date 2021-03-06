.

It’s Like Nothing You Ever Expected, but what If World War III Has Already Started? It Began Last Year And Has Entered the Second Phase

Geoffrey Grider posts: “The weapons of warfare changed dramatically from the time of the Spanish-American War to the dawn of WWI that used airplanes to wage war. And the transition from WWI to WWII saw another paradigm shift primarily with the ground-breaking technology developed by the Nazis with their V1 cruise missiles and V2 rocket-powered ballistic missiles. And WWIII that started last year right around this same time last March. Well, that war is using weapons that no one except dedicated bible believers ever saw coming.

The COVID-19 vaccine jab is the 21st-century equivalent of the shot heard round the world with everything surrounding it like biometric digital identification, vaccine passports, Green Zones, Bill A416, global lockdowns, and of course, that persistent boogey-man of climate change, all amount to weapons of warfare not against a virus but against every single person on planet earth. The COVID-19 virus will one day be all but forgotten, but the dystopian systems that the New World Order is right now putting in place will not. The new concentration camps are digital, and the bolt-action Springfield 1903 of WWI fame has been replaced by a syringe containing mRNA vaccines. The target they are shooting at is you.”

In 1962, in a now infamous experiment shown in the video above, Yale University psychologist Stanley Milgram tested the limits of human obedience to authority

The Milgram experiment was conducted following the trial of Nazi Adolf Eichmann, who used the Nuremberg defense, or “befehl ist befehl,” which translates to “an order is an order”

The Milgram experiment clearly showed that people would act against their own judgment and harm another person to extreme lengths simply because they were told to do so

With societal norms rapidly changing, and an increasingly authoritative environment emerging, it raises the question of whether or not the public will continue to blindly obey criminal authoritarians, no matter the consequences

What happens to your body when you don’t get enough oxygen?

Told you so…years ago.

We are seeing lots of articles and videos about this swamp shit. Thank goodness AIMCats know who he really serves. If you are permitted to comment on the article or video re: MIke Pompeo, please leave your candid thoughts so that other citizens can be alerted to the Pomp-Ass and his stink.

There will never be a time in history like this TIME NOW when you can buy physical silver and gold with pieces of paper that will cost no more than the toilet paper hoarded in 2020.

If those of you outside the United States don’t buy precious metals in your country, the demand here in America is going to suck the supply right out of your market into ours. We want the #silversqueeze movement to be global so that patriots around the world can thrive after the collapse.

Please, be one of the survivors of the financial flood, not one of its victims.

The Wild World of High Frequency Stock Trading. There is a commercial for grammarly inside – skip over if you wish.

Bill Holter: Everything Bubble to Bring Massive Systemic Collapse

Relationship between bond prices and interest rates. A few reader had questions about this topic. This Kahn Academy video does a good job explaining – enjoy and learn.

Don't pay attention to the fake spot price of silver (paper price). It is a fraud and totally irrelevant to the price of actual physical silver. The two "markets" have separated and spot $$ is a mirage of physical silver.

Woo’s Money Is It?

Typewriter Artist

Real question is whether these are the Berenstein or Berenstain Bears? Mandala Effect.

When we look at prices and value with the currency reset, I thought the images below would be useful. These are grocery and restaurant prices before we went off the gold standard. You do not see huge price increases between the 1940s – 1960s. Meat and egg prices stay pretty stable; although, they do increase.

But once you get beyond 1971 when the dollar was untethered from gold, inflation skyrockets, year after year. The point being, after the financial crash, if we go back to a silver-gold standard, we need to know how much to spend for meat and eggs. Maybe a good place to start is where we left off pre-1971.

Make sure you have some pre-1965 dimes and quarters in your personal silver stash. It's called "junk silver" and it will work great after the collapse of the Federal Reserve note.

Here’s a nice description from Miles Franklin, where Andy Schectman is the CEO: https://www.milesfranklin.com/must-own-junk-silver/. AIMCats in other countries will have similar types of junk silver.

Another great idea for using silver backed cryptos is inside this article: I am bullish on GameStop.

1971

