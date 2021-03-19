.

These children know the dangers of so-called ‘vaccines‘. Makes you wonder why the 45th President of the United States is pushing them. AIM Cats aren’t part of some type of Jonestown kitty cult that drinks the Kool-aid just because 45 recommends them. The MSM think that is the case. Let’s them learn otherwise.

AIM Cats are critical thinkers; we do our own research; and we certainly do not promote dangerous injections into human bloodstreams.

Alex Jones takes a call from a doctor whistleblower who claims to have lost 22 patients after they took the Covid-19 shot. Watch.

We need to stop the mask hysteria, patriots. The precipice we are teetering on will plunge humanity into the abyss, with no way out. Please do what you can and encourage your downline to do the same. We are not animals that need to be muzzled. We are free human beings made in the image of God.

Why are we posting so many articles about SILVER and GAMESTOP? Like you, we see the enormous corruption and evil in the world. Many of you have been with us since 2015 when we first posted our citizens intelligence reports on false flags, 9-11 treason, and the British-run U. S. military industrial complex. It is noteworthy that many of AIM’s community members have been working on truth discovery for decades before we arrived in the internet.

Together, we have peeled back one layer of corruption after another, from the D.C. swamp to the Queen’s Privy Council. We have provided solid documentation with each report so that you could reconstruct real history from truth and evidence, not British-American Pilgrims propaganda and indoctrination.

After the rigged election by Mark Malloch-Brown, George Soros, Mitt Romney and their Dominion-Optech fractionalized voting systems whereupon the British-Chinese enemy seized the U. S. presidency, many patriots felt paralyzed in what to do. How in the world can we ever be free from Prison Planet with the likes of Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab running genocide operations all over the world? They have been at this much longer than we even knew about the scope of their 200-year Cecil Rhodes plan of taking over the world, a plan that has nudged us year after year, over decades and two centuries, to the edge of the abyss.

We can’t find solutions in the courts; they are mostly corrupt. Politicians are blackmailed and bankrolled. The fiat dollar is collapsing in a heap of worthless paper. The stock market is one big Ponzi scheme, if not a casino. Demented Joe is threatening nuclear action against Russia. To many, it may seem that all is lost.

We believe that the WINNING way out is through their financial systems where the globalshits are over-leveraged and shorted on anything they can gamble on in the stock, metals, and banking markets. By removing as much physical silver from the retail space as possible, we put a squeeze on physical silver and show the world how valueless their paper silver (and gold) really are. Plus, you are protecting your family’s wealth from the financial storm ahead.

By buying and holding Gamestop, we put the hedgies on notice that groups of decentralized citizens around the world can target any short position they have, from this day forward. Since the rule of law could not keep Wall Street in check, the rule of the Redditeers and AIM Cats will!

Gamestop shorts could implode the entire stock market, while the lack of physical silver and gold will drive premiums sky-high and, finally, the real price of metals can be discovered in an open/free market.

By exposing their system of printing or digitalizing “money” or cryptos out of thin air and running the stock market like a casino, we curtail the “fuel” they need to run their corrupt system. How will they pay their stooges, patsies, and pawns without the never-ending supply of petro-dollars?

How many of them have protected their personal wealth for the coming collapse? Not talking about the super rich, here…but the super corrupt like John Brennan, Jim Comey, Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein, Gina Haspel, John Roberts and/or Susan Rice. Will they become tomorrow’s homeless and penniless?

Anonymous Patriot Condor wrote:

“We followed your recommendation. My wife and I converted our two Covid-19 government checks into 90 ounces of silver dollars!

In the 6 minute mark of the video link: How Much Silver Should You Hold to Be in the Top 1%?, we discovered if the top one percent of the world’s population attempted to purchase all the silver above ground, you could only physically own 80 ounces! In actuality, only 18% of all silver is available as coinage. That suggests even 15 ounces of silver would likely place an individual in the top 1% of global physical silver owners!

Now that we are in the top 1% of silver tycoons, we are using empty toilet paper tubes to create emergency care packages for friends and love ones alike. We place a silver dollar in each tube with the following emergency declaration: “Open when the Dollar turns to CRAP!”

Decade after decade we have been indoctrinated and propagandized about EVERYTHING. We are sick and tired of watching them turn our planet into a cesspool of satanic ritual and sin. YOU CAN DO SOMETHING. The key to their demise is the exposure and correction of their fundamental LIE about the value of SILVER.

Please educate your downline about the importance of holding real wealth during the Great Reset, which we hope collapses their EVIL EMPIRE, while awakened citizens watch from the side lines, holding their family fortunes in silver and gold, ready to RENEW the planet in a way that honors Christian values and a united desire for planetary peace and prosperity.

Think they’ve only shorted stocks and silver? George Gammon walks you through an economics lesson that you may not have had in school….and shows you what else is being shorted. Repo Market Rates Turn Negative!! Is It Signaling The Next Financial Crisis?

Joe Biden threatens Putin, mentions “nuclear exchange”. Then listen to Chris with his followup video: Putin responds to Biden’s threat, offers public debate

The Cow and The Cicada

Keep educating and enlightening your network, patriots. We are doing a great job waking up the folks we can. Rudolf Steiner indicated that only 1/3 of humanity makes it to the next stage of evolution (don’t worry, this is a long process over several incarnations).

BTW – Douglas would be happy to answer your questions about Steiner from his Facebook page. He shares a platform with a group or robust anthroposophists. Drop by to lurk or join the conversation anytime with Douglas Gabriel.

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has started a personal YT channel. Guess these Hollywood-types realize that they are losing influence in the world and need to grow their networks inside the alt media world. We like McConaughey as an actor, but so far his YT videos seem staged and stiff (he reads his script, dutifully) and looks like an attempt to build traction for a political presence in Texas. Please alert your downline to be a cautious observer because swamp things that come from Hollywood are typically covered with China-slime.

Welcome to My Channel | Matthew McConaughey

Manly Hall – Ritual Of The Mask

AIM Patriot Sharon sends this email with the images below: “The new selling verbiage for the military populace. They’re saying it as it is, but how many people will know what they are ‘really’ meaning?”

Visit mvp.va.gov to learn more



Alan Watts – The Symbol of Yugen

