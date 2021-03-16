KLAUS SCHWAB IS THE GREAT BARKER OF THE FOURTH REICH

Fig. 1—Sir Klaus Martin Schwab, KCMG (British Knight Commander [of the Order] of St Michael and St George, 2006). Founder and only chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) that first met Feb. 04-07, 1971 in Davos, Switzerland. It’s original name was the European Management Forum until 1987. It was founded under the “supervision of the Swiss Federal Department of the Interior” by Klaus and the soon-to-be Mrs. (Hilde) Schwab (née Stoll). They were married within weeks of that first conference.



Since inception WEF has been a British-American Pilgrims Society new world order League of Nations cum United Nations cum Marshall Plan hustle, under the direction of Rockefeller Foundation operatives Otto von Habsburg, IBM, Henry Alfred Kissinger, John Kenneth Galbraith, Paul Adolph Volcker and other “new world order” globalist hucksters from Harvard, Yale, Oxford, Cambridge and the London School of Economics (communism central).



Sir Klaus Martin Schwab. (Compiled Feb. 15, 2021). Biography and Timeline. Anonymous Patriots. communists

A barker is a person who stands in front of a theater, sideshow, etc., and calls out to passersby to attract customers

In 1971, Klaus Schwab, under British Pilgrims Society direction, chose Otto von Habsburg, the would-be Fourth Reich king, to keynote the first World Economic Forum (then named the European Management Forum)

Schwab’s hometown—Ravensburg, Germany—was the first German city to practice eugenics (killing “useless eaters”)

Ravensburg was a transport hub for stolen Nazi gold to the Swiss Bank for International Settlements run by Pilgrims Society spies Allan W. Dulles (later C.I.A. director, 1953-61), Edwin W. Pauley (Allied reparations) and William J. Donovan, director of the OSS (MI6-controlled precursor to the C.I.A.—Dulles’ boss)

Until 2003, the British Pilgrims Society in America operated under Donovan’s New York non-profit. Henry Kissinger and Paul Volcker became Pilgrims Society vice-presidents 2007-09 during the “bank bailout”

Schwab’s family company, Escher Wyss, exploited slave labor and Allied POWs, manufactured key nuclear bomb-making technologies for Adolf Hitler and South Africa, sold Swiss flame throwers to the Nazis, and was named a National Socialist Model Company by Adolf Hitler

Schwab’s Escher Wyss company was protected not only by Hitler, but by Switzerland, Britain and America—making Schwab a criminal foreign meddler in every sense

Bookmark: #world-economic-forum-uncovered | https://tinyurl.com/7apxdzfh

Mar. 15, 2021—To read his voluminous public biographies and books, Klaus Schwab is a boy scout. We have discovered that the opposite is the truth. He is a deceiving, evil man, we believe.

Schwab’s World Economic Forum byline is “Committed to Improving the State of the World.”

As strategized by whom?

Well, by Klaus Schwab of course, as well as his family and his murder of Pilgrims Society 1%-ers. They are now pressing to replace human liberty with a pagan, techno-economic enslavement. They decided this for you while you were at work paying off the debt they have saddled you with.

Case in point, Klaus’ daughter Nicole (who has never had a real job) is promoting climate-change neo paganism and “a spiritual parable of Earth-centered wisdom.” As an individual, she is free to explore, but as a well-funded child of the great reset, her immaturity is a toxic brew.

KLAUS PROMOTES “QUEERIOUS CONVERSATIONS” IN INDIA

The well-funded Schwab “reset” agenda has gotten so absurd that in 2011 they partnered with the World Health Organization to pitch “Queerious Conversations in India . . . to promote LGBTQ+ visibility in the Rajasthan region” of India.

Evidently, the Schwab agenda is to destroy sexual morality and replace it with hedonism as a way to undermine humanity’s pursuit of God’s Wisdom and one’s higher self that is made in the image and after the likeness of God. The Book of Genesis 1:26.

KLAUS-HILDE PILGRIMS SWISS-GERMAN INTERLOCKS

Klaus married Hilde Stoll in Feb. 1971—just weeks after the first Davos conference. This marriage cemented interlocking Swiss-German corporate families that were a murder of Swiss banking and engineering industries, among them Escher-Wyss, Sulzer, Andritz, Stoll, Festo, Bank for International Settlements, MI6, CIA, Rahn and Bodmer.

The Schwab-Stoll families were steeped in the Jesuit, Habsburg and Merovingian controversies about blood lineage (“divine right of kings”) and papal control of banking, the Templars and the Knights of Malta.

The satanist British Pilgrims Society finally gained control of Europe by funding two world wars and a Bolshevik “Revolution” to subdue or destroy the monarchies of Russia, Germany, Austria (Hapsburg), Japan, Italy, France and Spain, to be replaced by their corporatist new world order in which Stalin and Hitler cooperated in their experiments at societal reconstruction through a satanic communist corporatism.

PILGRIM LENIN’S BEDFELLOWS

Indeed, in 1917 Vladimir Lenin lived in Zurich, Switzerland just a ten minute taxi ride from Escher-Wyss’s manufacturing campus before he was packed up in a train bound for St. Petersburg and the so-called Bolshevik “Revolution.”

Today those Bolsheviks are repackaged as ANIFA and Black Lives Matter. Note that Klaus’ Escher-Wyss father Eugen Wilhelm’s second wife, Erika Epprecht, also lived 10-min. from the Escher-Wyss manufacturing campus in Zurich.

As we have exposed previously, the British Pilgrims Society trained Lenin and Stalin in London starting shortly after the Pilgrims’ formation in 1902.

* * *

WEF IS A INSIDER TRADING FRAUD CIRCUS BARKED BY SCHWAB

Our discoveries about Klaus Schwab should prove beyond question that WEF is utterly fraudulent and an enemy of all humanity.

WEF meets every year in early February in Davos, Switzerland to map out their dystopic plans. We will show below that they are criminal, inhuman frauds. We will also show that Klaus Schwab is a sociopath with pathological mommy issues.

We have learned with these corruptocrat biographies that the information they hide is always highly instructive to their true characters.

KLAUS’ HIDDEN NAZI PAST

Klaus’ mainstream media and academia propagandists have hidden his Nazi past in a blizzard of awards, WEF programs, ghost-written books, speeches, interviews, honorary professorships and doctorates from all over the world.

AFI researchers have dubbed Klaus “old sourpuss” because he almost never smiles. Now we know why. He knows he is a fraud—a circus barker who grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth whose heart has nothing good to share with the world.

Klaus also hides that his biological mother was Jewish.

In his just-published propaganda Stakeholder Capitalism (Wiley, NY: 2021), Klaus wrote on the dedication page that his mother was Erika Epprecht. (“To my parents, Eugen Wilhelm Schwab and Erika Epprecht who taught me firsthand the value of education, collaboration, and the stakeholder principle”). This is a boldface lie.

KLAUS’S BIRTH MOTHER WAS JEWESS EMMA GISELA TEKELIUS SCHWAB (NÉE KILIAN)

Klaus and his older brother, Hans Ernst, were born to Eugen Wilhelm Schwab and Emma Gisela Tekelius Schwab (née Kilian) in Ravensburg (Mar. 30, 1938) and Karlsruhe (Oct. 13, 1927) respectively.

Hans Ernst did not disown their Jewish mother Emma like his brother Klaus has. On Dec. 09, 1938, Emma Schwab emigrated to the United States as Gisela Schwab, leaving her suckling infant Klaus, presumably forever. Was she fleeing Hitler’s Jewish persecution? Possibly. Was Klaus’ 50% Jewish blood being buried and replaced by a pure Aryan persona? Probably, especially considering his and his father’s life-long silence about her.

By contrast, wife Erika was of sturdy Aryan stock—acceptable to the Nazis. She was from Zurich, born Dec. 31, 1906, and like Vladimir Lenin, Erika lived just a ten-minute taxi ride from the Escher-Wyss turbine manufacturing campus in Zurich, according to the 1935 city directory.

Klaus’ pretend-mother Erika worked in personnel recruiting in Zurich. Ravensburg registry officials were unhelpful with birth, marriage and divorce records for Eugen Wilhelm Schwab, so no records of a divorce from Emma or re-marriage to Erika were discovered.

However, we do see Eugen and Erika traveling to Brazil in 1960, presumably to visit Hans Ernst and Escher-Wyss that Hans managed. Escher-Wyss, now Sulzer AG and Andritz AG, as well as Hilde’s Festo AG, all have large footprints in Brazilian industry, then and today.

Since Klaus hides his Jewish mother Emma—never speaking of her—we can only surmise that he suffers deep-seated abandonment issues, even now. This begs the question how this life-long maternal abandonment has affected his moral and spiritual priorities. Evidently badly.

EUGEN W. SCHWAB WAS A NUCLEAR-HAWKING RAVENSBURG CITY FATHER

Klaus’ father, Eugen Wilhelm Schwab, was the managing director of Escher-Wyss & Co. in 1938 when Klaus was born in Ravensburg, Germany, and continued with the company as President Emeritus until his death in 1982.

Escher-Wyss was founded in 1805, and developed unique engineering, manufacturing and high-strength materials capabilities focused on gas turbines, compressors, power generation, heat pumps, hydraulics, ships, thermal and hydroelectric power, and related automation controls.

Klaus has hidden Escher-Wyss Nazi sins his entire career. They are only now emerging. A few other researchers seem to have unearthed this evidence just recently as well. Much of it has been suppressed behind Top Secret archives in Switzerland, Germany, Britain and the United States—only recently released after 90+ years of in-human, diabolical suppression.

First, at the time of Klaus’ birth in 1938, Escher-Wyss had already been helping the German government build compressors, turbines and other critical elements for an emerging nuclear industry (since 1929). So, it stands to reason that as Hitler came to power, he coddled Escher-Wyss and the Schwabs.

The British 1965 propaganda film The Heroes of Telemark is about the Nazi heavy water manufacturing plant in Norway. That plant was built by Escher-Wyss.

Second, as Klaus grew into the Escher-Wyss Schwab family business, he watched his father Eugen make top secret deals with South Africa to supply key components for a nuclear bomb.

Then, when Klaus graduated from university in Zurich, funded by Escher-Wyss, he was immediately assigned to handle a 10,000-employee merger between Escher-Wyss and Sulzer AG. The merged company continued to supply nuclear bomb capabilities to South Africa with Klaus leading the effort, right up to 1971 when he started the European Management, and very probably afterwards.

FINALLY, THE BILL CLINTON PARDON OF MARC RICH ON JAN. 20, 2001 & HILLARY’S URANIUM ONE (2009) COME INTO FOCUS: RICH WAS BUSTING NUCLEAR SANCTIONS FOR KLAUS SCHWAB’S WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM CRONIES

South Africa was busting U.S. nuclear armament sanctions (clearly a ruse to fool the world public) for Sulzer-Escher-Wyss using Marc Rich, the notorious Swiss fugitive who was famously pardoned by Bill Clinton on Jan. 20, 2001. This fact alone places Klaus Schwab on the list of aiding and abetting convicted criminals like Marc Rich.

KLAUS SCHWAB: A TRIPLE AGENT DRIVING HUMANITY HELTER SKELTER INTO A GREAT RESET OF EVIL?

C.I.A. archive documents show that Escher-Wyss and Sulzer were being directed by the U.S. Department of Energy and the State Department. This would logically mean that Klaus Schwab was a triple-agent, working simultaneously for: (1) the CIA-MI6-UN British-Americans Pilgrims Society, (2) Nazis (now Germany) and (3) Switzerland.

Do we really want a triple-agent lying spy running the “Great Reset” and “Build Back Better?”

Third, Escher-Wyss was one of the largest employers in Ravensburg, Germany.

Fourth, Escher-Wyss was the first city in Nazi German to practice eugenics principles to murder “useless eaters” emerging from the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute (something like the National Institute of Health in the US, or Tavistock Institute in the UK).

Fifth, contrary to the propaganda stories about Ravensburg’s lack of war-making industries (as the reason why the Allies did not bomb the city and its Escher-Wyss industry), we discovered many Ravensburg unconfessed sins surrounding the Schwab’s and Escher-Wyss.

Besides parts for ships, airplanes, submarines and power plants, Escher-Wyss brokered flame throwers built in their Zurich plant and sold to the Nazis. This information comes from the U.S. Archives. This would have been handled by Eugen Schwab with a then about 5-year old Klaus at his side. They also supplied turbines, compressors and propellers for Nazi ships and submarines, as well as gas turbines for powering the war machine, in addition to their nuclear technology.

Escher-Wyss exploited slave labor (Jewish, Russian, Gypsy, homosexual, Hungarian, Romanian, Polish ), as well as Allied POWs. Being a National Socialists Model Company, this would certainly have included Dr. Josef Mengele’s biological war crimes (“The Angel of Death”).

KLAUS & HILDE’S INTERLOCKING COMPANIES EMPLOY OVER 50,000 TODAY—ALL FED BY WEF INSIDER TRADING

Escher Wyss today operates under numerous re branded names including Andritz AG and Sulzer AG. These companies are poised to profit enormously from the priorities reflected in Klaus Schwab’s so-called “Great Reset,” including hydropower, plasma turbines, nuclear power, materials science, nuclear weapons, oil and gas, coal, bio fuel, paper, food, robotics, artificial intelligence, financing, patents, pharmaceuticals and more.

Historically, the first (IBM) punch card machine readers, sometimes called Hollerith machines, were first manufactured by companies like Escher-Wyss and Sulzer who specialized in textile machines in the 1880s. Punched cards were used to created different patters on textile machines, as well as in player pianos. Other names in this business were Semyon Korsakov (ca. 1805); Charles Babbage (ca. 1855); Herman Hollerith (ca. 1880); The Tabulating Machine Company (ca. 1910), including Dehomag (Deutsche Hollerith-Maschinen GmbH, IBM Germany); and Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (1911, renamed IBM).

Note: IBM International president Jacques G. Maisongroung was a feature speaker at Klaus M. Schwab’s first European Management Forum on Feb. 04-07, 1971, along with the black monarch and Fourth Reich heir apparent Otto von Habsburg.

Klaus’s married Hilde Stoll in the weeks following the first Forum in 1971. This was an evident corporate marriage. Hilde’s family, to this day, owns an engineering, robotics, artificial intelligence and process controls manufacturer name FESTO with over 20,000 employees.

It should be noted that the Escher and Sulzer families are interlocked with the Stolls, Schwabs and Bodmar families. The Bodmar family property in Cologny, Geneva Canton, Switzerland is the current site of The World Economic Forum headquarters as well as the Schwab residence—like a ritzy WACO-like compound.

The Bodmar family is a 15th-century silk manufacturing family who purchased the WEF land from Fanny Moser-Sulzer (Sulzer AG). Hans von Schulthess-Bodmar was a director of Escher-Wyss & Co. and those interlocked engineering firms and exclusive private banks are still in operation today (Escher & Rahn renamed Rahn Bodmer).

Indeed, none of these family businesses have lack funding. Given their close proximity to untold amounts of stolen Nazi-Japanese gold at the Bank for International Settlements, their “success” comes into focus. In fact, it was during the Marshall Plan that the British Pilgrims Society took control of these Second-Reich family corporate empires to serve their secular new world order scheme.

Martin Bodmar was born the same year as Klaus’ father Eugen (1899). Martin was a vice-president of the International Red Cross (1940-71). Klaus is believed to have attended grade school in the Au suburb of Zurich (1945-47, ages 7-9) and lived in Bodmar castle during that posh primary schooling.

PILGRIMS INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CREATED A GOLD-LAUNDERING BEACHHEAD IN RAVENSBURG & FUNDED ESCHER-WYSS, SULZER, STOLL AND FESTO PERPETUALLY

Klaus had all of his schooling bankrolled by Escher-Wyss financiers in Zurich just as his father Eugen Schwab, as managing director of Escher-Wyss & Cie. (Co.) in Ravensburg was forming the Ravensburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry as vice-president (1945-46).

Eugen formed the Ravensburg Chamber of Commerce at the behest of Sir Winthrop W. Aldrich (Rockefeller, Henry Kissinger’s and Paul Volcker’s boss), Allan W. Dulles (OSS/CIA Bern, Switzerland), and the Bank for International Settlements set up by MI6 and the CIA.

The British Pilgrims Society had already begun to funnel dirty Marshall Plan funds to insider companies like Escher-Wyss and Festo and their interlocked private Swiss banking family companies, even before the war ended, in exchange for Ravensburg’s help in transporting the Nazi gold to Bill J. Donovan, Allan W. Dulles and Edwin Pauley (OSS cum MI6—the rogue C.I.A.), the British Pilgrims Society required Schwab fealty to the new world order being fronted by their newly-forming United Nations.

Note: Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, the current Pilgrims Society chairman of SGO Smartmatic (with its masked OpTech ballot scanning software running in Dominion, ES&S, Hart InterCivic, Sequoia, Diebold, Premier), has served in almost every senior post at the United Nations: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Thailand, Africa, Central America and Geneva; Reform of UN communications; UN Development Program (UNDP); London International Model UN; UN Millennium Summit; and Deputy Secretary-General.

Note also: Sir Nigel Graham Knowles is Malloch-Brown’s fellow Pilgrim in SGO Smartmatic where he is director, chief trustee of Prince’s Trust America, and employed Kamala Harris newly-minted husband Doug Emhoff at DLA Piper LLP law.

Starting even before the Germans surrendered on May 07, 1945—just two weeks after the famous “Link-Up” (Apr. 25, 1945) of the American 69th Infantry Division with the Soviet 58th Guards in Torgau—Ravensburg was a staging ground for shipping stolen Nazi gold to Switzerland. It has also been a processing hub for Allied POWs as evident cover for Ravensburg duplicities discussed herein.

The looted Nazi gold was routed through Ravensburg, near the Swiss-Lichtenstein border, and sent to the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Bern and Zurich. Allen W. Dulles was the OSS spy director in Bern in charge of the Nazi gold for the Allies (Read: Pilgrims Society).

After the war, Dulles became the first director of the C.I.A. and was the man who later covered up the Kennedy Assassination in the Warren Commission, after, many believe, he ordered President Kennedy’s assassination to protect his emerging Pilgrims Society global enterprise founded on the stolen Nazi and Japanese gold—the banking system that operates today, still named the Bank for International Settlements, Zurich that handles inter banking special drawing rights.

President Kennedy was assassinated not long after he told a colleague: “I will splinter the CIA [Dulles’ creature] into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds.” (New York Times, Apr. 25, 1966).

A particular Scripture comes to mind when considering the depraved moral foundations of the Bank for International Settlements:

The Wise and Foolish Builders

THE PILGRIMS SOCIETY EVIL OF THE MARSHALL PLAN

President Kennedy, as did President Eisenhower, surely knew about the criminal Pilgrims Society banking of fascist industries paying their tribute behind the smokescreen of the Marshall Plan “helping” Europe recover… from a war that these bâtards just funded! (Please excuse the French.)

Escher-Wyss hosted numerous Sir Winthrop’s Chamber meetings in Zurich and Ravensburg sponsored by their father-son city fathers team of Eugen and Klaus Schwab.

As the Escher-Wyss managing director, Eugen was a man whose favor was sought in both Germany, Switzerland, and the Pilgrims Society, and who was grooming son Klaus to take over their Escher-Wyss dynasty, now 216 years old.

ELECTION RIGGING LEADERSHIP EMERGES FROM WEF & THEIR PILGRIMS SOCIETY OVERLORDS

Today, Klaus Schwab’s Andritz AG auditor is KPMG who also audits SERCO (controlled by the British Crown) and SGO Smartmatic (aka Dominion etc.) Voting Systems (controlled by Lord Mark Malloch-Brown and Sir Nigel Knowles, Kamala Harris’ British handler.

Klaus received a bachelor and PhD in engineering from Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, ETH Zürich, Switzerland, co-founded by Alfred Escher (1855).

Klaus also received overlapping masters and PhD degrees from the Jesuit University of Fribourg, Switzerland (1962-67). These Jesuits boast numerous Pilgrims Society globalists like British Zionist Chaim Azriel Weizmann; Basil Hume, archbishop of Canterbury; and, Juan Carlos, King of Spain.

Weizmann developed acetone used in cordite explosives for the British war industry in WWI, along with fellow British Zionist Sir Alfred M. Mond, chairman of Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) and gunpowder—a founding member of the Pilgrims Society (1902). He also founded the Weizmann Institute, funded by Lord Victor Rothschild, that coordinated biological research closely tied to the Coronavirus patent developer (U.S. Pat. No. No. 10,130,701, awarded Nov. 20, 2018)—The Pirbright Institute (UK). In fact, Pirbright tested many of biotechnology trials in Israel, according to newly-released Dr. Sydney Brenner Victor Rothschild correspondence.

In 1966-67, Klaus was shuffled off to Boston for his Harvard grooming. He received a master’s in public administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government. There he admits collaborating with Pilgrims Society inner circle gadabouts Henry Kissinger and John K. Galbraith. Galbraith and Kissinger came to play leading rolls in the World Economic Forum strategies and tactics.

On the wings of Kissinger’s Pilgrims Society instructions, Klaus Schwab was assigned to organize the Europe Management Forum starting in 1971.

Starting in 1965, the U.S. Department of Energy began funding the development of nuclear weapons capability in apartheid South Africa (read: British-controlled).

Newly-discovered information for this most top secret program reveal that Sulzer-Escher-Wyss supplied critical components to the enrichment of triggering of a nuclear bomb, ostensibly for the South Africans. Apparently their prized elephant herds needed protecting.

NUCLEAR WARMONGERS (KLAUS SCHWAB & HIS GOLD-DIGGING INTERLOCKED FAMILIES) ARE RUNNING THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Klaus’s first job after university was managing a 10,000-employee merger of Escher-Wyss AG and Sulzer AG. Now we know that these companies and their families were interlocked and this was merely window dressing. This occurred just as Sulzer was shipping specialize compressor and turbine seals to South Africa. Later, Swiss fugitive Marc Rich ran sanctions against South Africa for this secret Pilgrims Society nuclear cabal.

SOCIAL NETWORKING WAS STOLEN TO HELP WEF INSIDERS COORDINATE GLOBALLY

Nuclear sanctions-buster Marc Rich was pardoned by Bill Clinton as he left office on Jan. 20, 2001. Notably, at the same time, Clinton pardoned his former C.I.A. Director John M. Deutch (1995-96), and appointed Leader Technologies’ patent attorney Professor James P. Chandler, III and Microsoft’s Bill Gates to an organization euphemistically named “National Infrastructure Assurance Council (NIAC)” that still exists to this day and is overseeing the weaponization of patents for the DoD Office of Net Assessment.

For those of you who follow this blog, Leader Technologies, Inc. is the patent holder of the invention of social networking. James P. Chandler, III was their patent attorney who secreted a copy of Leader’s invaluable source code and gave it to a newly-forming IBM Eclipse Foundation on Nov. 29, 2001, just after the 9/11 false flag diversion that drove Congress to approve sweeping sacrifices of liberty, privacy and security, ironically in the name of security. Leader Technologies has filed a lien on the U.S. Government and wants its shareholders paid for the risks they took and the government stole.

Bono obsequiously promotes the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab and George Soros. Evidently acting on insider tips in 2009, he “invested” $56 million in Facebook private stock sold corruptly by Goldman Sachs.* Those shares rose to $1 billion at the Facebook IPO on May 18, 2012, along with other Pilgrims/WEF insiders, including James W. Breyer, Accel Partners, Peter A. Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg, Yuri Milner, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Meritech Management (Ann Huntress Lamont) who cashed in $13.26 billion on Day 3, much to the outrage of CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

* Bono corruptly invested in Facebook during the Leader v. Facebook social networking patent infringement trial 2008-2010. He invested concurrently with Hillary Clinton’s secret State Department contract with Facebook to build “an election winning template” to rig elections. Hillary’s contract was blatant obstruction of justice, not to mention criminal conspiracy, espionage, treason and sedition.

And yet, she walks free.

For now.

CRIMINAL WEF SYCHOPANT SIRS—DO YOU THINK BONO KNOWS KLAUS IS A NUCLEAR NAZI WHOSE COMPANIES CAN MAKE A CINDER OUT OF PLANET EARTH?

Fig. 5—Sir Klaus Martin Schwab, KCMG, and Sir Bono, KBE (Paul David Hewson) relish the psycophantic adulation of their self-anointed fellow insider trading criminals at the 2016 World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland. Photo: World Economic Forum.

CONCLUSION

There is a reason that Klaus Schwab has been the only leader of the World Economic Forum since 1971—50 years.

He is doing the bidding of his masters at the British Pilgrims Society. His children Nicole and Olivier have joined him and Hilde to carry on the fascist thefts into the next generation of their carefully crafted criminal enterprise.

Klaus Schwab’s perfidy demands that he and the World Economic Forum cease operations.

WEF is nothing more than a organized crime guild for the Pilgrims Society. They have co opted the deposed monarchies of Europe to support the “Great Reset.” In return, those deposed monarchs get insider financial trading information so that they can continue to fund their lavish lifestyles.

Klaus uses Jesuit tactics of secrecy, just like Cecil J. Rhodes dictated some 118 years earlier, to keep the average citizen ignorant of their criminal doings.

They use the media to tell lies to fool and pacify the public, as well as haughtily “create public opinion.”

Klaus’s Fourth Reich will invigorate many of the deposed royal families with new life.

The difference this time is that they will be taking orders from the corporate and banking criminals of the British Pilgrims Society, while the Pilgrims in turn hide their organized crime behind the fascination of a naive public with royalty, while these bureaucrats interlock into the closed loop of a 1%-ers club, like Escher-Wyss’ closed-cycle gas turbines that can run on any kind of fuel, including nuclear.

The insider trading of the WEF members, including his Escher-Wyss-Sulzer-Andritz-Stoll-Festo interlocking criminal enterprises, must be dismantled so that a free market can emerge, for the first time in human history.

The “Great Reset” insider trading criminal syndicate that is the World Economic Forum must be dismantled and their conspirators prosecuted worldwide for the great harm they have done to human civilization.

SHUT DOWN THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

DEFUND THE INSIDER TRADERS

SHIP THEM TO GITMO & PROSECUTE THEIR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

(See 18 U.S. Code § 2381. Treason and 10 U.S. Code § 894 – Art. 94. Mutiny or sedition.)

Footnote