Bethany Christian Services Is Trojan Horse for Human Trafficking in America

Bethany Christian Services, the organization hoping to establish a temporary home in Alma for young refugees, has responded to several claims made by a citizen’s group opposing the proposal.

The BCS plan includes leasing the former Warwick Living Center from the Michigan Masonic Home to house unaccompanied male refugees ages 12-17 from the southern U.S. border for up to 45 days until they can be reunited with a family member.

The opposition group has said the boys aren’t refugees but “illegal immigrants,” and some could possibly be members of the international criminal organization MS-13 because they aren’t properly vetted before coming into the country.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Bethany-C.S.-in-Alma-MI.mp3

It appears they operate at the “Assistance Subawards” level

This means IF BETHANY (OR SERVICES LIKE THIS) ARRIVE IN YOUR COMMUNITY, you need to ask them TO disclose WHO their real contract controllers are.

This means that they can try and escape from liability because they are “the mere sub.” We can see some of this from the files. “

Here are Bethany federal contract in a ZIP file, and separated into single files.

The Christian Post – Bethany Christian Services, a global nonprofit adoption agency based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and sued for refusing to work with same-sex couples, announced that it will place children with LGBT families as part of a settlement with the state.

