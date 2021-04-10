.

.

Did you see the final Cat Bulletin Board from last week? CLICK HERE to review and see if you missed anything or want to add additional comments before it is archived. Please help us populate this week’s community bulletin board with information, comments, and links you would like to share. You may post directly below or send to me at: https://aim4truth.org/contact-us/

.

Warning Young Folks: Silence When We Are All Gone, Here’s a sobering video all AIMCats will deeply understand.

.

We post throughout the day on GAB where we curate news for our discriminating audience of AIMCats. Make sure to ‘follow us’ so that all of our posts are available to you when you are read to scroll. It’s like reading a Cat Report – one interesting article, video or funny meme after the other https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn

.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/we-are-all-on-a-journey.mp3

.

AIM Patriot Reba brings attention to this action item that citizens “on the ground” can get involved in. Details here. Share with your Gab Network!

Need help getting the word out about reconstituting our 3141 county assemblies per Constitution see 3141United.com Huge power available to we the people through this process

Michigan and Alaska formed their assemblies and Ohio is close to being done. 27 states are in progress of forming their assemblies. We need this done asap. Pentagon has recognized Michigan and Alaskan Assemblies.



Reba@RedStateTalkRadio.com talks about reconstituting county and state assemblies daily at 6 EST. Needed for Trump’s return ZOOM AND PHONE MEETINGS.



Reba on recent podcasts with Redpill78 and True Reporting:



https://rumble.com/vdmqh9-restoring-american-sovereignty-with-reba-sherrill-on-friday-night-livestrea.html

https://rumble.com/vfa5gj-trureporting-presents-congressionalcandidate-reba-sherill.html



Reba@Redstatetalkradio.com

.

.

McKibben and the AFI Miners were very busy digging into Anthony Fauci’s sordid history. Start familiarizing yourself with the story now. Mike says that he will have the source links completed next week. Bonus: In the next few days Douglas and Mike will do an audio discussion on what all of this means.

.

.

With pretender Joe in office, citizens will be force-fed carbon footprint taxes and Agenda 2030. If you have extra $$$ that needs to be anchored to something “solid” while we weather the storm of hyperinflation, you might consider installing solar panels on your home. Right now, supply for panels is good; there is no sign from the manufacturers that they are aware of #silversqueeze and the coming increase of silver prices. Recall, solar panels need silver for manufacturing.

Plus the U. S. government offers 26% tax credit – with AOC and other greenies pushing for 30%. It’s a hedge not only on the future price and availability of solar panels, but a hedge on the future price of energy which will only go up, up, and away with the pipeline and other energy sources being shut down. Think of the utility bills of Texans after that winter blitz….this could be the permanent state of energy prices in the future as long as the White House and Congress are under siege.

Additionally, how will we pay for our utilities when the Federal Reserve note collapses? If you can’t pay for utilities because the dollar has no value, will your electricity and/or gas be shut off? Having off-grid power sources as a back-up is a great way to keep your household running during the transition to a new currency.

Bottom line, silver solar panels can be an another way to preserve the value of your wealth going forward. We placed our order for rooftop units and should have them installed by mid-July. If you are in Michigan, we used Solectriq out of Brighteon – www.solectriq.com.

.

How the Solar Tax Credit Works – 2021 Federal Solar Tax Credit Explained

.

AIMCat Regina wrote us:

I just got my 3rd 15 lb bag of food grade diatomaceous earth a couple weeks ago. Have been doing this for years now. When you think about it: 2 heaping teaspoons in a cup of distilled water every day on an empty stomach.

.

.

Speaking to the Water with Pat McCabe I do something similar. Whenever I walk a certain path, I stop at a particular tree and place my hands on it, sending YOU blessings through the tree to its roots, down into the soil to reach the soil YOU are standing on to bless you with “all goodness” from the Gabriels. Feel free to reply back. Wink.

.

ALERT ALERT: Facebook hackers are using private messaging to send scam emails that look like they are coming from someone you know who is private messaging you on Facebook – but it’s a money scam. We were very excited when we read that one of our trusted sources just received a grant for $100,000 from the government. After all, the message came from a trusted source from the anthroposophy group.

Remember that breach with Facebook a few days ago? Looks like personal accounts are being taken over and using private messaging to scam their downlines. We followed the lead until we saw that it was a TOTAL SCAM. Get the word out, please

.

.

This image below was too detailed to post on Gab for ultimate clarity. This is from the World Economic Forum, sent to us by AIMCat Scotty. It shows the planetary governance system that we are currently operating under.

Shift your paradigm of seeing your nation state as a sovereign entity. The WEF has already taken over the world and is a trans-national operation that has obliterated the nation-state. The is the Great Reset. The only way to escape the WEF prison is to claim our rights, around the world, all together as sovereign citizens of our individual nation-state. The CHANGE starts at the local level when YOU become involved in how your community operates and your elections run. If you like to work with larger networks, then get involved at the state level. Additionally, Americans can use the Tenth Amendment to NULLIFY unconstitutional federal action.

Pictured below is the WEF prison humanity is now in.

We are breaking out. We are finding weaknesses in their system and are using our talents, skills, and passion to destroy their prison “walls”. One person can’t do it all; but millions of engaged, focused citizens around the world can collapse this spidery network of evil. Identify an area that you can expose, destroy, or collapse and get to work.

.

.

Love and caring between species. We can do it among ourselves, too.

.

.

Please finish this week’s report by adding your own comments and links below. Or contact me directly at https://aim4truth.org/contact-us/

(Posted on 4-10-21 5:10 p.m.) AIMCat Delores wrote:

I’ve been following you for awhile now. I had printed out and had been wearing the face exemption card with a lanyard. I lost it and can’t seem to find where you posted it. Could you please post it again?



Thank you

.

(Posted at 5:30 p.m.)

Girshmus asks:



Is AIM & Cat report back? I don’t think so. Have been getting them (Great!) for years. Why can’t I sign in for GAB? I can open your GAB link but not sign in. Your data is terrific. Just don’t know which of previous info continues or ONLY GAB. Or…does it depend, e.g. see as things proceed?

Our reply: We aren’t sure what the problem with Gab is. Other people have written about the same problem. If anyone in the community can assist with a solution, that would be great.

As far as the “shake up” with the Cat Report – cats are never predictable so you never know when we are going to mix things up again. Our new Cat Reports are deep dives into more esoteric subjects at http://www.neoanthroposophy.com. Our weekly bulletin board, which you are reading now, is a community effort to assemble a type of ‘Cat Report’. Our daily activities are now over on Gab. And, of course, we are still pushing content out on all of our other channels. Meow.

Lord of the Rings + My Cat

.

(Posted 4-12-21 at 9:25 a.m) AIMCat Jo writes:

Just saw the Fauci Abys family Crest. Check out the logo for “Alfa Romeo” cars.

Fauci Abyss family crest.

.

Someone wrote us: Great stuff on AIM…..Unfortunately, gab is blocked where I am 🙁

Our reply: Try accessing GAB through the AIM app. The link is inside the “Starship” icon.

.

Please share this on your own video platforms. The aliens are coming!