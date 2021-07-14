W.T. Stead (with Lord Rothschild, J.P. Morgan, John D. Rockefeller, Cornelius Vanderbilt and Andrew Carnegie bankrolls) co-opted The Salvation Army (and the Y.M.C.A. & Y.W.C.A.) into his global ‘One World Order’ schema

The miners at American Intelligence Media and Americas for Innovation have been following a British Pilgrims Society American takeover trail emerging from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson has hidden from his biography that his great great grandfather was Sir George Williams who was the slavery-financed-Barclays-Bank-funded founder of the Young Men’s Christian Association (Y.M.C.A.) in London on Jun. 06, 1844. The YMCA grew in meteoric fashion subsequently.

In 1865, William Booth founded The Christian Mission that was renamed Salvation Army. By 1868, ten prominent philanthropists were funding the meteoric growth of the Salvation Army.

Research is showing that the YMCA and Salvation Army combined have received more than $1 billion in U.S. federal contracts. The Salvation Army runs its own bank and insurance company in London. Both organizations are tied to USAID which is notoriously known for being a funding source for the Senior Executive Service.

Both organizations deal heavily in human trafficking subjects, ostensibly to help.

What if they are doing the opposite?

For example, the Salvation Army, Boise lied in a Sep. 23, 2019 FAIN ID #17VSPID001 for funding from the “Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS)”. They state: “THE SALVATION ARMY, AN INTERNATIONAL MOVEMENT, IS AN EVANGELICAL PART OF THE UNIVERSAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH…” This statement is disingenuous and evidently not written by a Christian. First, Evangelicals never use the phrase “UNIVERSAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH” and certainly do not identify themselves as being part of such a fictious entity. Second, Christian churches in general do not use the phrase “UNIVERSAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH.” At best, churches of the Nicene Creed claim universality in using the term “catholic” and “apostolic,” but the Salvation Army is evidently making reference to a third party fictious entity.

The CNCS “is an independent agency of the United States government.” with a $1.1 billion budget (2013). “CNCS acts much like a foundation and is the nation’s largest annual grant maker supporting service and volunteering.” “To date, over 500 employers have joined the initiative” to recruit CNCS alumni.

In short, CNCS is a feeder organization to the Senior Executive Service and the 500 employers with whom they conspire.

The SALVATION ARMY (founded in Britain on Jul. 02, 1865) has received more than $1.1 billion in taxpayer funds since 2005. By 1890, founder William Booth and his son Bramwell were both members of Cecil Rhodes “Society of the Elect” that became the British Pilgrims Society in 1902.

Corrupt historians like Carroll Quigley have attempted to distance Booth from Rhodes and the brutality of the Pilgrims Society, but the facts of the slave-banker funding that flowed to the coopted Salvation Army says they grew closer and more reliant on the easy money.

SALVATION ARMY, FEDERAL PRIME CONTRACTS, 2005-2021

(Compiled Jul. 13, 2021; Source: USASpending, SAMS,GSA)

SALVATION ARMY, FEDERAL PRIME ASSISTANCE, 2008-2021

(Compiled Jul. 13, 2021; Source: USASpending, SAMS,GSA)

Total SALVATION ARMY Prime and Prime Assistance Contracts (not including substantial Subawards):

$344,976,781

$759,057,688

$1,104,034,469 (Why do they bother ringing bells and collecting dimes at Christmas time?)

Answer: Maybe for the propaganda effect of keeping you from looking at what they are really doing….

The Salvation Army Deceivers

WILL YOU SERVE GOD, OR MONEY?

We must remove from the face of humankind this evil stain created by the British Empire, and permitted to continue by the complicit silence of possibly compromised Christian leaders and the nefarious agenda of donors all too eager to donate… in exchange for your soul.

“No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and wealth. Matthew 6:24 (NASB)

What we are really seeing here is that the Senior Executive Service makes sure the Salvation Army is heavily funded with U.S. grants and funds, while they run the operations behind the “front” people that you might meet at a local level. This is how the SES is involved with slave trading in America and anywhere you see the RED KETTLE and the SALVATION ARMY.

Cecil J. Rhodes’ 200-year strategy for a new world order discovered on an 1890 color poster

Historians agree that if Cecil J. Rhodes was the muscle behind the Imperial corporatist (fascist) new world order, W.T. Stead was his chief strategist brain

W.T. Stead’s vision has just been uncovered in full color

W.T. Stead (with Lord Rothschild, J.P. Morgan, John D. Rockefeller, Cornelius Vanderbilt and Andrew Carnegie bankrolls) co-opted The Salvation Army (and the Y.M.C.A. & Y.W.C.A.) into his global schema

William Booth founded the Salvation Army on Jul. 02, 1865. He was an enthusiastic preacher of the Gospel of salvation in Jesus Christ. Part of his message was to extend the love of Christ to the poor and destitute following the Scripture:

“And whoever gives one of these little ones just a cup of cold water to drink in the name of a disciple, truly I say to you, he shall by no means lose his reward.” Matthew 10:42 (NASB).

William Booth’s Salvation Army movement was hijacked by a demonic specter that called itself “The Society of the Elect” in 1890—which became The British Pilgrims Society in 1902.

However, Booth collaborated with the socialist journalist W.T. Stead to write his most well-promoted book In Darkest England and the Way Out.

W.T. Stead, ed. (Oct. 01, 1890). In Darkest England and the Way Out by William Booth, Book of the Month, Vol. II, No. 10, Sec. IX (09), pp. 382-397, 492-507. The Review of Reviews.

William Booth (b. 1829, d.1912). (Nov. 01, 1890). In Darkest England and the Way Out, supplement to The Review of Reviews, Nov. 1890, W.T. Stead publisher and co-author with Booth. Review of Reviews.

In a masterful move of propaganda, Stead co-opted The Salvation Army movement and the Booth family into his social gospel agenda that included his necrophilia.

In promoting In Darkest England and the Way Out, Stead twisted Booth’s words to serve his promotion of eugenics and population dehumanization and reduction. For example:

Evidently, what Booth wrote in love and compassion, Stead twisted to fit his eugenic social agenda.

Stead was closely allied with Britain’s most influential bankers and politicians, including Lord Rothschild, Privy Councilor Cecil Rhodes, Lord Alfred Milner, John Buchan, Arthur Balfour and W.T. Stead. Six years earlier, Stead began promoting “Government by Journalism” whereby the press create public opinion in order to control their population (“deplorables” or “useless eaters”).

Under the weight of Stead’s considerable propaganda skills and contacts, Booth was cajoled into bifurcating his simple Gospel message of ETERNAL SALVATION. He was pressured to add Stead’s SOCIAL SALVATION philosophies in parallel, and without insisting on a personal decision to follow Jesus Christ. Normally, this would be untenable compromise for an evangelical. Therefore, one can only assume that Booth was already so compromised by the funds provided by Stead’s banker buddies, or by the typical sexual indiscretions, that he went along.

At that time, the social gospel was being pressed forward by the followers of the artist-philosopher homosexual John Ruskin’s communist Settlement Movement. These followers include Stead and his compadres in The Society of the Elect that who formed the Pilgrims Society in 1902.

To ensure that his compromised Salvation Army vision would be cemented in the public’s mind, Stead produced and distributed an exquisite color poster that expressed it all on one page—like a contemporary “vision poster” used in corporate America today to communicate the vision of the company.

Note the white slave ships are even shown on Stead’s poster (below).

Also note “Work for All” is the keystone on the poster. “

The Nazi death camp at Auschwitz had a similar phrase: “Arbeit macht frei” (Work sets you free).

