IMPEACHMENT WORTHY: Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark ruled against a Christian college against co-ed bathrooms and dorms. Turns out, she failed to disclose her U.S. Attorney husband’s involvement in numerous child porn cases under impeached U.S. AG Eric J. Holder, Jr.

AIMCATS, please push this post into your downlines so that it can reach the citizens in Missouri. They are being played as FOOLS for Roseann and David Ketchmark. Read on.

Also, this women has no legal experience herself (outside her husband’s) and no scholarly work. She is an air head, a placeholder for a time such as this so that the enemies of the American Republic can destroy America’s moral foundation.

Husband: David M. Ketchmark

Husband David M. Ketchmark has prosecuted 326 (mostly criminal) cases in the Western District of Missouri as a U.S. Attorney—he is the evident power behind Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark. The only problem with this situation is that David M. was not appointed to the Kansas District Court bench, Roseann A. was.

As a U.S. Attorney, David Ketchmark prosecuted Child Porn cases under Impeached Eric J. Holder, Jr.’s Project Safe Childhood. Since we now know that Holder’s DoJ initiative names were the exact opposite of what the name implied, we can reasonably assume that Ketchmark may have been a part of some child porn ring. Given this reasonable doubt, Rosanne Ketchmark had no business ruling in the TRANS case last week.

https://www.justice.gov/archive/usao/mow/news2012/larson_michael.sen.html

https://www.bishop-accountability.org/news2012/07_08/2012_08_02_McElwee_KcPriest.htm

https://m.facebook.com/pg/USAOMOW/photos/?tab=album&album_id=397701873595212

No Experience Ketchmark investigated criminiality with no practical experience in the subject, except her own corruption.

Judge, U. S. District Court, Western District of Missouri

Nominated by Barack Obama on November 20, 2014, to a seat vacated by Gary A. Fenner;

Confirmed by the Senate on September 8, 2015, and received commission on September 14, 2015

University of Oklahoma, Norman, B.S.N., 1986

University of Kansas School of Law, J.D., 1990

Assistant Prosecutor, Jackson County, Missouri, 1990-1995

First Assistant Prosecutor, Platte County, Missouri, 1995-2001

Assistant U.S. Attorney, Western District of Missouri, 2001-2015

First Assistant U.S. Attorney, 2001-2006 and 2009-2010

Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney, 2006-2007 and 2010

Awards and associations

Awards

2011: Exceptional Service Award, National Association of Former U.S. Attorneys

Exceptional Service Award, National Association of Former U.S. Attorneys 2003: “40 Under Forty” Community Leadership Award, Ingram’s Business Magazine

“40 Under Forty” Community Leadership Award, Ingram’s Business Magazine 1994: Jackson County Prosecutor’s Trial Attorney of the Year

Jackson County Prosecutor’s Trial Attorney of the Year 1991: Jackson County Prosecutor’s Rookie of the Year

Jackson County Prosecutor’s Rookie of the Year 1986: University of Oklahoma Outstanding Senior in the College of Nursing

University of Oklahoma Outstanding Senior in the College of Nursing 1986: University of Oklahoma “Big Woman on Campus” Leadership Award

Associations

2011-Present: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Center for Emergency Response and Terrorism, Federal Point of Dispensing

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Center for Emergency Response and Terrorism, Federal Point of Dispensing 2007-2009: Monticello Subdivision Swimming Pool Committee

Monticello Subdivision Swimming Pool Committee 2006-Present: Partner, Geffre’s Travel Inn

Partner, Geffre’s Travel Inn 2003-2006: U.S. Attorney’s Anti-Terrorism Task Force

U.S. Attorney’s Anti-Terrorism Task Force 2002-Present: Children’s Advocacy Center advisory board member, Synergy Services, Inc.

Children’s Advocacy Center advisory board member, Synergy Services, Inc. 1998-Present: Northland Community Response Team

Northland Community Response Team 1995-2001: Tobacco Subcommittee, Park Hill Community Drug Task Force

Tobacco Subcommittee, Park Hill Community Drug Task Force 1995-2001: Chair, Platte County Child Fatality Review Panel

Chair, Platte County Child Fatality Review Panel 1991-1995: Jackson County Child Fatality Review Panel

Jackson County Child Fatality Review Panel 1990-1995: Chair, Jackson County Child Sexual Abuse Task Force[8]

.

Roseann A. Ketchmark

Job Title:

U.S. District Court Judge

Office Phone:

816-512-5110

Office Location:

Kansas City – Western Division

Office Room:

Room 8662

Courtroom:

8E

Sort Order:

210

Judge Team:

Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark

Unit Link:

District Judges

Court Unit:

District