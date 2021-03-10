.

Klaus Schwab and the Fourth Reich

We have been played!

Game Theory

“The Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia has just released its regulations protocols for the “safe re-gathering” of churches.

After you read the whole thing — and you may want to take an antiemetic before doing so — see if you can think of a reason why any sane person would want to attend a Christian worship service under these rules. Because I sure can’t.

How could anyone come with joy to meet the Lord in such a church?

Where is there any indication in this document that worshippers would be celebrating the presence of God in their midst?

Where is there any indication that the diocesan leadership even believes in God?

The opening of one particular sentence stands out for me: “Educate all congregants to assure compliance…””

AIMCat Jim who is working on election reform in Washington State, offered the diagram below as a guide for paper, manual ballot counting. Jim writes: “I’m starting the design process for a computer free election process. I have a team of 10 people with whom to work. This is the first phase, which addresses only the ballot chain-of-custody process after the citizen fills it out. I will develop with the team the rules, processes, etc for each movement of the ballot.

Below is a a counting technique used in Florida and New York State in 2004. Curiously, in WA state, no county as any standard operating procedures anymore for hand counting ballots. Any help or advertisement of the is project, or input is greatly appreciated. With HR-1 in play, God knows someone has to begin addressing this monster.”

“The transfers from Scotia to MTB were most pronounced in silver, where a huge 32,301.490.91 ozs (or 1004 tonnes) of silver which had been in the registered category under Scotia came into the registered category of MTB. Prior to the transfer, MTB was reporting only 1,233,649.98 ozs in registered, so the transfer from Scotia gave MTB a new Registered total of 33,535,140.89 ozs, or 27 times more silver than it previously held. This was the highest Registered silver holding of any COMEX approved vault operator, even ahead of JP Morgan’s claimed 32.5 million ozs holding.

By 3 March, MTB had 668,437 ozs of silver in eligible and 32.26 million ozs of silver in registered for a total of 33.93 million ozs.”

Federal Reserve defaults on Myanmar’s gold

PROBLEM

SILVER SOLUTION

