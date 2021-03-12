.

AIM Patriot Karyne wrote, after listening to Michael and Douglas audio on Klaus Schwab and the Fourth Reich:

I just LISTENED TWICE TO THIS Disclosure About Schwab…. rip roarin, fire in my belly this morning.

Need to eat some spinach to increase IRON in my cells to stoke the Bellows in Lungs which makes the Fire Hotter inside the Forge which melts the Metal to create Samuri Sword WORD PERFECT PERFECTION! = Shakespeare Pen.

I love how Douglas asks the Questions and MICHAEL’s Voice Flows coherently like dews from Heaven…. then you come back on Douglas and Reflect higher and higher Aspects to expand the view for all us hungry SEEKERS of Wisdom.

We are getting lighter and lighter so we can release from high in THE stratosphere to improve the Thought consciousness .

I am small, but I can Be a

“ONE CANDLE CATALYST”

Biden sets May 1 target to have all US adults eligible for COVID vaccine

Shredded Ballots in Arizona Can Be Reassembled with Unshredder Software. Algorithm puts all the pieces together to solve the puzzle. The video below shows the technology. Maricopa supervisors now on suicide watch.

Will he be charged with rape or genocide? The DemonRats need to get the geriatric genocide narrative off the table as it will apply to several other Democrat governors. Their “run- interference narrative” is the growing number of women assaulted by Cuomo coming forward. AIMCats, keep their focus on the bigger picture – the plan was always to kill as many elderly as possible, first. Same tactic Hitler used.

The meme reads: “My daughter came home from school today with this button on her blazer. I asked her what’s this? She informed me that the school asked her to wear it to be recognized as not tested and not mask wearer. Some people may say it is nothing, but for me it is more than it appears. It’s not just a button it’s the first step to branding and isolating people. It is now masks and tests, but soon it will be unvaccinated people. I can not agree with this procedure. What do you all think about it?”

Dear BeachMilk, we tried telling you guys that the face masks were the first step towards GENOCIDE.

Jim Jordan: Democrat Bill Would Grant Media ‘Cartel Power’

Rep. Matt Gaetz Reconsiders Support for Establishment Media Cartel Act

“My friends are belatedly realizing that the turmoil was not created by Donald Trump. It was manufactured by the Democrats, simply to win an election. The Democrats embraced socialists and anarchists (even though they never play well together) to create the turmoil, and now they can’t turn it off. Radical elements of the left are political vampires. Once invited in, it’s not so easy to get them to leave. The Democrats are stuck with the radicals, even though the voters aren’t.”

cornsac posted: I just bought 2700 shares of PSLV through my IRA. I had to change financial advisors and companies to do it, but I got it done today.

….just a thought, cornsac, but maybe you might want to add a few shares of GME?

AIM Patriot ML sent the PDF below. He indicates that it is a thorough “statement of claim” by Canada’s top constitutional lawyer (Rocco Galati) as he takes on the Canadian Government (including Provincial counterparts) in an unprecedented class action lawsuit.

essjay200912 posts:

“You’ve got to put it in context. The large funds shorting GME wanted it to go out of business. Still do. They rode it down, making money all the way, to $3 and could have closed then for massive profits. But massive profits aren’t enough. They want obscene profits, and the best way to do that is for the stock to go to zero.

15,000 people work for GameStop, they wanted them to all lose their jobs. The vast majority of those 15,000 are low income workers, many are so-called “working poor”. Their actions have very real consequences for thousands of people who may no longer be able to support their families, or themselves. What’s the human cost of that? I’m sure these billionaires can afford to lose a few billion more than most of the GameStop employees can afford to lose their jobs.”

In the ‘Other Category‘ Hedgies write “they turned tables on us” for the asswhoopin’ they are getting this week from a bunch of Reddit apes, retards, gamers…as well as those AIMCats and their downlines.

BITCOIN A WORTHLESS STORE OF VALUE? Cryptocurrency is all the rage but will it hold?

By the power vested in me, I hereby order you to go forth and SILVER RAID!

Time to vote these corrupt folks off the planet. The best way to do it at the ground level is through their finances. Grab as many silver bullets as you can, and add a few GME shares for chamber lube. Then fire.

Show them what happens when they rig elections and ignore the will of the people. Topple their rotten Empire into an ash pile of their centuries-old debt slave banking system. All we need are the micro efforts of millions of people. All together, now. Heave ho. Make sure to motivate your downline to this call for action.

