Just say NO!

The MainStreamMedia propagandists are going nuts that we aren’t following Trump into a global Jonestown event by injecting the bioweapon Kool-Aid into our bloodstream. They actually think that the 45th President is a cult leader and we are all his mindnumb followers. Couldn’t be farther from the truth.

AIMCats are independent thinkers. We are ‘cats’…not sheep.

Listen in. Krystal and Saagar: OK Diner SHOCKS CNN, Says Won’t Take Vaccine EVEN If Trump Says To

Douglas Gabriel on Transhumanism

We found time to discuss a few items that might help you bridge the political with the spiritual events that are now unfolding.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/lets-talk-about-evil.mp3

If you haven’t started our book on the heart, here are the first two segments and they will take you to the other chapters:

Introduction

Chapter One: The World Changes When Our Hearts Do

Dennis Kelleher is Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Better Markets.

With the Great Reset happening NOW, you will want to prepare for hyperinflation, supply chain, credit/debit card and banking interruptions. Make sure that your car has needed repairs, new tires, or whatever else needs to be done in your household that you may have been putting off. The Reset may effect your ability to secure parts and service, at least until we reboot.

Bono: Confessions of a Facebook securities fraudster

The Inside Story of How Spygate Was Uncovered—Lead Investigator Kash Patel Tells All. Too bad the vanilla interviewer doesn’t know the really good questions he could have asked Mr. Patel – but what do you expect from American Thought Leaders who are always years behind the leading truth revelation? They should be called American Thought Slow Pokes. Can you imagine a discussion between Douglas and Kash? Would be epic. Call us, Kash.

Drain the planetary swamp, ounce by ounce.

Every awake citizen is called to action. Buy and hold precious metals to protect your family’s wealth during the Great Reset; simultaneously, take out the financial corruption that has locked every man, woman, and child into the World Economic Forum’s Nazi digital prison.

BBVA (Bank) :: no longer accepting 1oz libertad orders. “Silver inventories empty“

Digital Currency And Cash Must Coexist???

Carpe Donktum For your consideration.

AIM Cat Scotty writes:

HELLO! B&T ask the conclave to look into a 7.5 billion dollar plant that opened on Tuesday in your state by Ford , They are building robots only run by AI to replace the police and supposedly deliver your Amazon package. I heard it last night somewhere in a recording I can’t find now.

Service Dog Wasn’t Playful — Until He Met His Kitten Sister

