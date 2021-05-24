IMPEACHMENT WORTHY: Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark ruled against a Christian college against co-ed bathrooms and dorms. Turns out, she failed to disclose her U.S. Attorney husband’s involvement in numerous child porn cases under impeached U.S. AG Eric J. Holder, Jr.
AIMCATS, please push this post into your downlines so that it can reach the citizens in Missouri. They are being played as FOOLS for Roseann and David Ketchmark. Read on.
Also, this women has no legal experience herself (outside her husband’s) and no scholarly work. She is an air head, a placeholder for a time such as this so that the enemies of the American Republic can destroy America’s moral foundation.
Husband: David M. Ketchmark
Husband David M. Ketchmark has prosecuted 326 (mostly criminal) cases in the Western District of Missouri as a U.S. Attorney—he is the evident power behind Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark. The only problem with this situation is that David M. was not appointed to the Kansas District Court bench, Roseann A. was.
As a U.S. Attorney, David Ketchmark prosecuted Child Porn cases under Impeached Eric J. Holder, Jr.’s Project Safe Childhood. Since we now know that Holder’s DoJ initiative names were the exact opposite of what the name implied, we can reasonably assume that Ketchmark may have been a part of some child porn ring. Given this reasonable doubt, Rosanne Ketchmark had no business ruling in the TRANS case last week.
No Experience Ketchmark investigated criminiality with no practical experience in the subject, except her own corruption.
Judge, U. S. District Court, Western District of Missouri
Nominated by Barack Obama on November 20, 2014, to a seat vacated by Gary A. Fenner;
Confirmed by the Senate on September 8, 2015, and received commission on September 14, 2015
University of Oklahoma, Norman, B.S.N., 1986
University of Kansas School of Law, J.D., 1990
Assistant Prosecutor, Jackson County, Missouri, 1990-1995
First Assistant Prosecutor, Platte County, Missouri, 1995-2001
Assistant U.S. Attorney, Western District of Missouri, 2001-2015
First Assistant U.S. Attorney, 2001-2006 and 2009-2010
Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney, 2006-2007 and 2010
Awards and associations
Awards
- 2011: Exceptional Service Award, National Association of Former U.S. Attorneys
- 2003: “40 Under Forty” Community Leadership Award, Ingram’s Business Magazine
- 1994: Jackson County Prosecutor’s Trial Attorney of the Year
- 1991: Jackson County Prosecutor’s Rookie of the Year
- 1986: University of Oklahoma Outstanding Senior in the College of Nursing
- 1986: University of Oklahoma “Big Woman on Campus” Leadership Award
Associations
- 2011-Present: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Center for Emergency Response and Terrorism, Federal Point of Dispensing
- 2007-2009: Monticello Subdivision Swimming Pool Committee
- 2006-Present: Partner, Geffre’s Travel Inn
- 2003-2006: U.S. Attorney’s Anti-Terrorism Task Force
- 2002-Present: Children’s Advocacy Center advisory board member, Synergy Services, Inc.
- 1998-Present: Northland Community Response Team
- 1995-2001: Tobacco Subcommittee, Park Hill Community Drug Task Force
- 1995-2001: Chair, Platte County Child Fatality Review Panel
- 1991-1995: Jackson County Child Fatality Review Panel
- 1990-1995: Chair, Jackson County Child Sexual Abuse Task Force[8]
