This an important message for all humanity. We must be united against the globalists who want to exterminate humanity. The enemies are listed in the video, and we have spent years researching them so that you know who they are and how they operate. Please circulate this report to everyone in your network.

Do you subscribe to aim4truth.org and learn from their highly thorough research? This site has performed some incredible research identifying the SES (Senior Executive Service) people who comprise the leftist infiltrated members of our DOJ, lawyers and other unelected members of the various branches of government. They also describe the money trails and involvement of the British, particularly the Queen’s privy council with people like Lord Malloch-Brown and others as well as the usurping of our USPTO (US patent and trade office) system by SERCO, a British owned company headquartered in England.

Realize that the British also have a group called the Pilgrim Society which is a controlling entity of the British directing the actions of the world essentially and very much the US. All of this is very well explained by Douglas & Tyla Gabriel and Michael McKibben of Aim4truth.org. In fact, Leader Technologies are the inventors of the intelligence software required to communicate with the huge audiences used by Facebook, Amazon, Twitter and any other social media as well as other such uses. This technology was stolen by our government and it was proven as such.

Just as blatent as the stealing the 2020 election from Trump and other republicans, such was the stealing of this patent that made billions for those in power and allowed the control they mete out today. I hope you and your colleagues will take advantage of this resource if you haven’t already.”

Black Rock’s March to World Power. Karel Verecken, editor of Nouvelle Solidarite, discusses how BlackRock became a central player in global finance following the financial crash that began in 2007, all in service to the oligarchical interests of the British Monarchy.

We are targeting the global financial system with a 1, 2 punch. Gamestop puts a prick in their super-inflated everything bubble and exposes how Wall Street hedge funds planned on making money as thousands of businesses and the overall economy collapsed. Buying and holding physical silver takes down the Rothschild -JPMorgan banking and debt slave operation. Then silver will find its true value in the marketplace and be restored as a monetary asset.

If you want to take out Klaus Schwab, Prince Charles, Felipe VI, the Rothschilds, Bill and Melinda Gates, Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden, and all the other enemies of humanity listed in the video at the top of the page, you can help by participating in the Gamestop squeeze and/or take possession of physical silver.

Now, this is what you call a Plan !

“True short interest in GME could be anywhere from 250% to 967% of the float. Yes, short sellers are that f^^king retarded.” See the math.

“Still time to hop on board GME… final preparations are in place before lift-off but the gate is still open!” Look at the size of that thing!

Nintendo goes all-in on GME: 3 new amiibo will be GameStop exclusives

Yes, this is a repeat…but we have had some new subscribers who want to know why we are stacking silver.

Breakdown Of 1.9 Trillion “Stimulus” Package Illustrates Cantillon Effect!!

Break Free From The Chains: Dan Dicks At Anarchapulco 2020!

“Yes, Liz Cheney is toxic to the base of support within the republican party; and yes, the GOP putting Cheney into a very visible position of leadership tells us something. However, the visiblity of Liz Cheney is not because the GOPe are stupidly disconnected from their base, Liz Cheney is purposefully visible because the GOPe wants her there. She is a feature not a flaw or mistake; and the GOP totally gets it.

The Republican party believes the conservative voter base of the party is the problem, not the leadership. Please accept that as an empirical fact or we will continue to have discussions that are misinterpretations of motive. From the mindset of the institutional Republican party YOU are the problem, not Liz Cheney.”

Leavemygunsalone posted:

Todd just said on Rush that Mike Pence will narrate the special about Rush’s life. I dunno, that just offends me, I had been looking forward to it, but now I am not sure I will be able to stomach it. Maybe I am too sensitive, but out of all the people in this country that could narrate about Rush, they select Pence?

vikingmom added:

I heard that as well and was frankly stunned! Who within the EIB orbit would have okayed that decision? Wondering if 30 Pence inserted himself and offered to do it and Kathryn Limbaugh okayed without knowing all of the details?

What is that coming from the White House tunnels?

AIMCat Vermithrax sends the notes below. If anyone in the community finds documentation to support this, please let us know. For now it is just a “heads up” that this could be brewing.

Surprise surprise…but wait. No death is being attributed to the vax (even though it likely was) so insurance companiesshould pay???

The insurance companies are saying that vax = experimental & is NOT an exempted, preexisting condition & experimental medical procedures are explicitly NOT covered & in most cases, cause cancellation of contract for insurance.

Check with your coverage provider to see if effects you.

Taking the vax may break your insurance. Life insurance & health insurance companies are now saying they don’t have to pay b/c you KNOWINGLY took an EXPERIMENTAL MEDICAL TREATMENT.

Some insurance companies are already saying ‘no’ to paying on death for people who signed & got the vax.

Woodturning – The Knot !!

Do you have a loved one who is “egg sandwich-making challenged”? First comes the toaster…then the pan with all the mess, egg splashes everywhere on the countertop. We happen to know someone who will appreciate this easy no-fuss recipe.

Cover the Fried Egg with Bread!! Super Easy Crispy Sandwich!

