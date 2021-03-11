.

We are slaves now and forever more if we don’t

take out these sociopathic billionaire rulers

.

.

.

.

.

if we don’t break out of prison planet , altogether as one, Lunatics like KLaus Schwab will continue to be our Masters on the Planet ation

.

.

Save your own copy of this important research. We must eliminate the WEF from the face of the earth. We see no signs that the U. S. military is doing diddly-squat in taking out these globalist thugs. We call upon those who can, to do what needs to be done.

.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2021-03-11-Klaus-Martin-Schwab-Biography-and-Timeline-Anonymous-Patriots-compiled-Mar-11-2021.xlsx

.

.

Oh my. Looks like Chris Miller, President Trump’s former Acting Defense Secretary, was not a patriot. Is there anyone in the U. S. military that will defend America from the CCP/British take-over of the government?

Former Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller told VICE on Showtime he believes Trump’s speech caused the violent mob to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

.

We are on our own, patriots. More than ever, we need to stand together to take out the Evil Empire and the best strategy we see at this stage of the war is to crush their financial system by removing as much precious metals as we can from the retail space and create havoc in their short positions by game stopping.

The run on silver at the retail level is putting pressure on the industrial users who will need to pull their physical product from the COMEX before it goes belly up and settles with cash for the remaining “holders”. In Chris Marcus’s interview with Ronan Manly, Manly tells us that if the COMEX runs out of silver, it pays out remaining “silver holders” at the price of paper silver, which at the time of the payout could be $0.

Industrial users need the actual physical commodity, typically delivered as 1000 ounce bars. You cannot make an electric vehicle or 5G unit without the physical product. If silver cannot be obtained, then the manufacturing process stops. Not good if you are the purchasing manager of General Motors and failed to secure physical silver at the COMEX for the thousands of electric vehicles you have scheduled for manufacturing.

Could be a wild game of Musical Chairs over at the Comex!

.

.

.

JakeFromBisonBullion posted:

Something is happening! Old 1000s coming from Comex

Just an update from our end, normally the 1000 ozt bars we get are new and shiny, stamped 2016 or newer. The 6 we got today are all older, toned and weird sizes. Curious if they’re to the back of the bin of available bars to ship?

.

CNT Depositories moved 1.1 million oz out of the vault, followed by 0.9 million by bankster and deep state operative JP Morgan, and 0.6 million by Manfra, Tordella and Brooks. MTB is of particular interest because they took possession of all of Bank of Nova Scotia’s 32.3 million oz of silver last week.

Since the start of #SilverSqueeze, 22.2 million oz has now been moved out of registered and 16.2 million oz out of the vault. (Read more and see charts.)

.

.

.

Why would anyone think we would be facing food shortages? Why Bill Gates is Now the Biggest US Farmland Owner

.

.

.

Current Warning Signs Of Hyperinflation! George fusses with his computer screen from 1:50 to 3:30. Skip it.)

.

Keep the faith, friends. Put your faith in Jesus Christ and let Him lead us out of the darkness into the light.

Promises (Lyrics) Ft. Joe L Barnes & Naomi Raines

.

.

.

.