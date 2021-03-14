.

Why is This Being Kept Secret by the Media?

G Alexander post:

It gets even weirder…So Donald J. Trump’s signature is on the new stimulus checks…

The Biden administration excuse…”I just want to get the checks out…”

How could this be that President Trump’s name is on the stimulus checks? Because, THERE IS NO 46!! President Trump is still the President! And for those who don’t believe this will find out soon enough. HAVE FAITH IN GOD (Mark 11:22)

Dr. Mengele-Fauci thinks that you are not independent thinkers and need Trump-daddy to tell you what to do. Hell no. We aren’t injecting that evil crap into our bloodstream, no matter who tries to encourage us.

dukeofdoorcounty posts:

mRNA vaccines will be the thalidomide of our generation

VIDEO Fox News just casually reported that Marvin Hagler died from the vaccine

Supply and Demand: Crash Course Economics #4. Of course, price is not determined by the functions of supply and demand in the SILVER (paper) market because the PRICE is rigged so banksters can buy and hoard silver on the cheap side. Let these super low prices work for you.

Venezuela currency chaos even ‘worse than it sounds,’ says expert. This video is from 2018, but you can easily see how it will apply to any country and hyperinflation.

Zimbabwe and Hyperinflation: Who Wants to Be a Trillionaire?

Prepping- Food prices are going to explode NEXT month

Our Prepper Pantry // Be Ready For Food Shortages!

The banksters and hedge funds love shorting companies and entire markets. We are getting ready to see millions of people squeezed out of their homes with this forbearance situation which was all part of the COVID – 19 plan to RESET the financial markets. In this scheme, folks lose their homes and all their equity, while real estate funds like BlackRock gobble up the houses, then RENT them in the new system where “you will own nothing and Klaus Schwab will be happy.”

Additionally, we are hearing about folks refinancing their properties to find out the new valuation of the home is now above their current income range. The banksters and mortgage companies are refusing to refinance: “Sorry, you lose your house and equity to the banksters.” This was Wall Street’s conniving way to steal huge swaths of real estate all over the world.

What Could The Ending Of Forbearance Look Like???I Don’t Think Anyone Knows, But I’ll Give It A Guess

Listen to Klaus Schwab, in his own words, describe technology and cyber security, which is what we have been reporting on for years – the Internet of Things – where every THING and PERSON will be tracked digitally forever, your children and grandchildren, too. It will be the end of humanity and Earth will be a giant prison planet with Schwab and his ilk as our rulers.

At the end of the video, he introduces a term “cyber pandemic”. What do you think that is?

Oldest US mall blends old/modern with 225-sq-ft micro-lofts

