See full video here: “No live press conference from rose garden! They’re lyin on tv. Ur watchn a movie!“

Dan Scavino’s Twitter

The Masterpiece – Jon McNaughton

Seriously, since the Feds are printing trillions of dollars at a whim, why can’t they print enough of their fiat funny money to take care of the national tax bill? Or is this increase intended to be a PUNISHMENT to citizens who are already suffering from job loss and hyperinflation?

Will we have to isolate ourselves from the people, even our family loved ones, who have taken the vaccine? Listen to Dr. Coleman’s important audio.

Propaganda, Chris Wallace and Anthony Fauci Edition – Look At Graph and Listen Carefully to PRAVDAesque Presentation

Texas attorney general sues Austin for not lifting mask mandate

Vaxx Card ready for Print Out

OSHA Deadline for National Worker Mask Mandate Looms Tomorrow

VIDEO Invisible hydrogel nanobots on the swab affect your body/brain permanently with no way to get rid of them! Also being injected in foods! GLOBAL GENOCIDE IN ACTIVE PROGRESS

VIDEO Dr. Kaufman and others talk about the highly invasive nasal swab

Family Financial Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections

The silver drain from COMEX warehouses accelerates! 4.2 million oz moved out of the warehouse on Thursday alone, 10.9 million oz so far this week and 20.4 million oz since the start of the #SilverSqueeze. Read more

This company needs to be boycotted totally, not only because most of its products are non-nutritional, but because they have decided that being white is problematic. We love our favorite bottled bubbly water – Topo Chico – but because it is distributed by Coca-Cola, we will no longer be purchasing it.

animal13 posts the picture below with this note: “My daughter and my wife went to visit Loyola in Chicago this weekend. Daughter was 80% sure she was going there for college until she saw this in the bathroom.”

Dirty IRS Tax Rule changed in the latest #stimulus plan

UK’s longest queue | London food bank warns the 2km line will only grow

These are vegetable scraps that we have grown from cutting off the bottoms of grocery-store vegetables, then placing them in water; once taking leaf, they are planted into small pots. As soon as it warms up, these beautiful lettuces and bok choy will go into outside growing pots. Our larger “gardening” efforts are done at the biodynamic community farm.

10 Vegetables You Can Regrow from Kitchen Scraps to Create a Recurring Harvest

How to Grow a CONTAINER Garden, CHEAP and EASY Patio Gardening

