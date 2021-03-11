.

.

The ‘vaccine’ is a bioweapon of war.

.

.

.

.

.

Important videos below. Please make sure your downline is notified. Thank you AIM Patriot Terry and Jazz for the links.

Breaking: Healthy 39-yo mom dies four days after 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine

.

Dear Employees:

As the CEO of this organization I have resigned myself to the fact that Joe Biden is our President and that our taxes and government fees will substantially increase. To compensate for these increases, our prices will also have to increase by about 10%. Nevertheless, we cannot increase our prices right now because of the covid pandemic and slow state of the economy. Therefore, I regrettably will have to lay off sixty of our employees.

This decision has really been bothering me since I believe we are family here and I couldn’t decide how to choose those who would have to go. So, this is what I did. I walked through our parking lots and found sixty ‘Biden/ Harris’ bumper stickers on our employees’ cars, and I decided these folks will be the ones I would let go. I can’t think of a more, fairer way to approach the layoff problem.

They voted for change……now I have given it to them. I will see the rest of you at the annual company picnic.

.

.

.

.

“A perfect encapsulation of the Republican votes to confirm showcase a who’s who list of TWENTY DeceptiCons: Blunt, Burr, Capito, Cassidy, Collins, Cornyn, Ernst, Graham, Grassley, Inhofe, Johnson, Lankford, McConnell, Moran, Murkowski, Portman, Romney, Rounds, Thune and Tillis. Please remember these names because CTH keeps getting asked who are Mitch McConnell’s DeceptiCon caucus members. Once again, here they are.”

.

Tom Woods – The Case For Nullification

.

Nullification in 3 Minutes

.

.

Concept Incubator Would Grow Your Babies At Home

.

.

.

.

What will $1.9 TRILLION do to the value of the money you have saved? How are you protecting your wealth? Do you really trust the stock market casino to protect your future?

.

Cost To Build A New Home Is Only Going Higher, Plywood Prices Are Just Plain Stupid

.

When the banks collapse, the credit system and supply lines will as well. This will create bare shelves in the grocery stores. We recommend that AIMCats keep their pantries stocked so that they can weather the transition from the Federal Reserve note to whatever the next currency might be. Currencies around the world will be adversely effected by the collapse of the U.S. Dollar.

Year’s Supply Seven Basic Foods to Stockpile Prepper Pantry Year of Food

.

Don’t forget the gumbo ingredients while you are stocking the pantry! Gumbo 101 with Chef Leah Chase

.

.

.

.

Shungite!!! To Save the Bees (and Us!)

.

.

The video (above) reminded us of that time in February 2018 when Douglas and John Barnwell told usabout the amazing properties of shungite. Shungite, C60, Buckyballs, Ormus, and Superconnectivity

.

Another great way to save the bees, birds, cats, and humans from dangerous 5g is to buy silver !!

.

Physical Silver Ownership Might Just Destroy the Banker’s Matrix

The Anonymous Patriot Condor

The Satanic Banker’s Matrix arose on June 19, 1815, the day after Napoleon lost at Waterloo to Lord Wellington. The Rothschild gained ownership of the Bank of London by leveraging ‘fake news’ in the morning that Napoleon had won the battle.[1] By the time the military delivered the true news, this evil Khazarian[2] cabal now owned the City of London banks and just about all the mined silver under the British Empire throughout the world.

Since than at least eight U.S. Presidents have attempted to end the power of the Khazarian mafia and return the power of silver back to the local people. Each died by poison or lead bullets. This includes the likes of Lincoln and Kennedy were murdered by these Khazarian international bankers.

Remember history is purchased by those who are the victors still holding the silver purse. In fact, all the so called demons from the past, Napoleon, the Czarist Romanovs, Hitler, Mussolini, Hirohito, right up to the modern day Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi[3], like Presidents Lincoln and Kennedy, they all had introduced either their own alternative currency or a non-usury, non-Rothschild controlled monetary system.

They each failed because no one individual can return the power to the people. The Khazarian mafia can kill individuals but not mass movements. We The People must return the power of silver to ourselves. How? By each of us gaining possession of a handful of silver coins. If one or two percent of the American population succeeded in this task, 150 to 300 million ounces silver distributed back to the people would bankrupt the Rothschild Khazarian mafia which has pursued one world rule for centuries.

The Khazarian Rothschild Mafia only fears the power of We The People. It is for this reason the Khazarian mafia spends an enormous amount of its wealth controlling what we think, see, or hear. The Committee of 300 with its ‘aristocracy,’ its ownership of the U.S. Federal Reserve banking system, insurance companies, giant corporations, foundations, communications networks (including Hollywood), is presided over by fellow Khazarians…a hierarchy of conspirators. This is Hebrew Jews, Muslims and Christians true enemy, the enemy of humanity as a whole.

Former MI6 intelligence officer and longtime respected author exposing the New World Order John Coleman from his 1992 book Committee of 300[4] summarizes what the future holds, if status quo prevails:

A One World Government and one-unit monetary system under permanent non-elected hereditary oligarchists who self-select from among their numbers in the form of a feudal system as it was in the Middle Ages. In this One World entity, population will be limited by restrictions on the number of children per family, diseases, wars, famines, until 1 billion people who are useful to the ruling class, in areas which will be strictly and clearly defined, remain as the total world population.

There will be no middle class, only rulers and servants. All laws will be uniform under a legal system of world courts practicing the same unified code of laws, backed up by a One World Government police force and a One World unified military to enforce laws in all former countries where no national boundaries shall exist. The system will be on the basis of a welfare state; those who are obedient and subservient to the One World Government will be rewarded with the means to live; those who are rebellious will simply be starved to death or be declared outlaws, thus a target for anyone who wishes to kill them.

Privately owned firearms or weapons of any kind will be prohibited.[5]

If We the People want to take a stand against global genocide, we can begin by the simple task of buying physical silver and putting it aside for humanity’s future. We can bankrupt our enemy.

Know Thy Enemy…I highly recommend anyone freely reading chapters 27 & 28 of Jocachim Hagopian remarkable series, Pedophilia & Empire: Satan, Sodomy, & the Deep State at the two links: https://pedoempire.org/chapter-27-the-rothschild-banking-dynasty-how-zionist-luciferian-overlords-came-to-rule-the-earth/ and https://pedoempire.org/chapter-28-the-3rd-lord-victor-rothschild-planets-20th-century-overlord-to-zionist-world-dictatorship/ . They can be downloaded freely along with any other chapters of the five book series.

[1] This private intelligence service enabled Nathan to receive in London the news that Napoleon lost at the Battle of Waterloo a full day ahead of the government’s official messengers. With this knowledge, Nathan decided to publicize false rumors that tricked the London Stock Exchange into believing that Napoleon had won. Nathan even started selling his English stocks, causing others to do the same in a frenzy to get rid of their “worthless English money.” The resulting Stock Market crash enabled Nathan Rothschild’s agents to then buy up the London Stock Market dirt cheap and seize control of the Bank of England right before London found out the truth about the battle. See link: http://www.wisdom-square.com/nathan-rothschild-the-mastermind.html

[2] Benjamin Freeman’s 1961 Speech warning America about Khazarians falsely claiming to be Jews with the intention of destroying America. See link: http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/israel/freedman.htm

[3] Chapter 28 – The 3rd Lord Victor Rothschild – Planet’s 20th Century Overlord to Zionist World Dictatorship, July 2, 2020 @ link: https://pedoempire.org/chapter-28-the-3rd-lord-victor-rothschild-planets-20th-century-overlord-to-zionist-world-dictatorship/

[4] The Committee of 300 is a product of the British East India Company’s Council of 300. The East India Company was chartered by the British royal family in 1600. It made vast fortunes in the opium drug trade with China and became the largest company on earth in its time. Today, through many powerful alliances, the Committee of 300 rules the world and is the driving force behind the criminal agenda to create a ‘New World Order,’ under a ‘Totalitarian Global Government.’ There is no need to use ‘they’ or ‘the enemy’ except as shorthand. We know who ‘they,’ the enemy, is. See: John Coleman, “The Committee of 300: A Brief History of World Power… Venetian Black Nobility, Roots of Today’s ruling Oligarchy,” peerage.org, See link: https://www.peerage.org/genealogy/2000_John_Coleman_The_Committee_of_300_A_brief_history_of_world_power.pdf.

[5] John Coleman, Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300 (Carson City, Nevada: Joseph Holding Corp., 1992), p.104.

.

Ronan Manley Talks COMEX, CFTC & what comes next

.

.

.